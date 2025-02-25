Your March Horoscope is here...

No design experience required.

Create Stunning Visuals On The Go With Photoshop's Free New App

new photoshop app
Adobe Photoshop
Theresa Gonzalez
By Theresa GonzalezFeb 25, 2025
Theresa Gonzalez

Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.

See Full Bio

Whether your passion is in fashion, music, home decor, or something entirely different, we all love sharing our unique POV on social and with friends. Now, with the new free Photoshop mobile app for iPhone (with Android on the way), editing photos, crafting mood and vision boards for a goal-setting 2025, or simply exploring your creative side with photography and design is so easy and so fun. You can literally use it anywhere!

Check out the new Photoshop mobile app editing and design features!

design app

Adobe Photoshop

We've tinkered with Photoshop’s image editing and design tools, such as layering, masking and the popular Firefly-powered Generative Fill, for work and play and they are just as pro-grade as the desktop version but so simple to use on the go. You can work on the same projects across devices, and access Adobe Stock library of hundreds of thousands of free assets. Not a quote "designer"? The app makes it easy for anyone to explore and create.

photoshop app

Adobe Photoshop

Here are just some of the amazing features:

  • Create unique images and designs by combining, compositing and blending images with tools like selections, layers and masks
  • Remove, recolor, or replace parts of an image with the intuitive Tap Select tool
  • Remove flaws like the Spot Healing Brush to brush away distractions in seconds
  • Use Gen AI tools like Generative Fill and Generative Expand to easily add new elements to designs and quickly edit photos
  • Integrate with creative apps including Adobe Express, Adobe Fresco and Adobe Lightroom
  • Add, replace and create with a vast library of hundreds of thousands of free Adobe Stock assets
editing photos

Adobe Photoshop

The Generative Fill tool is a total game changer. Remove photo bombers or unwanted distractions from your background to achieve the perfect shot every time. You can also drop Photoshop files into Adobe Express for free to add animations, music, schedule social posts across all major platforms and so much more.

photo editing

Adobe Photoshop

It's truly our favorite new app of 2025. Download it now and tap into the endless designs that elevate your photos and fuel your passions this year. Happy designing!

