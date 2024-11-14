The Best JJ And Kiara Moments From 'Outer Banks' Season 4
After Outer Banks season 3, fans were eager to see what being in a real relationship meant for JJ (Rudy Pankow) and Kiara (Madison Bailey), and thankfully, this season delivers. The latest 10 episodes include some fantastic moments for the new couple, ranging from earlier season callbacks to their first official date and some heartbreaking moments we'll be thinking about for a long time. So, in honor of season 4, here are our top 9 Jiara moments from Outer banks season 4!
Keep reading for the best JJ and Kiara moments from Outer Banks season 4, now streaming on Netflix.
9. In Sync
Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
JJ and Kiara are so in tune with each other that they're immediately able to clock when something is off. Case in point, Kiara knows Chandler is lying when he says JJ sent him to get the scroll, and JJ knows Chandler's lying when he claims Kiara gave him the scroll. And the fact they echo each other almost exactly by saying they just know the other "wouldn't do that" proves how in sync they are.
8. Kiara Calls Out Luke (Again)
Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
We know the Pogues know each other better than anyone, and when they learn the town is going to proceed with rezoning The Cut — and bulldozing Pougelandia — she immediately jumps to her feet to try and defend their home. Kiara doesn't mess around when it comes to justice, especially when JJ is directly affected. And when she calls out Luke for betraying JJ's trust (again), it's the perfect follow-up to their car conversation from season 2 (you know, when she asked "Don't you know how special your son is?"). We know how special he is Kie!!!
7. The Porch Talk
Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
Okay this is such a small moment but I had to include it because Jiara is severely lacking PDA in OBX season 4 part 2. One of the most beautiful parts of this story is how these two communicate. Kiara isn't afraid to ask the serious questions and JJ is finally at a place where he can be vulnerable with her. After JJ admits that he does think Chandler's really his father, Kiara puts her head on his shoulder to comfort him and they sit in silence. These two don't need to talk because IMO, their connection is beyond words.
6. Diver Down
Netflix
Let’s be honest, one of the things fans were most excited to see now that JJ and Kiara are together is JJ’s protectiveness over Kiara. We’ve seen it plenty of times in the past, but things are a little different now that he’s her boyfriend, and it’s in full force when they’re attacked underwater and Kiara loses the scuba diving gear providing her oxygen.
From JJ stabbing the guy with a spear gun to him banging on the door of the ship, desperate to get back to Kiara and screaming her name, this sequence delivers. Then, of course, there’s the fact that he immediately gives her his air so she can breathe.
5. An Undercover Date
Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
When trying to track down the man who attacked them, JJ says their plan is to “detain, extract, investigate,” and sneak up on him as spies would. Kiara likes it, declaring they’re undercover before suggesting they act like they’re on a date – if he knows what that looks like. JJ questions her and she mentions they’ve never been on a date before, challenging him to name just one. He then tells her that they're on a date right now, grabbing her hand so they can do date things together on the pier. What does that include? Snow cones and a dare to jump into the water.
4. “Us Against The Universe.”
Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
Since they didn’t make their diving safety stop as Pope instructed them to, Kiara and JJ get the bends (bubbles in their blood and tissues), and the Pogues rush them to the hospital, where they have to spend 12 hours in a hyperbaric chamber. With 12 whole hours together, you can imagine where this going. But before that, since this is their first moment to reflect on what happened, JJ comments how she almost died, and says that he never should’ve let her go down there. Naturally, Kiara has a different way of looking at it, saying if she wasn’t there, the attacker would’ve gotten JJ instead.
Moral of the story? They save each other and it’s them against the universe. JJ also makes a cute call back to when he called her a Kook, and we love some good banter.
3. The Turtle Hatch
Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
Kiara’s pure joy at the sight of a turtle hatch on the beach is a beautiful moment for the character, who's talked about saving the turtles since season 1. However, Ruthie and Topper have other plans for this precious moment and decide to drive their truck directly at the Pogues, who are trying to safely get the turtles to the ocean. Kiara notices and goes in front of the truck, trying to tell them that there’s a hatch and to go around, but they ignore her, running over the area not once but twice.
Why this is so high on my list is because of the way JJ stands by her side as she confronts the Kooks for killing a baby turtle. He lets her take charge and say what she needs to, only getting involved when Topper puts his hand on her. JJ's taken the lead in these conversations in the past, and to see the roles reverse like this just proves why they work so well together. Plus, there’s the whole “You come near her, or any of us ever again, and I’ll come back and kill every single one of you.”
2. “He’s Happy.”
Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
1. "I Already Got My Wish"
Netflix
There was no way this conversation wasn't coming at number 1. Because while it's one of the saddest TV scenes I've ever seen, it's also such a standout. We all know JJ has been into Kiara since the very beginning (and fans picked up Kiara's supposedly unscripted interest in season 1 when she asked John B. if he told JJ about their kiss). And during the Outer Banks season 4 ending, JJ tells Kiara with his literal dying breath that he doesn't need to wish on the Blue Crown because he already had everything he ever wanted.
There are so many layers to this scene, like the music echoing when Kiara and the Pogues find JJ in the water a couple episodes before (which is its own callback to Kiara rescuing JJ from drowning in season 2), and I couldn't think of any better way to say goodbye to this character than to see him in Kiara's arms. P4L, JJ. P4L.
Outer Banks Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix. Read up on why This Heartbreaking Outer Banks 5 Theory Makes THAT Death Even More Emotional.
This post has been updated.
