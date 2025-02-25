Create Stunning Visuals On The Go With Photoshop's Free New App

Whether your passion is in fashion, music, home decor, or something entirely different, we all love sharing our unique POV on social and with friends. Now, with the new free Photoshop mobile app for iPhone (with Android on the way), editing photos, crafting mood and vision boards for a goal-setting 2025, or simply exploring your creative side with photography and design is so easy and so fun. You can literally use it anywhere!

Check out the new Photoshop mobile app editing and design features!

Adobe Photoshop We've tinkered with Photoshop’s image editing and design tools, such as layering, masking and the popular Firefly-powered Generative Fill, for work and play and they are just as pro-grade as the desktop version but so simple to use on the go. You can work on the same projects across devices, and access Adobe Stock library of hundreds of thousands of free assets. Not a quote "designer"? The app makes it easy for anyone to explore and create.

Adobe Photoshop Here are just some of the amazing features: Create unique images and designs by combining, compositing and blending images with tools like selections, layers and masks

Remove, recolor, or replace parts of an image with the intuitive Tap Select tool

Remove flaws like the Spot Healing Brush to brush away distractions in seconds

Use Gen AI tools like Generative Fill and Generative Expand to easily add new elements to designs and quickly edit photos

Integrate with creative apps including Adobe Express, Adobe Fresco and Adobe Lightroom

Add, replace and create with a vast library of hundreds of thousands of free Adobe Stock assets

Adobe Photoshop The Generative Fill tool is a total game changer. Remove photo bombers or unwanted distractions from your background to achieve the perfect shot every time. You can also drop Photoshop files into Adobe Express for free to add animations, music, schedule social posts across all major platforms and so much more.

Adobe Photoshop It's truly our favorite new app of 2025. Download it now and tap into the endless designs that elevate your photos and fuel your passions this year. Happy designing!

Subscribe to our newsletter for more creative ideas!