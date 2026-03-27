I Watched 'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' and I Have Thoughts

I have so many thoughts after finishing Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, and I need to talk about them. You can see the movie (starring Cillian Murphy, Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, Ian Peck, Stephen Graham, Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Jay Lycurgo, and Barry Keoghan) for yourself on Netflix now.

But let's get into my official review for the whole movie — and what I think is next for this franchise. I can't hold it in any longer!

Here's our official thoughts on Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man — what did you think?

1. Despite new additions, the 'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' cast felt incomplete. Netflix I just need to get into the fact that we are missing a lot of people this time around. My girl, Natasha O'Keefe, where is Lizzie Shelby?! Where was the mention of Lizzie Shelby? I know that she left him in season six, but I just missed her so much, and honestly I think to not even mention her is just so beyond bizarre. I also couldn't help but feel sad that we didn't really get to see Arthur (Tommy Flanagan), Sir Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin), or Alfie (Tom Hardy). I really wanted him to return. I understand why they didn't, but I couldn't help but hold onto hope.

2. But Barry Keoghan did phenomenal. Netflix But I can't pass up the opportunity to say how impressed I was with Barry Keoghan. I was honestly very surprised with his performance. I really enjoyed it and I thought he did a great job. He brings the perfect amount of grittiness for a memorable role that blends right into the existing world we're all familiar with.

3. Ada's death was unnecessary. Netflix I will say I'm really disappointed in what happened with Ada (you know, when Beckett kills her after Duke fails to). It felt like we were already working with so few of the original characters, and to get rid of another one was just frustrating to me.

4. But the 'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' ending was perfect. Netflix But despite some of the reservations I have about the new Netflix movie, the ending is perfect. And honestly, dying and being reunited with his family is exactly what Tommy Shelby wanted. He's longed for death his whole life, so for him to finally get this blessing and to get delivered from his exile by his son, I feel like that was probably quite therapeutic for him. His line in In the Bleak Midwinter, which we know throughout the whole series, is kind of like you're living on borrowed time, it's what the characters say when they're near death. So for him to say this was kind of him saying, "I knew I was on borrowed time. Don't warn me, I'm going to be okay." And for him saying that he's finally free and he's ready to be with his family, I thought that was so sad because like, I think Tommy has a lot of faults and a lot of things he's done wrong, but he is a very loyal man to his core.

Netflix Then I thought the imagery of him being buried on the money, which is the one thing he's cared about his entire life, and to have it set aflame really shows how wasteful it was to have cared so much about wealth instead of being present and enjoying the family he had at the time.

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