Percy Jackson season 2 dropped on Disney+ in December 2025, and after announcing some new cast members at San Diego Comic Con, the show confirmed that season 3 is already filming! And on July 23, in honor of San Diego Comic Con, we finally know when the new season drops.

This is the first time we're seeing book three in the Percy Jackson & The Olympians series, The Titan's Curse, adapted for the screen and fans are over the moon (it's me, I'm fans). Here's the latest news.

Here's everything you need to know about Percy Jackson & The Olympians season 3, coming to Disney+ this November 2026.

What is the release date for season 3 of Percy Jackson? Percy Jackson & The Olympians will premiere on Disney+ on November 20, 2026. The new date video that dropped during SDCC shows Percy in Atlas' place, holding up the world, which is a moment from The Titan's Curse that book fans know very well... "A new era begins - #PercyJackson and the Olympians Season 3 is now in production!" says the official announcement post from August 2025. The photo features lead actor Walker Scobell with a marker outside a building with snow on the ground.

How many episodes are in Percy Jackson season 3? Disney+ Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3 will have 8 episodes just like the previous two seasons, but we're getting two episodes every week instead of one! Here's the episode breakdown: Percy Jackson season 3 episode 1 "My Rescue Operation Goes Very Wrong" premieres on Disney+ November 20, 2026

"My Rescue Operation Goes Very Wrong" premieres on Disney+ November 20, 2026 Percy Jackson season 3 episode 2 "An Old Dead Friend Comes to Visit" premieres on Disney+ November 20, 2026

"An Old Dead Friend Comes to Visit" premieres on Disney+ November 20, 2026 Percy Jackson season 3 episode 3 "I Learn How to Grow Zombies" premieres on Disney+ November 27, 2026

"I Learn How to Grow Zombies" premieres on Disney+ November 27, 2026 Percy Jackson season 3 episode 4 "We Visit the Junkyard of the Gods" premieres on Disney+ November 27, 2026

"We Visit the Junkyard of the Gods" premieres on Disney+ November 27, 2026 Percy Jackson season 3 episode 5 "I Have a Dam Problem" premieres on Disney+ December 4, 2026

"I Have a Dam Problem" premieres on Disney+ December 4, 2026 Percy Jackson season 3 episode 6 "I Wrestle Santa's Evil Twin" premieres on Disney+ December 4, 2026

"I Wrestle Santa's Evil Twin" premieres on Disney+ December 4, 2026 Percy Jackson season 3 episode 7 "I Put on a Few Million Extra Pounds" premieres on Disney+ December 11, 2026

"I Put on a Few Million Extra Pounds" premieres on Disney+ December 11, 2026 Percy Jackson season 3 episode 8 "The Gods Vote How to Kill Us" premieres on Disney+ December 11, 2026

Wait, what happens in Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3? Disney+ The third season will dive even deeper into the prophecy that a child of the Big 3 Gods could destroy the world. That means it's either Percy, Thalia (Tamara Smart), or newcomers Bianca (Olive Abercrombie) and Nico Di Angelo (Levi Chrisopulos). “The one thing for me that I really thought about is ‘Yes, I was so excited to be in Season 2’ but Thalia hasn’t been established as a character yet,” Tamara Smart said at the SDCC panel (via Deadline). “For me it was building on what Rick [Riordan] created and wrote. So it was building on that and as you all say, some ‘generational beef’ [between Thalia’s father Zeus and Percy’s father Poseidon.] She’s so layered this season so it was a lot of work into her past.”

Who's in the Percy Jackson cast with Walker Scobell? Disney+ The cast of Percy Jackson and The Olympians season 3 will see all our favorites return — and we also finally know who's playing the beloved di Angelo siblings! The duo was announced on July 24, 2025. "Meet the di Angelo siblings," the post reads. "Levi Chrisopulos is Nico di Angelo 🏹 Olive Abercrombie is Bianca di Angelo." Here's the full cast: Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson

as Percy Jackson Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase

as Annabeth Chase Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood

as Grover Underwood Daniel Diemer as Tyson

as Tyson Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue

as Clarisse La Rue Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan

as Luke Castellan Tamara Smart as Thalia Grace

as Thalia Grace Levi Chrisopulos as Nico di Angelo

as Nico di Angelo Olive Abercr ombie as Bianca di Angelo

as Bianca di Angelo Kevin Chacón as Chris Rodriguez

as Chris Rodriguez Virginia Kull as Sally Jackson

as Sally Jackson Glynn Turman as Chiron/Mr. Brunner

as Chiron/Mr. Brunner Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus/Mr. D

as Dionysus/Mr. D Adam Copeland as Ares

as Ares Nick Boraine as Kronos

as Kronos Timothy Simons as King Tantalus

Where is Percy Jackson season 3 being filmed? Disney+ Percy Jackson & The Olympians season 3 was filmed in Vancouver, in Canada.

Is Percy Jackson season 4 confirmed? Disney+ No, Percy Jackson season 4 hasn't been officially confirmed by Disney...yet. Stay tuned — as soon as we hear about the senior season, you'll be the first to know!

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This post has been updated.