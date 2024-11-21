Connie Nielsen's Story About "Protective & Kind" Pedro Pascal Will Restore Your Faith In Men
The entire world fell in love with Pedro Pascal during The Last of Us and The Mandalorian, and even though we won't see him as Reed Richards in the Fantastic 4until next summer, there is PLENTY of content to go around. He's always fangirling over someone's nails or hyping up his family, and Connie Nielsen explaining how Pedro made her feel special on the Gladiator 2 set makes me love him even more (which I didn't know was possible).
Keep reading to see what Connie Nielsen had to say about working with Pedro Pascal on Gladiator 2. TBH, It just might restore your faith in men.
Gladiator 2 follows Paul Mescal's Lucius, who's determined to bring down General Acacius (Pedro Pascal), who he considers responsible for his loss. Connie plays Pedro's onscreen wife Lucilla, and when asked what it was like to share scenes with him, she reveals she felt "really feminine around him."
"He's a protector in a way, and I'm not always used to that," she tells Good Morning America. "So it was kind of special to have that feeling that he was a guy who's protective and kind and just [a] very loving kind of person."
The actress also spilled on how "you can just tell he has this joy and, at the same time, you can also sense that he's been through stuff that's been hard and I just really love a person who responds to what has been hard in life with joy."
Pedro Pascal has been vocal about his family fleeing Chile in the 1970s, and how his parents had to "go into hiding for about six months," and it's clear Connie's proud of the man he's become. "He doesn't become caustic or, you know, entitled," she continues. "He's the least entitled man, always nice to everyone on set. Just a sweetheart of a guy."
Is someone cutting onions?!
For his part, Pedro loved working with Connie too, and, when asked what it was like working together, Pedro immediately responds with, "Power couple."
"We just dove right in," he continues, joking that he "made sure Connie understood that I was her man."
Pedro Pascal always seems to have an encouraging comment or joke ready to make everyone laugh, and revealed to Entertainment Weekly that during an intense battle scene, he actually tripped and landed at Paul Mescal's feet.
"I was running off the drawbridge, and they kind of dressed it with some dust so that when it slams against the fortified wall, there's a big puff of smoke," he says. "And I'm charging off the drawbridge and jumping over the wall, and I slip. I literally bounce off the drawbridge on my —ss and land splat in front of Paul's feet on the first take." Naturally, he followed up with, "Are you not entertained?"
