'Sea of Monsters,' here we come!
Demigods! Here's When You Can Watch Every Episode Of 'Percy Jackson' Season 2.
Percy Jackson & The Olympians season 2 is setting sail on Disney+ December 10, 2025, and we're headed for the Sea of Monsters. The new season will see Percy (Walker Scobell) and Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) fight to save Camp Half-Blood...and Grover (Aryan Simhadri). And even though the first episode is coming next week, the demigod adventure will take us into 2026. Here's a breakdown of the episode release schedule. And check out the first look at season 3 while you're at it!
Keep reading for everything to know about the Percy Jackson and The Olympians season 2 episodes, premiering on Disney+ on December 10, 2025.
Is there a release date for Percy Jackson season 2?
Disney/David Bukach
Percy Jackson and The Olympians premieres on Disney+ December 10, 2025.
How many episodes are in season 2 of Percy Jackson?
Disney/David Bukach
Percy Jackson and The Olympians season 2 will have 8 episodes total. After the two-episode premiere on December 10, you can watch a new episode every Wednesday. Here's the breakdown:
- Season 2, Episode 1 "I Play Dodgeball with Cannibals" premieres on Disney+ December 10, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 2 "Demon Pigeons Attack" premieres on Disney+ December 10, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 3 "We Board the Princess Andromeda" premieres on Disney+ December 17, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 4 "Clarisse Blows Up Everything" premieres on Disney+ December 24, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 5 "We Check In to C.C.'s Spa & Resort" premieres on Disney+ December 31, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 6 "Nobody Gets the Fleece" premieres on Disney+ January 7, 2026
- Season 2, Episode 7 "I Go Down with the Ship" premieres on Disney+ January 14, 2026
- Season 2, Episode 8 "The Fleece Works Its Magic" premieres on Disney+ January 21, 2026
Where can I watch Percy Jackson and The Olympians season 2?
Disney/David Bukach
Percy Jackson and The Olympians season 2 will be available to watch on Disney+. You can watch season 1 there now!
What is Percy Jackson season 2 about?
Disney/David Bukach
Percy Jackson season 2 follows The Sea of Monsters, which means we'll see Percy and Annabeth fight monsters (and their ex-friend Luke) to save Camp Half-Blood. The duo also needs to find Grover, who's gone missing. And if everything wasn't complicated enough, their friendship might be turning into something more.
Along the way, "Percy’s journey to set things right will take him off the map and into the deadly Sea of Monsters, where a secret fate awaits the son of Poseidon," says the official logline.
Who's in the Percy Jackson season 2 cast?
Disney/David Bukach
The Percy Jackson and The Olympians season 2 cast includes:
- Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson
- Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth
- Aryan Simhadri as Grover
- Charlie Bushnell as Luke
- Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue
- Glynn Turman as Chiron
- Daniel Diemer as Tyson
- Rosemarie DeWitt as Circe
- Tamara Smart as Thalia Grace
- Andra Day as Athena
- Sandra Bernhard as Anger
- Kristen Schaal as Tempest
- Margaret Cho as Wasp
- Timothy Simons as Tantalus
- Lin Manuel Miranda as Hermes
- Kate McKinnon as Aphrodite
Is Percy Jackson going to be renewed for Season 3?
Disney/David Bukach
Yes, Percy Jackson is coming back for season 3 — and they're already filming! You can check out the latest news here.
Stay tuned for the latest updates on Percy Jackson and The Olympians, and subscribe to our Weekend Watch email newsletter for more updates on your favorite TV shows and movies!