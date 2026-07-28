If you’ve missed seeing Pedro Pascal’s face without a helmet or post-apocalyptic dust, we have amazing news. The actor is stepping away from high-stakes franchise machinery to take on his most vulnerable, exposed role yet. In Tony Gilroy's upcoming feature Behemoth!, Pascal stars as Alex Serian, a gifted cellist rediscovering himself in Los Angeles after decades away. From an all-star ensemble cast featuring Olivia Wilde and Will Arnett to a stunning soundtrack, here is your first look at the emotional indie from Searchlight Pictures. Behemoth! heads to theaters this December with a world premiere at the 64th New York Film Festival on October 2, 2026.

Here's everything we know about Pedro Pascal's new movie Behemoth!, coming to theaters this December.

Watch the 'Behemoth!' trailer now. Searchlight Pictures has officially dropped the first teaser trailer and poster for Behemoth!, the buzzy new indie drama written and directed by Michael Clayton creator Tony Gilroy. Based on this highly emotional and dramatic trailer, we can't wait to watch Pedro Pascal tackle his first major leading role on the big screen, marking Gilroy's long-awaited return to feature film directing since 2012's The Bourne Legacy. Stripping away the big-franchise machinery, this intimate drama feels like a breath of fresh air — and it's arriving just in time for peak Oscar buzz season.

What is the film 'Behemoth!' about? Searchlight Pictures Behemoth! Plot The film stars Pedro Pascal as Alex Serian, a gifted cellist returning home to Los Angeles after two decades out on the road. This deeply character-driven story follows his emotional journey as he confronts the people who knew him back when, and the ghosts of the life he left behind.

Who's in the cast? Searchlight Pictures Behemoth! Cast The cast alone has us locked in for opening night. Pascal takes center stage in what is shaping up to be one of his most vulnerable and exposed performances to date, leading an incredible ensemble cast that features Olivia Wilde, Eva Victor, Will Arnett, Hank Azaria, Alexa Swinton, and Jobeth Williams.

When Will 'Behemoth!' Be in Theaters? Searchlight Pictures Mark your calendars, because Behemoth! is officially landing in theaters on December 4, 2026, courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. In a brilliant meta-twist, writer-director Tony Gilroy, who originally pursued music before making his legendary pivot to screenwriting, has woven the movie-scoring industry directly into the film's narrative. To bring that world to life, the movie boasts a stunning musical score featuring contributions from heavy-hitting composers, including James Newton Howard, Michael Giacchino, and Alan Silvestri.

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