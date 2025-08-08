Surprise! Here's Your First Look At Walker Scobell In 'Percy Jackson' Season 3.

Percy Jackson season 2 might not premiere until December 2025 but after announcing some new cast members at San Diego Comic Con, the show just confirmed that season 3 is already filming! This is the first time we're seeing book three in the series, The Titan's Curse, adapted for the screen and fans are over the moon. Here's the latest news.

Has Percy Jackson started filming season 3?

Yes, Percy Jackson season 3 has officially started production. "A new era begins - #PercyJackson and the Olympians Season 3 is now in production!" the official announcement post reads. "Don’t miss Season 2 December 10 on #DisneyPlus."

The photo features lead actor Walker Scobell with a marker outside a building with snow on the ground — and fans are already speculating which scenes the cast could be filming.

"THE SNOW, IT'S WESTOVER HALL, OH MY GODS," one comment reads, while another says, "WESTOVER HALL ON THE BACK WE'RE SO READYYYYYYYYYYYYY." So, yeah. We're excited.

You can also get a tiny glimpse of what looks like season 3's key art on the marker! Lots of warm tones — and a nod to Atlas. IYKYK.