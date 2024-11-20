The Only 'Outer Banks' Season 4 Recap You Need To Relive Key Moments
If you know me, you know I'm a die hard Outer Banks season 1 fan. I binge watched the entire thing with my family in 2020 while quarantining on the real OBX, I joined the Drew Starkey fan club the moment he stepped onscreen, and I was obsessed with JJ and Kiara way before the internet started shipping them. So, needless to say, I waited for Outer Banks season 4 with baited breath — especially when I heard rumors it would focus on JJ (Rudy Pankow) the way previous seasons had focused on John B. (Chase Stokes) in season 1, Pope (Jonathan Daviss) in season 2, and Kiara (Madison Bailey) in season 3.
I think season 1 will always be my favorite, but Outer Banks season 4 pleasantly surprised me. We're far enough into the show that we really care about the characters, and they have enough history with one another that we're invested in their decisions. Plus, returning to the OBX provided real-world stakes I could relate to as a viewer: family drama, dealing with bullies, and more. No matter whether you really love JJ, or you're always dreaming about your next beach vacation, here's whyOuter Banks season 4 absolutely NEEDS to be your weekend binge. (Serious spoilers ahead!!!)
Here's a full Outer Banks season 4 recap of every shocking detail you missed the first time around.
- Outer Banks season 4 finally brings the cast back to the OBX.
- John B., Sarah, Cleo, Pope, Kiara, and JJ are up against the Kooks — and other treasure hunters.
- Season 4 feels more grounded and relatable than past seasons, making it a very strong installment.
We're Back On The Outer Banks!
FINALLY! After a couple of seasons in the Caribbean and South America, Outer Banks is back, well, on the Outer Banks. Honestly, this automatically makes the season better because it provides a ton of familiarity, nostalgia, and comfort for readers. And it also provides a realistic, grounded aspect to the adventure. Because let's be honest, a group of teens hopping on a tiny plane and taking part in a jungle treasure hunt requires a little too much suspension of disbelief for me. Plus, just like Gossip Girl wouldn't be the same without Blair and Serena hitting up Bergdorf's, a Pogue beach & surfing day just feels right.
The Pogues Open Their Own Bait, Tackle, & Deep Sea Charter Business
The first episode of Outer Banks season 4 catches us up on that season 3 time jump. After learning how much money they actually have their hands on, the Pogues move into JJ's old house (renaming it "Poguelandia 2.0"), and open a bait, tackle, and charter shop. While I have a few questions about how six teens literally built a business without the help of a contractor, I love seeing this group lead regular lives. The shop plays into their strengths and allows them to cultivate their relationships in normal settings instead of life-or-death ones. Friendships are made in those boring moments, IMO.
The Group Is Searching For More Than Blackbeard's Treasure
After Outer Banks season 3, the one thing I said I didn't want the show to do was go into supernatural, ghost territory. And for a moment, I thought that's where we were going. Wes Genrette and his son-in-law Chandler Groff hire the Pogues to find Blackbeard's treasure, but it doesn't take long for them to realize they're in over their heads (again).
Wes is a direct descendent of Francis Genrette, the man responsible for killing Blackbeard and his wife Elizabeth. Now, Elizabeth haunts every generation of the Genrette family, and once she appears, you don't have long to live. Wes reveals his daughter Larissa (Chandler's late wife) saw Elizabeth a week before she died, and Wes himself has seen her, which means his days are numbered.
At the end of part 1, the Pogues are on a mission to find Elizabeth's amulet & break the curse, which also puts them on track to find the Blue Crown. Their race against Lightner and Dalia brings Pope, Cleo, Sarah, and John B. to Charleston — and leavesPope and Sarah trapped in a crypt as it slowly floods.
Turns out, Chandler Groff was behind the ghost murders the whole time, something Shoupe should have clocked a long time ago.
John B., JJ, And Their Friends Have A Beach Day Run-In With The Kooks
Because so much of Outer Banks season 4 takes place on the OBX, it means John B., Sarah, JJ, Kie, Pope, and Cleo are once again clashing with Topper, Rafe, and the rest of the Kooks. Despite the fact this season features plenty of death-defying stunts, the scene that will stick with me the most is when the Pogues and Kooks wind up at the same beach access.
I audibly gasped when Ruthie, Topper's new girlfriend, plays chicken with the Pogues on the beach, almost hitting Kiara with her Jeep and running over a turtle hatch in the process. (IRL, protecting endangered sea turtles & their hatches are a big deal on the Outer Banks, so this definitely got a visceral reaction from me).
At the end of the day, the major (and arguably, the most painful) conflict of this teen drama is how the Kooks make the Pogues feel like they don't belong anywhere. And if you ask me, exploring this tension and these relationships is where the show truly shines.
