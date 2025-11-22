The 7 Best Christmas Movies To Stream On Disney+ In 2025

No company embodies the spirit of Christmas more profoundly than Disney. The brand is known for its wholesome cheer, whimsical charm, and colorful spirit — AKA all things Christmasy. Disney has some of the best holiday films of all time within the vaults, and fortunately, we get to lose ourselves in the magic this year, simply by heading over to Disney+.

Here are the best Christmas movies on Disney+ for you to binge during the most wonderful time of the year.

A Very Jonas Christmas Disney/John Medland Back in middle school, all my friends and I ever talked about was the Jonas Brothers. We'd sit at the cafeteria lunch table and get into the deepest discussions imaginable over which JoBro was our favorite, even having the most heated debates over their best track. We took these matters so seriously, in fact, that you might've thought we were the United Nations discussing global politics. Here we are, nearly two decades later, and I'm still obsessed with all things JoBro related. I grew up with Joe, Kevin, and Nick, and one of the greatest days of my life was when they released their comeback album in 2019. They're continuing to shine in A Very Jonas Christmas, a comedy film that dropped on Disney+ November 14th.

​Beauty & The Beast Enchanted Christmas Disney Beauty & The Beast: Enchanted Christmas was one of the first movies I'd ever seen. Although it has nothing on the original Beauty and the Beast film, it's still a magical adventure filled with the classic Renaissance Disney charm and wholesome holiday spirit. Plus, it features Tim Curry as the evil organ, Forte! What more could you ask for, really? As someone whose favorite Disney princess will always be Belle, I'll never miss an opportunity to stream this movie, no matter how old I get.

Home Alone 20th Century Fox When I'm home alone, it usually means I get to finally enjoy some peace and quiet. But this is far from the case for Kevin McCallister, who has no choice but to ward off vicious burglars who try to break into his family's home. While this movie came out 35 years ago, it still holds up as a holiday classic.

Home Alone 2 20th Century Fox Sequel films are usually uninspired cash grabs, but Home Alone 2 manages to be just as hilarious as the original movie. Whoever says the original is always the best hasn't seen this sequel. Who could hate a movie set over the beautiful landscape of New York City? Fortunately, the sequel is also available for streaming on Disney+.

​Miracle on 34th Street 20th Century Fox I'll never get tired of this wholesome classic. Whether you prefer the 1947 version starring Natalie Wood or the 1994 one with everyone's favorite '90s darling, Mara Wilson, both are available on Disney's streaming platform.

​The Muppet Christmas Carol Disney What's better than the original A Christmas Carol? Putting the members of The Muppets into the story! Immerse yourself in the wholesome whimsy of The Muppets universe with this iconic Christmas movie. Join Kermit, Ms. Piggy, and Fozzie Bear as they spread festive cheer throughout.

​The Santa Clause Disney This Christmas comedy film starring Tim Allen as Santa never failed to make me laugh as a kid. After revisiting the film as an adult, it's just as delightful. Plus, you're lying if you say you didn't have a crush on Bernard The Head Elf! The Santa Clause, as well as its two sequels, is available to stream on Disney+.

These holiday movies are the perfect excuse to lose yourself in the merry spirit of Christmas. Who's ready to binge-watch?