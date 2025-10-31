The Best Halloween Movies To Watch This Weekend

Listen, we're always down to watch scary movies. We love how fun, colorful, and sometimes confusing they can be... and the fact that watching a flick is the perfect amount of time to make a dent in all our Halloween candy. We totally understand that not everyone enjoys only watching horror movies (we're talking about ourselves here) so we've got a good mix of streaming options that range from spooky fun to downright scary.



Gather all your ghouls together, prep some Halloween cocktails and no-bake treats, and curl up in front of these picks for a binge session that'll last you all night long.

Here are 42 Halloween movies you can watch this weekend.

Classic Halloween Movies Scream Sidney and her friends must outsmart a killer when they become his next target, and as more bodies show up, the friends go through the rules of horror films to help them survive.

The Shining Based on the novel by Stephen King, The Shining follows Jack Torrance, a winter caretaker who lives with his family at the Overlook Hotel. Things take a turn for the spooky when supernatural forces begin to drive Jack mad.

Labyrinth Sarah must go on a quest to save her brother from a goblin kingdom in this musical starring David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly.

Carrie Carrie is a shy girl with no friends, and after she's humiliated at her senior prom, she unleashes her telekinetic powers on everyone and everything around her.

Nightmare on Elm Street Teenagers on Elm Street start having nightmares with real world consequences after a spirit named Freddy Krueger starts invading their dreams.

Ghostbusters A trio of spirit exterminators must save New York City when it's invaded by ghosts in this iconic Halloween movie.

Hocus Pocus The only thing that makes Max's new life in Salem a little bit easier is sharing a class with Allison. On Halloween, Max, Allison, and Max's sister Dani accidentally awaken three witches intent on stealing the souls of all the town's children.

Halloween This is one of those classic Halloween movies we can't get enough of. 15 years after he killed his older sister, Michael Meyers returns to his hometown and stalks babysitter Laurie on Halloween night.

Kid Halloween Movies — Or Halloween Movies For Kids Of All Ages ;) Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban During their third year at Hogwarts, Harry, Ron, and Hermione must tackle werewolves, haunted houses, and a new mystery surrounding an escaped prisoner. Oh, and time travel.

Scooby Doo Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy, and Scooby investigate the Spooky Island resort...and end up uncovering a plot to unleash demons on the rest of the world.

The Addams Family Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, and the rest of the Addams family must figure out what's going on with Uncle Fester when he returns from the Bermuda Triangle acting very differently than before.

Muppets Haunted Mansion The Great Gonzo decides to spend the night inside the Haunted Mansion, and along with Pepé the King Prawn, the ghosts inside the mansion are swapped for the entire Muppets gang!

Coraline Coraline finds herself in an alternate reality when she goes through a hidden door in her home. As she makes her way back to our world, she has to use everything up her sleeve to protect her real parents from their alter egos.

Coco When Miguel defies his family's ban on music, he finds himself in the Land of the Dead and must team up with his great-great-grandfather to uncover the mysteries before them. Fair warning: this one's a tearjerker!

It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown It's time for pumpkins, fall leaves, and Halloween parties! All Linus wants is to see the Great Pumpkin, but Charlie Brown is intent on trick or treating with their friends instead. Some fun times, hilarious misunderstandings, and even a lesson or two follow.

Spooky Buddies Get your little ones in on the Halloween fun with this film that follows a group of talking puppies who must band together to stop Warwick the Warlock.

The Haunted Mansion Realtors Jim and Sara travel to a mansion with their kids, eager to make a deal. During their time there, they realize that the people they've met are actually ghosts haunting the place.

Hocus Pocus 2 As soon as the credits roll on the original, press play on this sequel, which finds the Sanderson sisters back in Salem looking for revenge. Now it's up to three new teens to stop them before it's too late.

Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington is king of Halloween Town, but when he discovers Christmas Town, he attempts to bring Christmas home. We're honestly not sure what time of year is best for watching this movie, but that just gives us an excuse to watch it twice.

- YouTube Halloweentown When Marnie and her siblings arrive in Halloweentown, where spooky creatures are able to live normal lives, Marnie discovers something about herself: not only is she a witch like her grandma, but she has to learn to use her broomstick before evil takes over the town.

Halloween Horror Movies Heathers Veronica is tired of her clique (girls who are all named Heather) abusing their popularity. She decides to team up with bad boy J.D. to teach them a lesson, unintentionally leading to their deaths instead.

Fear Street This slasher trilogy starts off in the year 1994, where a teen and her friends must conquer a force that's been plaguing their town for 300 years.

Fresh Noa is ready to give up on online dating, and decides to give her number to the handsome man she meets in the grocery store. After a promising first date and romantic weekend getaway, Noa learns that her new boyfriend has some...unusual appetites.

A Quiet Place Living in a world overrun by monsters with super hearing, Lee and Evelyn have focused on survival, making a home for their family in the process. Things get complicated the closer they get to Evelyn's due date.

A Quiet Place II The film picks right up where the first A Quiet Place leaves off, and the Abbott family has to leave their home — and enter new territory — as they run from the Death Angels.

Us An American family's beach vacation takes a turn for the terrifying when unsuspecting guests arrive: their own doppelgängers.

Crimson Peak This period piece follows a young heiress, who moves into the ancestral home of her new husband. Not only is the creepy home crumbling, but it's also hiding plenty of secrets.

It A group of outcasts living in Maine come together to form the "Losers Club" and fight against a shape-shifting monster preying on the greatest fears of people in town.

Midsommar After her family's death, Dani travels with a group of friends to Sweden for a festival that only happens once every 90 years. Once they arrive, they realize that it's actually a pagan cult.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre Five teens' Texan weekend getaway takes a turn for the horrifying when they run into the chainsaw-weilding Leatherface and his family of cannibals. Now, the friends must fight for their lives if they have a chance at escape.

Funny Halloween Movies Boo! A Madea Halloween Madea and her friends decide to stay home on Halloween to keep an eye on Brian's teen daughter. But it doesn't take long for things to turn spooky.

The Munsters Lily is a Transylvania vampire who falls in love with Herman, a loveable monster that her father does not approve of.

Goosebumps Zach moves to Delaware and lives next door to author R.L. Stine and his teenage daughter Hannah. Zach, Hannah, and their new friend Champ must team up when Stine's fictional characters are relased.

More Great Halloween Movies To Watch Rebecca A new bride moves into her husband's estate, where she has to live with his intimidating housekeeper and figure out what happened to his late wife.

Secret Obsession After Jennifer wakes up in the hospital with amnesia, her husband helps take care of her and get back to a normal life. It doesn't take long to realize that things aren't right, and she isn't as safe as she thought.

Ready Or Not A new bride's wedding night does not go as planned when she has to join her husband in a family tradition. What starts out as a game turns into a fight for survival.

Practical Magic Sisters Sally and Gillian are witches who were raised by their aunt, learning practical magic as they got older. Now they're fighting to save their family and end the curse that brings the men they fall in love with to an untimely death.

The School For Good And Evil Best friends Sophie and Agatha are pretty sure their futures are set. Sophie spends her time dreaming about becoming a princess, while Agatha is much more moody and mysterious. But their arrival at the School for Good and Evil — especially once their roles are reversed — changes everything.

Warm Bodies In this apocalyptic retelling of Romeo and Juliet, zombie R falls in love with Julie, a human. An unexpected side effect of falling in love? R begins to regain the humanity he lost.

Sleepy Hollow When an investigator in colonial New York works to figure out who's behind a series of murders, he learns that the culprit may be a vengeful — and headless — ghost.

The Woman In The Window Amy Adams plays a psychologist who can't leave her home because of her agoraphobia. She becomes obsessed with her new neighbors when she watches one of them murder the other.

Edward Scissorhands Edward, a humanoid, is incompletely constructed and also has scissors for hands. He lives a solitary life until a woman knocks on his door and decides to introduce him to the rest of the world.

