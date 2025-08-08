Yep, they're already filming!
Surprise! Here's Your First Look At Walker Scobell In 'Percy Jackson' Season 3.
Percy Jackson season 2 might not premiere until December 2025 but after announcing some new cast members at San Diego Comic Con, the show just confirmed that season 3 is already filming! This is the first time we're seeing book three in the series, The Titan's Curse, adapted for the screen and fans are over the moon. Here's the latest news.
Here's everything you need to know about Percy Jackson & The Olympians season 3, coming to Disney+ soon.
Has Percy Jackson started filming season 3?
Yes, Percy Jackson season 3 has officially started production. "A new era begins - #PercyJackson and the Olympians Season 3 is now in production!" the official announcement post reads. "Don’t miss Season 2 December 10 on #DisneyPlus."
The photo features lead actor Walker Scobell with a marker outside a building with snow on the ground — and fans are already speculating which scenes the cast could be filming.
"THE SNOW, IT'S WESTOVER HALL, OH MY GODS," one comment reads, while another says, "WESTOVER HALL ON THE BACK WE'RE SO READYYYYYYYYYYYYY." So, yeah. We're excited.
You can also get a tiny glimpse of what looks like season 3's key art on the marker! Lots of warm tones — and a nod to Atlas. IYKYK.
Where can I watch Percy Jackson season 3?
Disney/David Bukach
Percy Jackson & The Olympians will be available to stream on Disney+. Even though we don't have a release date yet, we do know that both season 1 and season 2 filmed over the summer of 2022 and 2024, respectively, ahead of their December 2023 and 2025 release dates. So since season 3 is already filming, there's a good chance we could see new episodes in December of 2026.
Who's in the Percy Jackson cast?
Disney/David Bukach
The cast of Percy Jackson & The Olympians season 3 will see all our favorites return — and we also finally know who's playing the beloved di Angelo siblings! The duo was announced on July 24, 2025. "Meet the di Angelo siblings," the post reads. "Levi Chrisopulos is Nico di Angelo 🏹 Olive Abercrombie is Bianca di Angelo." Here's the full cast:
- Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson
- Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase
- Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood
- Daniel Diemer as Tyson
- Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue
- Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan
- Tamara Smart as Thalia Grace
- Levi Chrisopulos as Nico di Angelo
- Olive Abercrombie as Bianca di Angelo
- Kevin Chacón as Chris Rodriguez
- Virginia Kull as Sally Jackson
- Glynn Turman as Chiron/Mr. Brunner
- Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus/Mr. D
- Adam Copeland as Ares
- Nick Boraine as Kronos
- Timothy Simons as King Tantalus
Where is Percy Jackson season 3 being filmed?
Disney/David Bukach
Percy Jackson & The Olympians is filming in Vancouver.
Is Percy Jackson returning for a third season on Disney+?
Disney/David Bukach
Yes, we're getting a season 3! The show was renewed in March 2025.
Is there a release date for Percy Jackson season 2?
Disney/David Bukach
Percy Jackson season 2 is coming to Disney+ on December 10, 2025.
Check out the latest TV news on our Facebook!