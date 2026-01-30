The first look at Sam Mendes' The Beatles movies is finally here and when I tell you my jaw dropped, I'm not exaggerating. I had some complicated feelings when it was announced that Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson, Barry Keoghan, and Joseph Quinn had been cast as the four artists, but this new look totally erased any doubt that I had about the movies.

Austin Butler as Elvis truly changed Hollywood, because now, not only did we get Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan and Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen, but Paul Mescal is one of the actors leading the upcoming biopics about The Beatles. Each movie, from director Sam Mendes, will focus on a different member of the band — and their unique points of view — but will intersect to “tell the astonishing story of the greatest band in history,” per Variety. And it'll be “the first binge-able theatrical experience,” according to Sony's Tom Rothman. But the best news is that we finally just got the full cast.

Here's everything you need to know about Sam Mendes' Beatles movies, starring Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson, Barry Keoghan, and Joseph Quinn.

The Latest Update On 'The Beatles' Movies View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Beatles (@thebeatles) The Beatles 4-movie event is coming in April 2028 and we finally got a first look at the cast in character. With the costumes, the hair, and the makeup, Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson, Barry Keoghan, and Joseph Quinn totally disappear into their roles. Paul's haircut and sweater vest, Barry's mustache, Joseph's long hair, and Harris' glasses — I can already feel the Oscar buzz radiating off these pictures.

Who are the 4 Beatles biopics? Eric Charbonneau/Sony Pictures via Getty Images John Lennon will be played by Harris Dickinson in the new movies about The Beatles! Director Sam Mendes confirmed the casts for his Beatles biopics at CinemaCon 2025. “We’re not just making one film about the Beatles — we’re making four,” Sam said at the convention. “Perhaps this is a chance to understand them a little more deeply.” Here's the full cast: Harris Dickinson as John Lennon: The Beatles' founder and one of the lead vocalists.

as John Lennon: The Beatles' founder and one of the lead vocalists. Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney: pianist, and one of the lead songwriters and singers for The Beatles.

as Paul McCartney: pianist, and one of the lead songwriters and singers for The Beatles. Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr: The Beatles' drummer.

as Ringo Starr: The Beatles' drummer. Joseph Quinn as George Harrison: lead guitarist of The Beatles.

as George Harrison: lead guitarist of The Beatles. Mia McKenna-Bruce as Maureen Cox: Ringo Starr's wife.

as Maureen Cox: Ringo Starr's wife. Saoirse Ronan as Linda Eastman: a photographer who fell in love with Paul McCartney.

as Linda Eastman: a photographer who fell in love with Paul McCartney. Anna Sawai as Yoko Ono: a Japanese artist and John Lennon's creative partner.

as Yoko Ono: a Japanese artist and John Lennon's creative partner. Aimee Lou Wood as Pattie Boyd: a model who married George Harrison.

Is there a new Beatles movie coming out? Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Yes, director Sam Mendes is developing four movies about The Beatles — one for each member of the band. Each individual movie will tell a story from the perspective of one member (including Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, John Lennon, and George Harrison). “I’m honored to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies,” Sam Mendes told Variety.

How many Beatles films are there? Stewart Cook/Sony Pictures via Getty Images We're going to be getting four new Beatles films from Sam Mendes and Sony, which are currently slated for April 2028. But you can actually see the real members of The Beatles in a few movies! The band appeared in the following movies: A Hard Day's Night (1964)

Help! (1965)

Magical Mystery Tour (1967)

Yellow Submarine (1968)

Let It Be (1970)

Where can I watch the new Beatles biopics? Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Each of the four movies will be released in theaters, thanks to Sony Pictures Entertainment, and they're currently scheduled for April 2028. “You have to match the boldness of the idea with a bold release strategy,” Sony Pictures chief Tom Rothman told The Hollywood Reporter. “There hasn’t been an enterprise like this before, and you can’t think about it in traditional releasing terms.”

Who is playing Paul McCartney in The Beatles biopic? Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Paul Mescal is playing Paul McCartney in the new Beatles movies, and during Gladiator 2 director Ridley Scott actually revealed the casting last year! When asked if Paul Mescal was starring in his next film The Dog Stars, Ridley told filmmaker Christopher Nolan, “Yes. Maybe. Paul is actually stacked up, doing the Beatles next. So I may have to let him go.” While Paul Mescal's involvement in Sony's upcoming Beatle biopic quartet (say that five times fast) has been around the rumor mill, the news is finally confirmed by the movie studio.

This post has been updated.