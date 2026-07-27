I’m a San Diego Local—These Are My Favorite Hidden Gems For Visitors

“Dude, are you going in?” a man with still-damp hair called out to me from his beach trailer. “The ocean feels like bathwater right now!” I smiled back. “Of course!”

And he was right. I stayed in until my skin became pruny and the sun had long since been replaced by pink skies and moonrise. Floating on my back in the beautiful Pacific Ocean, I felt small in the best way possible. The slight wind nipped at my face, the colors of the sky blended like rose and tangerine paint melting together on a canvas, and the warm waves buoyed me with gentle strength. I became overcome with gratitude for my favorite place on the planet.

North County San Diego is my hometown, and I can confidently say that there is no better place to spend your summer. The weather stays right around 75 degrees, the beaches are endless and the food is fresh and tantalizing. To me, a good San Diego day is marked by arriving home after a stunning sunset with salty hair, a fresh tan, and a belly full of tacos.

Below, find my top picks for your ultimate North County San Diego experience.

Where To Eat Birdseye Kitchen Birdseye Kitchen There’s nothing like good Thai food, and Birdseye is the best around. Nestled in lovely Leucadia, Birdseye is one of my go-tos for a nice phad see ewe and good conversation under twinkling lights. Also, as someone who admittedly loves to judge a book by its cover, I especially adore Birdseye’s warm and comfortable aesthetic, which makes you want to stay a while and maybe even order another round of spring rolls. What to try: The phad see ewe, green curry, and the mango sticky rice

Little Fox Cups + Cones Little Fox Cups + Cones Three words: Ice. Cream. Tacos. Need I say more? I can, because this place is FABULOUS. Little Fox is a new ice cream shop in Cardiff, but it is already hands down my family’s most-loved dessert spot. Every single ice cream comes with a fun and unique topper (like caramel corn or a candied orange slice), and the flavors are as unique as their charming names. Not hungry enough for a regular scoop? Try their ice cream tacos, which are a sweet and crunchy delight! What to try: Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Lavender Haze, and the Let Them Eat Cake! ice cream taco The Taco Stand If you want to check out The Taco Stand, you’d better get in line early. Known for attracting enough people to stretch around the block, The Taco Stand is a Mexican food staple in Encinitas. The food is incredibly fresh and flavorful, the atmosphere is bustling and bright, and their chips and guacamole are to die for. Plus, they have the cutest patio seating area! Definitely give The Taco Stand a try…and maybe bring a game of Heads Up for the line. What to try: The Al Pastor, Camarón and Nopal tacos Union Kitchen & Tap This chopped kale salad genuinely changed my life. Crunchy chickpeas? Watermelon relish? Carrot ginger dressing? Sign me up. The only thing better than the salad is their truffle fries, which taste like getting front row tickets to the Era’s Tour. Still need more convincing? Union is the go-to spot to watch live broadcast sporting events, often attracting huge crowds of eager spectators. I happened to be outside the restaurant during the World Cup semi-finals, and the screams and cheers from inside nearly shook the building. What to try: The chopped kale salad, truffle fries and the Blueberry Yum Yum mocktail

Where To Drink Lofty Coffee Bier Garden Encinitas Nothing beats sitting at an outdoor bar on a Friday night with your best friends. I love Bier Garden because of its convenient location in downtown Encinitas, throwback music being played at all times, and top-of-the-line drink menu. The best part? You’re only a ten-minute walk from the beach, making this the perfect stop to grab a refreshing drink on your way to lay out and tan, or end the night with a lavender lemonade cocktail (my personal favorite!) after a day of surfing and sun. What to try: The lavender lemonade, Gabucho’s Margarita, and Sunset at BG Lofty Coffee Lofty has been a classic study spot for me ever since high school. Sipping a cold iced chai with its perfect ratio of sugar to spice, and then biting into the most delectable lemon cookie somehow made pre-calculus more manageable. Stop by the Solana Beach location to enjoy a nice walk down Cedros Avenue or to Fletcher Cove Beach after. What to try: The salted caramel latte, iced chai with oat milk, and the Earl Grey De La Creme

What To Do What To Do Getty Annie’s Canyon Trail Annie’s Canyon is a fan favorite among my friends and I. Situated in stunning Solana Beach, it is a quick ~45-minute trail that wraps around the San Elijo Lagoon. But, just because it’s short does not mean that it is not memorable. The trail ends with a unique slot canyon that you climb to reach the top-- the only one of its kind in San Diego!

Kaya Simcoe @ D Street Beach D Street Beach When I have friends come to visit from out of town, D Street Beach is the first place I take them. The water is deeply aquamarine, and the sloped staircase you take to reach the sand is framed with gorgeous tropical plants. There is no parking lot, so you will need to test out your street parking skills, but it is worth it because the beach ends up being less crowded as a result. Pro tip: rent a boogie board before you go so you can enjoy the warm, salty waves! Moonlight State Beach Bad at parallel parking (me!) and want to find a free parking lot? No problem! Moonlight Beach is a great place for an all-day beach trip. Hosting volleyball courts, a playground, bonfire pits, and a snack shack, Moonlight has everything you will need for a fun day under the sun. Bonus points if you stay for the night and watch the sunset while roasting marshmallows at one of their free fire pits.

Kaya Simcoe @ SRF Self-Realization Fellowship Meditation Gardens Few places are as relaxing or beautiful as the SRF Meditation Gardens. When a tourist comes into the coffee shop I work at asking for a pretty view, it is the first place I recommend. The gardens were built by Paramahansa Yogananda, and are free to the public (although donations are encouraged!) They are the perfect place to take a stroll in the shade to beat the heat, with plenty of opportunities to stop and admire the multiple koi ponds or gorgeous ocean view at the top. I love taking my journal here and basking in the quiet, a rarity at times in this busy and bustling town.

Getty Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve Torrey Pines is one of the prettiest hikes I have ever been on. Nestled in Del Mar, there are multiple different ways you can take this hike and enjoy the scenery– my personal favorite is to trek to the top on the road, and then take the trail down so you can walk a stretch of the beach to get to your car. Pro tip: go in the morning to avoid the warmer times of day, because it is unshaded. And make sure to stop for a picture of the field of yellow flowers against the backdrop of the beach below!

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