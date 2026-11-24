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Evergreen
The porch goose, the switch mats, the flags: your front door has never been this fun!
Evergreen: Whimsy for Every Season (Starring Giddy the Goose)
Evergreen
By Brit + CoNov 24, 2026
Brit + Co
See Full Bio
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If you've seen a goose statue on someone's porch lately wearing a tiny Santa suit, a rain jacket, or a full NFL uniform, you've met Giddy. Giddy the Porch Goose is the breakout star of Evergreen, the Richmond, Virginia home and garden brand that's been making front doors more fun for over 30 years. Giddy only launched this year, this is her very first Christmas, and she's already everywhere. Hundreds of outfits. Spa robes. Gardener overalls. Winter sweaters. People are collecting them like it's a sport (and in some cases, it literally is).
But Giddy is only the beginning. Evergreen started in 1993 when its founder and her parents began sewing garden flags in their Richmond garage and selling them at the Virginia State Fair. Three decades later it's still headquartered in Richmond, and it's the brand behind the original Sassafras Switch Mats, hundreds of garden and house flag designs, and a seasonal decor collection that covers every holiday you can name (and a few you forgot about). This is our edit of the Evergreen finds we come back to all year, starting with the season we're in. Spoiler: the goose is involved in most of them.
Brit + Co readers get 10% off at Evergreen with code BRIT10. Plus, there's always a sale running at Evergreen and the Deal of the Week changes every week. Fair warning: Giddy's most popular outfits sell out fast, and the Almost Gone section is exactly what it sounds like. If you love it, grab it!
The short version:
- Evergreen (myevergreen.com) is a Richmond, Virginia home and garden decor brand founded in 1993, known for Giddy the Porch Goose, Sassafras Switch Mats, garden and house flags, and seasonal porch decor.
- Giddy the Porch Goose is Evergreen's #1 best seller and our top holiday gift pick: a 21-inch metal goose you dress in interchangeable outfits, from Santa suits to NFL uniforms.
- A Sassafras Switch Mat is a base doormat with a window that holds a swappable Sassafras insert, so the mat changes for every season and holiday in seconds.
- Evergreen's flags come in garden (small, on a stake) and house (large, on a bracket) sizes in hundreds of designs.
- Brit + Co readers get 10% off at Evergreen with code BRIT10.
Here's how to make your porch the happiest one on the block, every season!
Evergreen
1. Meet Giddy the Porch Goose, the #1 best seller with a better wardrobe than you.
Let's start with the star. Giddy the Porch Goose is a 21-inch metal goose who lives on your porch and changes outfits with the season, the holiday, the weather, or your mood. That's the whole magic: you buy Giddy once, and then you dress her. Right now her winter wardrobe is the thing, with a Santa suit, a snowman sweater, a reindeer look, a gingerbread outfit, an angel, and a penguin, and the Christmas tree costume we can't stop thinking about. Off-season she's just as busy: there are spa-day robes, gardener overalls, rain jackets, a bride and groom set, and full NFL, MLB, NHL, and college uniforms for game day. If someone on your list already has everything, they don't have a goose in a cardigan. Giddy also has a family: Georgie the Baby Porch Goose for the stoop, Gordy the Desktop Goose for the office, and Flossy the Flamingo for the person who's more of a flamingo person.
Shop Giddy the Porch Goose at Evergreen
Evergreen
2. Switch your doormat, not your whole porch.
Here's the Evergreen original that changed the doormat game in 2013. A Sassafras Switch Mat is a durable base mat with a window in it, and the window holds a Sassafras insert that you swap out in about four seconds. One base, endless inserts. Christmas insert in December, snowflakes in January, hearts in February, bunnies at Easter, and so on through every holiday on the calendar. Evergreen makes them for every season and holiday, plus sports Sassafras for the superfan. It's the single easiest way to make your entry look like you redecorated when all you did was flip a mat.
Shop Evergreen Sassafras Switch Mats
Evergreen
3. Fly a flag (this is where Evergreen started).
Evergreen's very first products were garden flags sewn in a garage, and 30 years later they still make hundreds of designs. Garden flags are the small ones on a stake by the walkway; house flags hang from a bracket by the door. For the holidays, the Christmas flags collection runs from classic (cardinals, wreaths, plaid) to very silly (yes, there are geese). Grab a flag stand or bracket while you're there; it's the one thing people forget.
Shop Evergreen Flags
Evergreen
4. Finish the porch with the stuff that makes neighbors stop.
This is the Evergreen rabbit hole and we say jump in. Door decor that hangs where a wreath would. Mailbox covers so the mailbox matches the door. Porch leaners, the tall wooden signs that lean by the entry with a message on them. Balloon spinners and windsocks for a little motion. Pick two and your porch suddenly looks curated.
Shop Evergreen Outdoor Decor
Evergreen
5. The best holiday gift is a goose (and the gift section is sneakily great).
Our pick for the best Evergreen holiday gift this year is easy: Giddy the Porch Goose with an outfit or two (see #1). It's her first Christmas, she's already the best seller, and she's the gift people text you a photo of. Beyond the goose, Evergreen's gift shop is full of the cheerful, useful things that make good stocking stuffers and hostess gifts: umbrellas and totes in the same bright prints as the flags, and coffee cups and wine glasses that make a hostess gift feel like a real present. And if you're buying for a desk, the Tabletop Goose section exists for exactly that reason.
