Madelaine Petsch & Madison Bailey's New Rom-Com Will Fill The Meg Ryan Void In Your Life

2025 has been a year full of rom-coms: The Wrong Paris, The Map That Leads To You, and now a brand new Prime Video movie called Maintenance Required. The film stars Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch and Outer Banks darling Madison Bailey as best friends dedicated to keeping their small auto shop alive — especially in the face of serious competition from a seriously cutthroat competitor who moves in across the street. This is the exact kind of fall rom-com I've been dreaming of, and I have all the info you need to know. Check it out!

Here's everything you need to know about Maintenance Required, coming to Prime Video October 8, 2025.

What is Maintenance Required about?

As previously mentioned, Maintenance Required is all about a battle between a small auto shop and a corporation. Okay, if you're not into cars that might not sound up your alley — but there's one vital piece of information that makes this movie way more interesting: Madeleine Petsch's character doesn't realize the guy she's falling for online is her competitor. It's giving You've Got Mail! Meg Ryan, your influence.

Where can I watch the Maintenance Required movie?

Maintenance Required is coming to Prime Video on October 8, 2025.

Who's in the Maintenance Required cast?

The Maintenance Required cast includes some of your favorite faces: Madelaine Petsch as Charlie

Jacob Scipio as Beau

as Beau Madison Bailey

Katy O’Brian

Inanna Sarkis

Matteo Lane

Jim Gaffigan

Where did Maintenance Required film?

The movie began filming in California in September of 2024.

Who else is involved?

Lacey Uhlemeyer serves as writer and director alongside co-writers Roo Berry and Erin Falconer. Writer-director films are always some of my favorites and I can't wait to see how this adventure plays out!

How long is the movie?

Maintenance Required comes in at 100 minutes, which translates to an hour and 40 minutes.

What is Maintenance Required rated?

The movie has a rating of PG-13 so if you have super little kids who are interested, feel free to watch it with them!

