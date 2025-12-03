Demigods! Here's When You Can Watch Every Episode Of 'Percy Jackson' Season 2.

Percy Jackson & The Olympians season 2 is setting sail on Disney+ December 10, 2025, and we're headed for the Sea of Monsters. The new season will see Percy (Walker Scobell) and Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) fight to save Camp Half-Blood...and Grover (Aryan Simhadri). And even though the first episode is coming next week, the demigod adventure will take us into 2026. Here's a breakdown of the episode release schedule. And check out the first look at season 3 while you're at it!

Keep reading for everything to know about the Percy Jackson and The Olympians season 2 episodes, premiering on Disney+ on December 10, 2025.

Is there a release date for Percy Jackson season 2? Disney/David Bukach Percy Jackson and The Olympians premieres on Disney+ December 10, 2025.

How many episodes are in season 2 of Percy Jackson? Disney/David Bukach Percy Jackson and The Olympians season 2 will have 8 episodes total. After the two-episode premiere on December 10, you can watch a new episode every Wednesday. Here's the breakdown: Season 2, Episode 1 "I Play Dodgeball with Cannibals" premieres on Disney+ December 10, 2025

Season 2, Episode 2 "Demon Pigeons Attack" premieres on Disney+ December 10, 2025

Season 2, Episode 3 "We Board the Princess Andromeda" premieres on Disney+ December 17, 2025

Season 2, Episode 4 "Clarisse Blows Up Everything" premieres on Disney+ December 24, 2025

Season 2, Episode 5 "We Check In to C.C.'s Spa & Resort" premieres on Disney+ December 31, 2025

Season 2, Episode 6 "Nobody Gets the Fleece" premieres on Disney+ January 7, 2026

Season 2, Episode 7 "I Go Down with the Ship" premieres on Disney+ January 14, 2026

Season 2, Episode 8 "The Fleece Works Its Magic" premieres on Disney+ January 21, 2026

Where can I watch Percy Jackson and The Olympians season 2? Disney/David Bukach Percy Jackson and The Olympians season 2 will be available to watch on Disney+. You can watch season 1 there now!

What is Percy Jackson season 2 about? Disney/David Bukach Percy Jackson season 2 follows The Sea of Monsters, which means we'll see Percy and Annabeth fight monsters (and their ex-friend Luke) to save Camp Half-Blood. The duo also needs to find Grover, who's gone missing. And if everything wasn't complicated enough, their friendship might be turning into something more. Along the way, "Percy’s journey to set things right will take him off the map and into the deadly Sea of Monsters, where a secret fate awaits the son of Poseidon," says the official logline.

Who's in the Percy Jackson season 2 cast? Disney/David Bukach The Percy Jackson and The Olympians season 2 cast includes: Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson

Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth

Aryan Simhadri as Grover

Charlie Bushnell as Luke

Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue

Glynn Turman as Chiron

Daniel Diemer as Tyson

Rosemarie DeWitt as Circe

Tamara Smart as Thalia Grace

Andra Day as Athena

Sandra Bernhard as Anger

Kristen Schaal as Tempest

Margaret Cho as Wasp

Timothy Simons as Tantalus

Lin Manuel Miranda as Hermes

Kate McKinnon as Aphrodite

Is Percy Jackson going to be renewed for Season 3? Disney/David Bukach Yes, Percy Jackson is coming back for season 3 — and they're already filming! You can check out the latest news here.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on Percy Jackson and The Olympians