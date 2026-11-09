The new TV shows premiering in 2027 are already solidifying the year as one of the hottest years in pop culture. Not only are we getting a brand new family drama I'm already obsessed with, but so many beloved stories are finally returning to our screens. So, basically 2027 is just going to be the most fun year ever! I'm already counting down the days.

Here are the 8 best TV shows you can watch in 2027.

Ahsoka​ season 2 — Watch on Disney+ January 20, 2027 Disney+ After the events of season 1, Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) and Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) are stranded in another galaxy far, far away (sorry, I had to). Meanwhile, Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen ) is doing everything he can to get the rest of the Imperial forces against the New Republic. Hayden Christensen is also back as Anakin Skywalker, thank goodness.

The Land — Watch on Hulu February 15, 2027 Hulu The Land is a family drama, but it's also a sports drama, so get ready NFL lovers! The fictionalized version of the Cleveland Browns — and the family behind the scenes. Chris Meloni (Law & Order: SVU) stars as the coach whose last chance at saving the team is putting his son in as QB, William H. Macy stars as the franchise owner who has to decide which of his daughters (Mandy Moore and Chloe Bennet) gets to take over.

Off-Campus season 2 — Watch on Prime Video April 28, 2027 Prime Video The first season of Off-Campus introduced us to the Briar U hockey team, led by Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli) and his fake-girlfriend-turned-real-love Hannah Wells (Ella Bright). Season 2 will focus on Dean (Stephen Kalyn) and Allie (Mika Abdalla) after their hookup leads to real feelings. Spicy!

Boys of Tommen — Watch on Prime Video in 2027 Prime Video Boys of Tommen is perfect for anyone who's obsessed with Off-Campus, with a new romantic spin: forbidden love. Johnny Kavanagh (Conor Sánchez) is the Tommen College rugby team's star player, but his life changes forever when he meets the shy new girl Shannon Lynch (Nancy Surridge). They're both hiding major secrets, which makes this even juicier!

The Savant — Watch on Apple TV in 2027 Apple TV+ Jessica Chastain's delayed Apple TV crime thriller is finally on the way. The new show follows an undercover investigator who infiltrates hate groups on the internet in an effort to "stop domestic extremists before they act."

Bridgerton season 5 — Watch on Netflix in 2027 Liam Daniel/Netflix Bridgerton season 5 will focus on Francesca (Hannah Dodd) after the death of her husband John, and the growing relationship with his cousin Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza).

The Witcher season 5 — Watch on Netflix in 2027 Netflix The final season of the epic Netflix fantasy is coming soon (after a few delays), and hopefully we see Geralt (Liam Hemsworth), Ciri (Freya Allan), and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) reunite sooner rather than later...

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