13 TV & Movie Adaptations That Are Just As Good As The Book (Yes, Really)
There are many moments that shape a young woman’s life. For me, I distinctly remember watching Holes and then being so excited to read the book. We were driving home from the movie theater and my mom had the book in her car (no, it’s not odd, she’s an English teacher) and I picked it up immediately.
When I tell y’all the disappointment that followed!! I couldn’t help but picture the people I had just seen as the main characters and I’m still slightly convinced Shia LaBeouf was not the best choice for Stanley. I couldn’t get through it, no matter how many times my mom tried to convince me it was good, I just could not finish the book. From that day on, I vowed to always read the book before watching the movie.
Now I get to tell you about the 13 best book to screen adaptations!
'Uglies' by Scott Westerfield
Brian Douglas/Netflix
Tally Youngblood has waited her whole life to become pretty, and experience the new life promised by a total body makeover. During her final summer as an Ugly, she befriends Shay and the two pull hilarious pranks, and go on daring adventures as they wait to turn 16. But in the few weeks leading up to their surgeries, Shay disappears and Tally decides she can’t turn Pretty without her. When it comes to loyalty, will Tally betray one of her only friends for her dream?
When Netflix announced this adaptation, I was met with excitement but I was also a wee bit nervous. I remember reading Uglies for the first time and being able to picture it perfectly in my head, especially how cool it would be to hoverboard. And in true Netflix fashion, almost everyone from the cast, including leads Joey King and Chase Stokes, have been in other Netflix shows (they really like to keep it in the family).
This adaptation is so far, so good. I reread the book before starting the movie recently and I will say, it holds up. The writing is definitely super YA, but it was fun to slip back into the story and experience it all over again.
Uglies is streaming on Netflix now and stars Joey King, Chase Stokes, Brianne Tju, Keith Powers, Laverne Cox, Charmin Lee, Jan Luis Castellanos.
'Percy Jackson and The Olympians' by Rick Riodran
Disney
I simply could not write a book to screen adaptation article WITHOUT mentioning Percy Jackson. This is one of my all time favorite books ever. I read The Lightning Thief every single summer and rock out to the musical by Joe Tracz from time to time.
The first two movies (starring Logan Lerman as Percy) were horrendous, so I about fell out of my chair when Uncle Rick announced Disney was adapting Percy, Annabeth, and Grover's story into a TV show. What if we got burned twice? Would we continue obsessing over the potential for a great Percy Jackson adaptation?
Disney said stop right there. The first season was truly incredible, and it captured so much of the wit and fun from the first book. Earlier this month, the show announced additional cast members for the upcoming season 2, which will bring The Sea of Monsters to life.
If you loved these books and are hesitant to start the show, don’t be scared to press play.
Percy Jackson And The Olympians season 1 is streaming on Disney+ now. The series stars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Toby Stephens, Virginia Kull, Charlie Bushnell, and Dior Goodjohn.
The 'Bridgerton' Novels by Julia Quinn
Liam Daniel/Netflix
Our dearest gentle readers, I simply cannot recommend the latest season of Bridgerton enough. I've read all of the Bridgerton books by Julia Quinn, and Romancing Mr. Bridgerton is in my top two (number one: When He Was Wicked, Franscesa’s Story. Grab tissues if you read this one!).
Anything that’s in Shondaland is really magical, and I give her and her team so much credit for bringing the Bridgertons to life. I will say, if you read the books, the show is really nothing like them. I know what you’re thinking, "But Emily, how can you say it’s a great book to screen adaptation if it’s not word-for-word what’s in the book?"
Easy! It brings the text to life in such a cohesive and immersive way that you can’t help but be giddy as you watch your favorites fall in love all over again.
Though the books are being adapted out of order, I have full faith that Netflix can bring these together well. Season 4 will follow Benedict and Sophie, and is almost guaranteed to be filled with plenty of dancing and steamy rendezvous.
Bridgerton seasons 1-3 are on Netflix now. The show stars Luke Thompson, Luke Newton, Nicola Coughlan, Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Claudia Jessie, Hannah Dodd, Will Tilston, Florence Hunt, Harriet Cains, Nicola Coughlan, Jessica Madsen, and Bessie Carter! Yerin Ha will join season 4.
'Little Women' by Louisa May Alcott
Sony Pictures Releasing
Not to sound dramatic, but the 2019 Little Women movie was the first time I understood what people meant when they said, “Wow, that was a great movie.” The casting? Superb. The music? Revolutionary. How Greta Gerwig showed the passage of time with color filters? Genius.
I do think American and British classics are hard to adapt as movies or shows because so much of the plot relies on the reader understanding the historical context, and how people would interact with each other. I say that because it’s not like if you crack open Little Women you’ll immediately know Amy is terrible, you kind of have to pick up on it, especially when she talks about limes. That being said, Florence Pugh, you did that gal a favor because if Amy was my little sister, she probably would’ve stayed in the ice.