Lightener Is Determined To Take Out The Pogues
That being said, I found the villains this season, Lightner and Dalia, to be way scarier than I expected — especially once Lightner killed Terrance and almost killed Cleo. Every time he showed up onscreen, my heart started pounding like he was chasing me! The thought of being stuck in my bait shop alone with a creepy guy, especially one brandishing a knife? Thank you, next.
Luke Returned To The Outer Banks
After JJ & Kiara said goodbye to JJ's dad Luke in Outer Banks season 2, he's been totally off the grid. Except, apparently, he hasn't? JJ learns Luke is back when he visits Barracuda Mike, but the father-son bonding quickly takes a turn for the crazy when Luke drops a piece of news that changes everything: he isn't JJ's biological father. Chandler Groff is.
JJ Has Actually Been A Kook This Whole Time
JJ's entire character is based around the fact he's proud to be a Pogue. He hates the Kooks and everything they stand for, which is why when Luke reveals he isn't JJ's biological father, and that JJ is related to the Groff/Genrette clan, it totally sends JJ into orbit.
JJ Destroys Downtown
And by "sends JJ into orbit," I mean he literally destroys downtown Kildare...with a baseball bat (okay Steve Harrington!).
This Kook identity is something JJ's been running from the entire series — even before Kie had to reassure him that finding the gold didn't make them Kooks — and he's going to have to do some serious soul searching to figure out who he actually is now.
I was wholly sold on the theory Outer Banks 4 would reveal JJ and Sarah were siblings, but this is a pretty good alternative. And who knows? Maybe they're actually cousins.
Powers At Be Want To Bulldoze The Cut
If this show has proven anything, it's that the OBX is far from paradise. This season, some big names are trying to turn The Cut — including Poguelandia 2.0 — into an extension of the wealthier Figure Eight. Things get even more complicated when Hollis, who worked with Ward before he died, wants to trick Rafe into being her financial partner...and then gets his girlfriend Sofia to convince him to sign her contract.
Rafe Proposes To Sofia...And Then Breaks Up With Her
It doesn't take long for Rafe to learn Hollis tricked him. And despite proclaiming his love for Sofia, proposing, and telling her nothing could get in the way of their relationship, Rafe breaks up with her and kicks her out of his home the second he finds out she conned him. Messy, messy.
The one silver lining is that it sends Rafe back to Sarah and her friends! Is he finally turning into the kind and protective older brother fans want him to be?
Sarah Learns She's Pregnant
After she starts feeling sick, Sarah takes a pregnancy test that comes back positive...and Kiara immediately finds out. Despite the fact adding a baby to the Outer Banks dynamic is a wild concept, this is exactly the kind of domestic, sweet ending I would have hoped for Sarah and John B. And Kiara's statement that Sarah's going to be an amazing mom? I couldn't agree more.
The Pogues Head To Morocco
Remember how excited I was for the Pogues to return to the Outer Banks? Well, that doesn't last long because in the final episode of Outer Banks season 4, the group heads to Morocco to find the Blue Crown. It's definitely not smooth sailing, but I really love seeing John B. and Sarah, Pope and Cleo, and JJ and Kiara work in their pairs.
Rafe Begins His Redemption Arc
Drew Starkey admitted after season 1 that he didn't care whether Rafe got a redemption arc, and I agreed at the time. I found the idea of Rafe, who was so driven to please his father he'd literally murder for him, incredibly compelling. Plus, he's been the ringleader of the War on Pogues this whole time, so suddenly making him sympathetic towards them felt like backtracking on his character.
Rafe still has his moments (like saying he'd never date a Pogue after finding out Sofia was from The Cut), but now that him and Sarah are finally moving towards reconciling, it seems like we could actually be getting a Rafe redemption after all. But that doesn't mean I want Kiara and Rafe to get together. Let's keep things platonic people!!
JJ Dies In Kiara's Arms
If you're a fan of OBX, or you've been on the internet at all over the last week, then you already know where this is going. After the group splits up, it's total chaos. Pope ends up killing Lightener after Cleo's wounded, while JJ finds the Blue Crown.
When Chandler Groff threatens Kiara, JJ gives up the treasure in exchange for Kie — and Chandler kills him for no reason anyway. Fans went wild over the season 4 ending, and more than one told me they were heartbroken. Outer Banks will never be the same, that's for sure.
"Revenge"
After they bury JJ's body, the group gathers around a campfire and acknowledges that if any of them had died, JJ wouldn't rest until they were avenged. Kiara stands up, looks into the fire, and mutters "revenge" before the screen cuts to black.
Season 5 is going to be one wild ride, because based on Kiara's pure, white hot anger, and Rafe's love of all things vengeful, I can only imagine what kind of havoc this group is going to wreak on Chandler Groff.
