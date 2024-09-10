The New 'Outer Banks' Season 4 Images Recapture The Magic Of Season 1
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Outer Banks season 4 (or at least its first five episodes) is dropping October 10 and I am COUNTING DOWN THE DAYS. Season 3 left us on a pretty big cliffhanger: after the death of both of their fathers, John B. and Sarah (played by Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline) return to the OBX with the rest of the Pogues, and are awarded for finding the treasure they've been searching for since the pilot. But the adventures don't stop because they're presented with a brand new opportunity: find Blackbeard's treasure, which is rumored to be hidden somewhere on the Outer Banks. Outer Banks season 4 is returning home, and the newest images promise plenty of drama. See them below, and check out why The Outer Banks Season 4 Trailer Proves The Pogues Have Everything To Lose.
The New 'Outer Banks' Season 4 Images
Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
At the end of their season 3 adventure, the Pogues are making their way back to the OBX. And honestly, I'm impressed they can handle passport-less transatlantic travel so easily.
Netflix
Not only will we see surfing this season, we're also going to see a dirt bike race. Considering this scene goes along with John B. saying the Pogues have "everything to lose," I'm guessing JJ makes some kind of crazy bet around the race — maybe with Rafe?
Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
Sarah looks ready to jump into action, while John B's jacket suggests he's teamed up with JJ for the dirt bike race.
Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
Contemplative and summery are two words I'd use to describe this image and the Pogues in general.
Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
JJ and John B. are putting up the foundation of what I'm assuming is The Kildare County Surf Shop...
Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
...and Kiara (Madison Bailey) and Cleo (Carlacia Grant) are helping out!
Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
Lookin' good, boys.
Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
It wouldn't be Outer Banks without a treasure hunt and some sleuthing. And nobody sleuths like Kiara.
Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
When Netflix said Outer Banks season 4 was coming home, they meant it. Nothing has topped the Pogues sneaking into the Crain house in season 1, but it looks like JJ, John B., and Kiara are going for round 2 with this ivy-overgrown porch.
Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
Everyone's after Blackbeard's treasure this season, including Groff (Anthony Crane) and Genrette (David Jensen)...
Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
...and Lightner (Rigo Sanchez).
Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
As long as they're with the rest of the Pogues, Sarah and Cleo are ready for anything. (I also have to say that I'm loving Cleo's biker short outfit.)
Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
If there's anyone that Kiara would look at with that facial expression, it's JJ.
Lead image via Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