Shop Evergreen Gifts
Evergreen
6. Make the fireplace the best seat in the house.
The fire's lit. Now make the space around it feel finished. The Small Winchester Fireplace Screen with Doors is the heavy, handsome kind with doors that swing open so you can poke at the fire without wrestling the whole screen. Put the McLean Wool Hearth Rug in front of it: wool is naturally flame-resistant (that's why hearth rugs have always been wool), and this one's hand-tufted and scalloped so it looks like it belongs. And the Preston 5-Piece Fireplace Toolset has everything you need and nothing you don't.
Shop Plow & Hearth Fireplace & Hearth
Evergreen
6. Winter: keep the porch going after the tree comes down.
January is where most porches give up. Don't. Evergreen's winter collection is built for the stretch between New Year's and the first crocus: snowflake and cardinal Sassafras inserts, winter flags in blues and whites, and Giddy's winter outfits (the snowman sweater earns its keep here). Swap the Christmas insert for a snowy one, change the flag, put Giddy in a scarf, and the porch looks intentional instead of leftover.
Shop Evergreen Winter Decor
Evergreen
7. Spring: this is Evergreen's home turf.
A brand that started with garden flags was always going to be good at spring. The spring collection is where the color comes back: tulip and hummingbird garden flags, floral and bunny Sassafras inserts that carry you from Valentine's Day through Easter, balloon spinners for the first windy afternoon, and windsocks for the first warm one. Giddy, naturally, has a gardener outfit, a rain jacket, and a spa robe for when it's finally nice enough to sit outside and do nothing.
Shop Evergreen Spring Decor
Evergreen
8. Summer: flags out, goose in a swimsuit.
Summer is when the porch becomes the hangout, and Evergreen leans all the way in. The summer collection has patriotic flags and bunting for the Fourth, nautical and watermelon Sassafras inserts, lemon and flamingo garden flags, and windsocks that actually get some wind. Giddy's spring and summer outfits are peak whimsy (there's a watermelon, a sun hat, a USA look for July), and if the goose isn't enough, Flossy the Flamingo was made for exactly this season.
Shop Evergreen Summer Decor
Evergreen
9. Fall: pumpkins, plaid, and a goose in a sweater.
Fall at Evergreen is the second-biggest season after Christmas, and it shows. The fall collection has harvest and Halloween flags, pumpkin and leaf Sassafras inserts, porch leaners with the kind of sayings you'd put on a chalkboard, and mailbox covers so the whole front yard matches. And Giddy's fall outfits are the ones that started the whole trend: the pumpkin, the scarecrow, the witch, and the cozy sweater that made everyone want a porch goose in the first place.
Shop Evergreen Fall Decor
Evergreen
Evergreen FAQ: the questions we get asked the most
What is Evergreen (myevergreen.com) known for?
Evergreen is a Richmond, Virginia home and garden decor brand best known for Giddy the Porch Goose and her outfits, the original Sassafras Switch Mats, hundreds of garden and house flag designs, outdoor decor like mailbox covers and porch leaners, and seasonal decor for every holiday. It's part of the same family of brands as Plow & Hearth and Woodstock Chimes.
Who is Giddy the Goose?
Giddy the Porch Goose is Evergreen's best-selling metal goose statue that stands about 21 inches tall and is designed to be dressed in interchangeable outfits: holiday costumes, seasonal sweaters, hobby looks like gardener and spa day, and licensed NFL, MLB, NHL, and college team uniforms. You buy the goose once and collect the outfits.
What are Evergreen's best sellers and best holiday gifts?
Giddy the Porch Goose, new this year, is already Evergreen's #1 best seller and our top holiday gift pick: buy the goose, add a winter or holiday outfit, and it's a gift that keeps getting new outfits for years. After Giddy, the best sellers are Sassafras Switch Mats and inserts, garden and house flags, and Giddy's sports uniforms for the fan on your list. Gordy the Desktop Goose is the pick for a coworker or a desk.
What is a Sassafras Switch Mat?
A Sassafras Switch Mat is Evergreen's two-part doormat: a durable base mat with a cutout window, plus a smaller Sassafras insert that slides into the window. You keep the base and swap inserts for each season, holiday, or team, so the mat changes in seconds without buying a new one.
What's the difference between a garden flag and a house flag?
A garden flag is the small size (about 12 x 18 inches) that hangs from a short stake in the yard or by the walkway. A house flag is the large size (about 28 x 44 inches) that hangs from a bracket mounted by the front door. Evergreen makes both in matching designs.
Does Evergreen have a sale right now?
Yes. Evergreen runs a sale section year-round, a Deal of the Week that changes weekly, and an Almost Gone section for the last of the popular items. Brit + Co readers also get 10% off with code BRIT10 at myevergreen.com.
Where is Evergreen based?
Richmond, Virginia. The company was founded there in 1993 as a family business making garden flags in a home garage, and it's still headquartered in Richmond today.
Evergreen
The seasons will keep changing, and so will this list (and Giddy's outfit). When the first warm day hits, we'll move spring to the top. Until then: dress the goose, switch the mat, and let the porch be the happiest thing on the street.
Use code BRIT10 to get 10% off at Evergreen today, and check the Deal of the Week before it changes!
christmas decorevergreenfireplacegarden ideasholiday decorholiday giftshome decoroutdoor decorplantersseasonal decorshoppingsponsored
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