The fall is actually a perfect time to reread this book and enjoy the movie. Definitely worth making yourself a cup of tea, putting on fuzzy socks and a good cry.
Little Women is streaming on Hulu and stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, James Norton, Louis Garrel, and Chris Cooper.
'Apples Never Fall' by Liane Moriarty
Vince Valitutti/Peacock
Liane Moriarty is no stranger to having her books turned into TV shows. Big Little Lies was a hit on HBO and had people on the edge of their seats.
Former tennis players-turned-coaches, Joy and Stan Delaney have a perfect life and marriage to folks looking in from the outside. They run a thriving tennis camp and have incredibly successful kids who are each following their own path in life. But when Joy goes missing, every ugly truth bubbles to the surface and shatters what everyone thought about the Delaneys.
While Apples Never Fall isn't a super intense book in my opinion, it still has the same whodunit and leaves you guessing like all our favorite thrillers. There’s been a few mixed reviews about the show, but I do recommend it if you’re looking for a little mystery that’s not going to make you question your own reality.
Apples Never Fall is streaming on Peacock and stars Annette Bening, Alison Brie, Jake Lacy, Conor Merrigan-Turner, Sam Neill, Essie Randles, and Georgia Flood.
'Black Cake' by Charmaine Wilkerson
James Van Evers/Hulu
Charmaine Wilkerson's debut novel is an in-depth story about a family’s secrets, betrayals, memories, and so much more.
Byron and Benny Bennett lost their mother Eleanor, who left behind a black cake from a family recipe and a voice recording. In the voice recording, Byron and Benny learn things about their mother they never knew — and her true history.
When books with alternate timelines get turned to TV or movies, I’m immediately skeptical. It can be difficult to show the difference between the past and present, and to keep up with it as a viewer. But this show is unreal. We don’t lose the intricate dynamics of the characters, and the actors bring the concept of family secrets to life. Watch Black Cake on Hulu and see Eleanor’s secrets for yourself.
Black Cake is streaming on Hulu and stars Mia Isaac, Chipo Chung, and Faith & Glynn Turman.
'A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder' by Holly Jackson
Netflix
Let me start by saying I think Holly Jackson is truly incredible. The first book I read by her was Five Survive and she's a mastermind at creating suspense and taking the story in a completely different direction than you thought WHILE making it make sense.
Years ago in a small town, Andrea “Andie” Bell and Salil “Sal” Singh were killed in a murder-suicide. Pippa “Pip” Fitz-Amobi has a mission to find out what truly happened to Andie and Sal. As she does research for a “school project,” she quickly learns that a killer might still be out there, but who?
I describe this book as a modern day Pretty Little Liars but better. There’s a lot of pressure on actors to deliver when it comes to characters that are as well-rounded as Holly Jackson’s, but the crew pulls it off. I recommend this book and show if you’re looking for something with serial vibes and high stakes drama.
A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder is on Netflix and stars Emma Myers, Zain Iqbal, Anna Maxwell Martin, Gary Beadle, Mathew Baynton, India Lillie Davies, Rahul Pattni, Henry Ashton, and Mitu Panicucci.
'Red, White and Royal Blue' by Casey McQuinston
Prime Video
I would like to take a moment to show my appreciation for Casey McQuinston. They are incredible and have given us amazing reads like One Last Stop, I Kissed Shara Wheeler, The Pairing, and most importantly, the love story between First Son Alex Claremont-Diaz and Prince Henry (too many last names).
When the First Son makes a fool of himself at a party by confronting his longtime nemesis the Prince, their publicists scramble to create a stunt friendship. But are friends supposed to feel butterflies in their stomachs when they catch them getting dressed? Should friends want to kiss each other at any given moment? These two definitely do.
This book was adapted by Amazon Prime and the casting department knocked it out of the freaking park. Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex was the gift we needed and Nicholas Galitzine was born to play Prince Henry. It was brought to the screen in an inclusive way without one-dimensional stereotypes, and a lot of that is credited to Casey’s amazing writing.
If anyone would like to have a watch party for this, please, please let me know. I will happily giggle and kick my feet while eating snacks and watching these two glorious men fall in love.
Red, White and Royal Blue season 1 is on Prime Video and stars Nicholas Galitzine, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Uma Thurman, and Clifton Collins, Jr.
'Argylle' by Elly Conway
Apple Studios
We need more spy books turned into movies. There’s something so bad—ss about the leather outfits, being strapped with weapons, and hiding in close quarters with someone that just gets me going.
This book and movie differ greatly. The book is a pretty straightforward novel: a CIA agent is the only one who can stop the world from entering chaos, but she needs a partner to help. Whereas the movie takes place to serve as the writer’s adventure — like she’s enters a movie herself and then goes to write about it.
While I wouldn’t say these are necessarily the best adaptations when it come to recreating every detail, I will say they're two pieces of art that live somewhat together, and that you can appreciate separately. Don’t read the book and expect everything in the movie to be the same, but read the book and watch the movie for some fun and entertainment!
Argylle is streaming on Apple TV+ and stars Bryce Dallas Howard, Henry Cavill, Ariana DeBose, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Dua Lipa, and Samuel L. Jackson.
'Normal People' by Sally Rooney
Enda Bowe/Hulu
Hot take: I'm not the biggest Sally Rooney fan. I think she's brilliantly talented, but her works are really just not my cup of tea. However, I, like many people, fell in love with Marianne and Connell from Normal People. How can you not? They are characters written so much like real people, it’s like you can see their lives as clearly as your own.
Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal are the best people that could have been cast as the leads, and they just do it so well. The whole production is vulnerable and intimate, but also doesn’t lose the nuances of Sally’s work by bringing it to life.
The book and show can be heavy, absolutely, but it shows the reality of life and what could have been if we made different decisions in our younger years. If you read or watch, you want to cheer on the characters and feel every up and down alongside them.
Normal People is streaming on Hulu and stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal.
'Heartstopper' by Alice Oseman
Netflix
Did you know Heartstopper was originally published as a webcomic on Tumblr and Tapas back in 2016? It got such a following that Alice started a campaign to help fund the publication of a graphic novel — and here we are today!
Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson go to the Truham Grammar School and they couldn’t have more different lives. Nick is a popular boy at school and a star of the rugby team. Charlie is quiet, suffering from multiple mental health problems and crushing on Nick from afar. The novel follows their story and everything that comes along with being a teenage couple in love.
Netflix has released two series so far with a third to release later this fall in October. The series has been praised for bringing the characters of Truham Grammar School to life while showing the everyday battles teenagers face about sexuality, fitting in, and honestly just existing.
Alice Oseman stayed close with production and writing to bring her novels to life. It’s also proof that bringing in authors during the creative process for TV is worth every bit of it!!
Heartstoppers seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Netflix. The show stars Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan, Jenny Walser, Rhea Norwood, and Leila Khan.
'Turtles All the Way Down' by John Green
Max
John Green should have a line in his bio about how he likes to create YA novels that will personally hit you in the heart. John, if you’re reading this, hit me up and I’d be happy to work that line in for you.
Turtles All the Way Down was published in 2017, and if you haven’t had the chance to read it yet, what are you doing? The major plot point of this book is that Aza and her best friend Daisy are supposed to be investigating the mystery of billionaire Russell Pickett, but that isn’t what really held my attention.
Aza Holmes has nearly crippling anxiety and OCD while also grieving the loss of her father. As someone who has been diagnosed with OCD for over a decade, it was a sort of an aha moment seeing myself represented on the pages. You don’t need to be diagnosed with any mental illnesses to understand what Aza is going through, you just need to be human.
Director Hannah Marks brought Aza, Daisy, and Davis to the screen in a way that balances teenage angst and emotions that seem larger than life. Because let’s face it, at 16, everything seems bigger than it is. Isabela Merced, who plays Aza, was praised for her accurate portrayal of OCD thought spirals. It can seem somewhat impossible to nail the big feels that John Green puts in his novels, but this might be one of the best depictions of one of his works ever.
If you’ve ever heard me say “it’s turtles all the way down,” in response to a sh—ty day, you can thank this book right here for that.
Turtles All The Way Down is streaming on Max and stars Isabela Merced, Felix Mallard, Cree Cicchino, Judy Reyes, J. Smith-Cameron, Poorna Jagannathan, and Maliq Johnson.
'The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store' by James McBride
Amazon
Okay this is a bit of a cheat since this movie isn’t out yet, but this is one I am readyyy for. Barack Obama shared that this was one of his favorite books for 2023, and there's a reason for that. This story is hauntingly beautiful and will show you a part of American history that has been erased and almost forgotten. But we have to tell these stories and educate everyone in America about the ugly, but also hopeful, parts of our nation.
In a Pennsylvania small town, new developments are going up everywhere, but the digging crew didn't expect to find a skeleton at the bottom of a well. The town starts looking for answers, and quickly finds out that the residents of Chicken Hill, a dilapidated neighborhood where immigrant Jews and African Americans live, may have the answers.
Moshe and Chona Ludlow lived in Chicken Hill, where Moshe integrated his theater and where Chona ran the Heaven & Earth Grocery Store. When the state comes looking for a deaf boy to institutionalize him, Chona and Nate Timblin, the Black janitor at Moshe’s theater and unofficial Black leader, work together to keep him safe.
The book weaves a tale of all the characters and as they deepen, shows how people on the margins of white, Christian America struggle to survive.
This movie adaptation is in the early stages of development but A24 and Steven Spielberg are working on the film!
A lifelong reader, Emily Stone loves to talk all things books and literary culture. Her knack for fiction spans from the classics such as Wuthering Heights to modern young adult hits by some of her favorite authors like Leigh Bardugo. Emily’s friends know her as a one-woman library — always ready to loan out a book. Known to read more than 70 books a year, she has a firm grasp on the current state of young adult fiction. You can hear some of her hot takes on the Characters Chat podcast.