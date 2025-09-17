Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

Love is in the air.

Madelaine Petsch & Madison Bailey's New Rom-Com Will Fill The Meg Ryan Void In Your Life

maintenance required prime video madelaine petsch madison bailey
Prime Video
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Sep 17, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

2025 has been a year full of rom-coms: The Wrong Paris, The Map That Leads To You, and now a brand new Prime Video movie called Maintenance Required. The film stars Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch and Outer Banks darling Madison Bailey as best friends dedicated to keeping their small auto shop alive — especially in the face of serious competition from a seriously cutthroat competitor who moves in across the street. This is the exact kind of fall rom-com I've been dreaming of, and I have all the info you need to know. Check it out!

Here's everything you need to know about Maintenance Required, coming to Prime Video October 8, 2025.

What is Maintenance Required about?

maintenance required prime video

Prime Video

As previously mentioned, Maintenance Required is all about a battle between a small auto shop and a corporation. Okay, if you're not into cars that might not sound up your alley — but there's one vital piece of information that makes this movie way more interesting: Madeleine Petsch's character doesn't realize the guy she's falling for online is her competitor. It's giving You've Got Mail! Meg Ryan, your influence.

Where can I watch the Maintenance Required movie?

Maintenance Required movie

Prime Video

Maintenance Required is coming to Prime Video on October 8, 2025.

Who's in the Maintenance Required cast?

Maintenance Required cast

Prime Video

The Maintenance Required cast includes some of your favorite faces:

  • Madelaine Petsch as Charlie
  • Jacob Scipio as Beau
  • Madison Bailey
  • Katy O’Brian
  • Inanna Sarkis
  • Matteo Lane
  • Jim Gaffigan

Where did Maintenance Required film?

Maintenance Required filming locations

Prime Video

The movie began filming in California in September of 2024.

Who else is involved?

madison bailey

Prime Video

Lacey Uhlemeyer serves as writer and director alongside co-writers Roo Berry and Erin Falconer. Writer-director films are always some of my favorites and I can't wait to see how this adventure plays out!

How long is the movie?

madelaine petsch

Prime Video

Maintenance Required comes in at 100 minutes, which translates to an hour and 40 minutes.

What is Maintenance Required rated?

Maintenance Required rating

Prime Video

The movie has a rating of PG-13 so if you have super little kids who are interested, feel free to watch it with them!

Missing the Riverdale cast? Check out Lili Reinhart Spills On Her New Mystery Thriller & Friendship With "Genuine" Lola Tung for more!

pop cultureentertainmentprime videomovies

The Latest

A Thousand Tomorrows netflix
TV

The 9 Best Netflix Shows To Watch In September 2025

The Summer I Turned Pretty movie
Movies

We're Officially Getting 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Movie!

the summer i turned pretty season 4
Entertainment

Are We Getting 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 4?

HBO Max Shows September 2025
TV

The 5 Best HBO Max Shows To Watch This September

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit