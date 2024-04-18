8 Social Media Hacks To Help Your Brand Stand Out, According To Our Social Media Pro
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.
Mallory Levy leads a busy creative life in NYC as head of social for Brit+Co. She wrapped 2023 with a dreamy forest wedding and bucket-list honeymoon to Australia and is back to work creating clever and often hilarious posts for our Brit + Co followers, from snappy recipe Reels to inspiring quotes to celebrity interviews and more. Where does she get her inspiration to bring you the best social content?
“I’m lucky to be within walking distance of world-class museums, theater, and cool events, like fashion week. The inspiration is endless!” she says. “Social media can get overwhelming at times, but I often come away feeling more inspired than anything else. It’s a great way to connect with other creators and find new inspiration, which fuels my creativity to deliver fresh, engaging social media content every day.”
Mallory’s secret to bringing her inspiration to life? She uses Adobe Express, the all-in-one AI content creation app, to ideate and design colorful and engaging content on-the-go. “The features on the all-new Adobe Express mobile app make editing and collaborating on projects easier than ever!” she says. “Because we’re a remote team, I’m very rarely at my desk, so being able to ideate and create, or make adjustments, when I’m out and about is truly game-changing.”
Adobe Express makes designing easy and fast for anyone – even if you’re not a pro – with thousands of beautiful, professionally designed templates and a massive selection of assets for your Instagram and TikTok content, flyers, logos, and more. Plus, Adobe’s Firefly generative AI technology, which allows you to create the perfect image, edit with ease, and generate and customize amazing text effects with styles or textures that really stand out. All these features are now available on the mobile app.
In this fresh, new Reel, Mallory shares a day in her colorful life as she creates standout visual assets for Brit+Co’s social channels using the generative AI features in the new Adobe Express mobile app. Check it out below!
What a fun, creative job, right? “My day-to-day is genuinely such a blast. I love having the creative freedom to run with my ideas and infuse some of my own humor and pop into our content,” says Mallory. “Most of my friends and family don’t believe that this is what I get to do every day!”
Looking to improve your social content game? Here are tips for saving time and making an impact on social media for your work, side hustle, or to build your personal brand.
1. Engage with your audience: Engaging your audience with content that resonates can lead to higher reach and visibility. Thanks to Mallory’s constant performance monitoring, we know our B+C follower loves to treat herself and her besties, she’s super creative, indulges in celebrity news (especially nostalgia TV), and gets joy from entertaining, travel, food, and decor. Knowing this, Mallory creates fun, interactive posts like polls and quizzes, and always keeps our content fresh and interesting using the massive library of fonts, photos, and design assets in Adobe Express.
“I’m always out and about filming fun content for TikTok and our other video platforms,” says Mallory. “Adobe Express makes it so easy to add clips, music, and captions (and record voiceovers!) so I can edit it all together in real time.”
2. Generate anything you can imagine: AI has become a powerful tool for content creators, helping them enhance their creative work and simplify tasks. Leveraging the right AI tools can help you work and create high-performing content faster! The new Adobe Express mobile app is packed with AI goodness that makes complicated tasks simple. For example, speech to animation lets anyone easily animate extraordinary characters using their own voice. Adobe’s Firefly generative AI, which is designed to be safe for commercial use, helps creators ideate, generate, and edit stunning images and turn text and headlines into attention-grabbing designs – all on-the-go and in just a few taps. And the Adobe Express Generative Fill feature even lets you insert, remove, or replace people, objects, backgrounds and more with just a description.
“The AI tools are fantastic,” says Mallory. “Even the most obscure ask in the Text-to-Image feature will yield dozens of options. My favorite hack is to include “hand drawn” or “illustrated” in the prompt box to get a more authentic/stylized result.”
3. Embrace trends: Hopping on social trends quickly can boost your visibility and relevance. Constant collaboration ensures our team is on top of what people are talking about – and Mallory takes that to social media to make sure our POV is part of the conversation. The ever-changing nature of marketing and social media can make it hard to keep up! With the Adobe Express TikTok Creative Assistant tool on the desktop version, you can easily ideate and search what’s trending, so you’re in-the-know and able to reach more followers and stand out with your creative take on the latest trends. Then head to the mobile app to quickly schedule or post the content directly to your necessary social platforms! More on that below.
4. Keep it short and sweet: Attention spans on social are short, so it's best to keep your content concise and to the point. Use clear and concise language and don’t be too fussy (sound like the real person you are!). Break things up with text with photos, emojis, and bullet points to make your content more scannable.
5. Create a consistent visual style: While our audience can have slight nuances across our social channels, Mallory makes sure our content is instantly recognizable. Using tools like brand kits in Adobe Express (shown below) can help you easily stay consistent and on brand, easily saving and applying colors, fonts, filters, and imagery to any asset to create a cohesive look and feel across assets – and in a fraction of the time.
6. Repurpose content: Repurposing our top-performing content into different formats or for different platforms helps stretch the impact of a post and helps us test performance. Sometimes a post that didn’t perform well in the past kills months later!
7. Schedule ahead: In today’s on-demand world, consistency is key to keeping your social audience engaged. Develop a content calendar and schedule posts in advance to ensure a steady stream of content. With easy-to-use tools like the Adobe Express Content Scheduler, you can quickly plan, preview, schedule, and publish in a few clicks to all your social media channels and on-the-go.
8. Leverage data: Use analytics tools to track the performance of your social media content and identify trends, patterns, and audience preferences. Analyzing data can help you achieve a successful content strategy and focus on creating content that inspires, delights, and keeps your audience coming back for more!
Video Direction & Editing by Mallory Levy.
