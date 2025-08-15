Celine Song Is "Very Concerned" About Viral 'Materialists' "Broke Man Propaganda" Comments: "Very Cruel"

Summer rom-coms are so back! A24 and Celine Song's Materialists, starring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal, hit theaters in June and I loved every moment. The new movie follows a matchmaker (Dakota) who finds herself torn between two romantic prospects. If that's too dramatic for you, girl, I'd be happy to take your place. Spoilers ahead for the movie!

Celine Song responds to viral "Broke Man Propaganda" comments. Fans were talking about the relationships between Lucy, Harry, and John before Materialists even premiered, but its release only added to the conversation. More than a few moviegoers were disappointed that Lucy chose the John over billionaire Harry, and jokes about the film being "Broke Man Propaganda" became a defining part of the movie's response. But writer-director Celine Song doesn't find it funny. “It really is disappointing to me,” Celine told Refinery29. “Through intersectionality, so much of feminism has been about anti-corporate and anti-capitalist and, of course, it was always at the forefront of fighting capitalism, so I’m very concerned about the way that we talk about people who are poor.” "I find it very cruel to talk about John as a character who loves Lucy, and who is a beautiful character being played beautifully by Chris, to talk about him in such cruel terms as ‘broke boy’ or ‘broke man,'” she continues. But she thinks the commentary stems from something more widespread: “I think that is a very troubling result of the way that the wealthy people have gotten into our hearts about how it’s your fault if you’re poor, you’re a bad person if you’re poor. So it doesn’t make me laugh, actually.” In fact, Celine feels "very concerned that anybody would talk about my movie and my characters and to really think about it in such classist terms. The whole movie is about fighting the way that capitalism is trying to colonize our hearts and colonize love.”

Where can I watch Materialists? A24 You can rent Materialists on Amazon Prime. It premiered in theaters June 13 and you can expect to see it on HBO Max soon!

What Materialists about? Mike Coppola/Getty Images The movie follows Dakota Johnson's character Lucy, a matchmaker in New York City who falls for the perfect man Harry (Pedro Pascal), but can't seem to let go of her ex John (Chris Evans). And considering these three cross paths at a wedding, it makes since that the first poster for the movie includes "save the date" and looks like a wedding cake.

Who's in the Materialists cast? A24 The Materialists cast has some incredible names leading the movie, and when I asked Dakota Johnson about working with Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans, she teased how much she enjoyed working with them. "They're both big idiots and I love them," she told Brit + Co exclusively at her Daddio premiere. Here's a breakdown of their roles: Dakota Johnson as Lucy: a perpetually single matchmaker who finds herself torn between the perfect man and her ex.

as Lucy: a perpetually single matchmaker who finds herself torn between the perfect man and her ex. Chris Evans as John: Lucy's ex who hasn't been able to let her go.

as John: Lucy's ex who hasn't been able to let her go. Pedro Pascal as Randy: a handsome stranger who changes Lucy's life forever.

Where was Materialists filmed? Trevor Hayes/Unsplash Materialists was announced in February of 2024, and filming began around New York City by April. Filming wrapped in June. I love spring and summer shoots because the movie has so much life and energy in every single shot. Plus Dakota's sundresses are totally giving Brooklyn gal — and I'm dreaming of prancing around the city in a dress!

The new 'Materialists' trailer is pure nostalgia. I have been craving an old school rom-com like How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days and 27 Dresses, and Materialists is finally delivering on that 00s vibe with a trailer voiceover! It's such a small detail that adds way more personality. We see a glimpse into more of Johnny (Chris Evans) and Dakota Johnson Lucy (Dakota Johnson) relationship — money disagreements lead him to claim it's hard to make her happy, and lead her to believe she's going to die alone. But when she runs into Harry (Pedro Pascal) at her matchmaking client's wedding it seems like she's found the perfect man...but Johnny reentering the picture makes things very complicated. Now I can't help but share the two lines that stopped me in my tracks because if there's one thing Celine Song knows how to do it's write dialogue. Johnny telling Lucy he's disappointed he's the same man after all this time because if he was different, "I wouldn't be the guy that lost you" ?? HEARTBREAKING. And Lucy saying Harry makes her feel valuable, and his response that "you are valuable" ?? HEARTSTOPPING. I'm obsessed with this movie already.

Watch the 'Materialists' trailer now. I watched the Materialists trailer four times before writing this because I just couldn't stop soaking it in — and I didn't want to miss a single detail. Of course, we get the story of Lucy (Dakota Johnson) a matchmaker, who finds herself torn between the perfect man (Pedro Pascal) and her ex (Chris Evans), who's still dreaming of "wrinkles and children that look like you," a line that will be playing in my head on REPEAT because OH MY GOSH. But just like director Celine Song's acclaimed Past Lives, every single detail of the movie translates the emotion in the story. Dakota Johnson has an effervescent grace and masters the screen every time we see her, while Pedro and Chris don't even have to open their mouths to break my heart; their eyes say it all. The color grade and film quality are soft and romantic, which totally matches the delicate situation this trio finds themselves in; both men fall for Lucy and it looks like our matchmaker has to figure out how to avoid breaking anyone's heart — including her own. "Delicate" by Taylor Swift, anyone? But overall, the movie teases that sometimes, there are no bad decisions, just really hard ones. And if I got all that from the Materialists trailer, I can't wait to see the full movie...even if it's going to be totally devastating. And I have a feeling I'm going to be seeing it more than once.

What do Materialists believe? A24 According to Merriam-Webster, Materialism is "a preoccupation with or stress upon material rather than intellectual or spiritual things." So if anyone's going to be obsessed with the tangible, it's going to be Lucy, Johnny, and Harry.

