Every Difference Between 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 And The Book

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans are tuning in every Wednesday to see how episodes of the show compare to the book. Will it follow favorite their favorite scenes, or take creative liberties? Jenny Han has already proven she loves to keep to the original text (like including everything from Belly falling down the stairs at Christmas to the bandaid she uses after she nicks herself while shaving), but there are plenty of surprises, too.

And one change that fans are currently talking about is the fact we see Belly get ready for Susannah's memorial, but we don't hear her thoughts!! Because, y'all, those thoughts are pretty crazy.

Here's every change from We'll Always Have Summer to The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3.

1. Taylor & Steven's story Let's just start with the most obvious: Taylor and Steven's story. This relationship is pretty much show-specific so the writers are coming up with some brand new content for this couple. The car accident, Taylor's mom's business, their insane tension — it's all brand new for book fans and show fans alike!

2. The time jump. Erika Doss/Prime Video In the book, Belly is a freshman, while in the show, she's finishing her junior year. So that means all the graduation drama is also show-specific.

3. Agnes & Conrad are just friends in the show. Prime Video In We'll Always Have Summer, Agnes and Conrad occasionally hook up after she asks him out. In TSITP season 3, she has feelings for him, but he shut her down because he wasn't over Belly. This is a tiny but powerful change that means he hasn't dated anyone since they broke up at prom, and it makes Conrad seem even more in love with Belly than ever.

4. We're missing Belly's internal dialogue. Erika Doss/Prime Episode 3 showed us Belly getting ready for Susannah's memorial, but fans were sad when they realized we were missing a lot of her narration — specifically the fact she shaved her legs (twice!), just in case Conrad showed up. Her thoughts and her actions are so different from each other (with her thoughts being totally Conrad-centric and all her actions revolving around Jeremiah) that fans are starting to worry appears Belly isn't as in love with Conrad as she is in the novel. But one fan points out that we're watching the show through Belly's delusion as she's trying to convince herself she isn't in love with him anymore.

5. Belly also takes the lead on announcing their engagement. Erika Doss/Prime Video Another change came during season 3 at the post-memorial lunch. While Adam and Jeremiah still order the most expensive thing on the menu like they do in the original story, Belly ends up telling their families about the engagement instead of Jere after Adam makes fun of him.

6. Steven as Jeremiah's best man. Erika Doss/Prime Video In We'll Always Have Summer, Steven shows up in Belly's room to try and convince her the wedding is a bad idea, where she tells him Jeremiah wants him to be a best man with Conrad. In the show, Jeremiah asks him directly and we miss the super sweet line where Steven tells Belly, "You're my little sister. You come first."

7. Laurel and Belly's fight over breakfast. Erika Doss/Prime Video In episode 4, Belly and Laurel disagree about the wedding again when Belly asks Laurel to take her wedding dress shopping during her birthday breakfast. In the book, their conversation isn't connected to Belly's birthday, and there are no Mickey Mouse pancakes in sight.

8. Jeremiah & Laurel. Erika Doss/Prime Video One change from We'll Always Have Summer to The Summer I Turned Pretty TV show is that Jeremiah just watches Belly and Laurel's relationship fall apart in the show, even saying he doesn't want Belly to go home in case Laurel changes Belly's mind about the wedding. In the book he encourages Belly to make up with her mom.

9. Taylor ditching New York for her mom. Erika Doss/Prime Video Taylor and her mom's troubles continue when they realize Lucinda owes, like $10 grand. So Taylor backs out of her New York job and uses the money to help.

10. Conrad's time in Cousins. Erika Doss/Prime Video Conrad stays at the beach house in both the book and the show, but the show hypes up the fact that he's been doing so secretly. Jeremiah hasn't been able to get ahold of him because he thought Con was busy with work in California, which makes their reunion that much more of a surprise.

11. Conrad proving he's the better brother. Erika Doss/Prime Video Okay, this one's an opinion but it's an opinion I stand by wholeheartedly. At the end of episode 4 (my favorite moment of the season so far!!), after Jeremiah tells him not the be the best man, Jeremiah and Belly get tipsy and make fun of him, and Conrad books a flight back to California, he hears Belly crying in bed. So what does he do? He cancels his flight, bakes her surprise dirt bomb muffins, and agrees to be the best man — obviously so Belly doesn't feel so alone. And when Belly practically jumps into his arms in delight (while "Halley's Comet" plays in the background), we finally hear Conrad's POV as he asks, "What have I done?"



Check back here for updates on The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, and how it's different from We'll Always Have Summer!