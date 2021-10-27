Brit Learns About Paranormal Activity & UFOs with Jeffrey Kripal
Do you believe in UFOs? What about paranormal activity like ghosts? Whether you do or don't, or fall somewhere in between (like Brit!), our guest expert is sure to inspire a fresh viewpoint for you. On this episode, Brit is talking with Professor Jeffrey Kripal, the J. Newton Rayzor Professor of Religion and Associate Dean of Humanities at Rice University.
Jeffrey shares his knowledge on the history of UFO sightings, how past trauma can influence your ability to have paranormal experiences, and why we're so resistant to believe in these mysterious occurrences. Whether you're a skeptic or a believer, we dive into the facts around UFOs and the paranormal as well as the questions that remain unanswered.
Episode Highlights From Paranormal Activity and UFOs with Jeffrey Kripal:
- What paranormal means
- The stigma behind paranormal studies
- How pop culture has shaped our understanding of UFOs
- Why near-death experiences (NDEs) can be life-transforming
- How religion is connected to the paranormal
Director of Content at Brit + Co. Tar Heel in Los Angeles.