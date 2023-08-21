Watch The First Teaser For "Percy Jackson And The Olympians"
For anyone who loved how the era of Harry Potter, The Spiderwick Chronicles, and Night At The Museum brought magic into the everyday (and anyone who was absolutely obsessed with Greek mythology), Rick Riordan's Percy Jackson and the Olympians was the *perfect* book series. It has the magical air of your favorite fantasy stories, but since it stayed grounded in the real world, it also made us believe that there could be magic around any corner.
It has truly been a summer of healing our inner child (hello Barbie and The Little Mermaid!), but it's not going to end once we swap our tanks for sweaters because Percy Jackson And The Olympians is *finally* coming to our screens this winter. Here's everything we know about the series.
What is Percy Jackson and the Olympians about?
Sky god Zeus' lightning bolt has gone missing and his number one suspect is 12-year-old Percy Jackson, who has just learned that he's a demigod (the son of a human and a Greek god). To restore order to Olympus, Percy, plus his friends Annabeth and Grover, must set out to find the lightning bolt — no matter the cost.
What is the release date for the Percy Jackson TV series?
Percy Jackson and the Olympians is coming to Disney+ on December 20, 2023. The season will start off with a two-episode premiere and then will have a weekly release schedule for a total of eight episodes!
Who's in Percy Jackson and the Olympians?
Image via Disney
The Percy Jackson TV series stars Walker Scobell as Percy, Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth, and Aryan Simhadri as Grover. In addition to the trio, we'll see Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes, Megan Mullally as Alecto/Mrs. Dodds, Toby Stephens as Poseidon, Virginia Kull as Sally Jackson, Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus/Mr. D, Jay Duplass as Hades, Jessica Parker Kennedy as Medusa, Glynn Turman as Chiron/Mr. Brunner, the late Lance Reddick as Zeus, Adam Copeland as Ares, Charlie Bushnell as Luke, Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue, Olivea Morton as Nancy Bobofit, Suzanne Cryer as Echidna, Timm Sharp as Gabe Ugliano, and Timothy Omundson Hephaestus.
How many books are in the Percy Jackson and the Olympians series?
Image via Amazon
The original Percy Jackson series has five books: The Lightning Thief, The Sea of Monsters, The Titan's Curse, The Battle of the Labyrinth, and The Last Olympian. After the final installment, Riordan wrote a spinoff series called The Heroes of Olympus, which also has five books.
Why are there only 2 Percy Jackson movies?
Two movies were made in the early 2010's: The Lightning Thief (2010) and Sea of Monsters (2013). Both were not well received because of how many changes were made during the adaptation process, and since they both underperformed at the box office, the studio decided to cut the film series short.
See The Character Posters For Percy Jackson and the Olympians
Image via Disney
The character poster for Percy has Poseidon's trident front and center, and he's holding his sword Riptide!
Image via Disney
The detail on Annabeth's character poster we noticed first is the owl, which is one of her mother Athena's sacred animals.
Image via Disney
In addition to satyr horns, Grover's poster features the pipes he uses to open Orpheus' doorway to the Underworld.
Are you excited for Percy Jackson and the Olympians? Let us know in the comments!
Lead image via Disney
