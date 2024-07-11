Dakota Fanning Loves 'The Perfect Couple' Costars Like Meghann Fahy And Nicole Kidman "Too Much"
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
What has The Perfect Couple cast said about each other?
Seacia Pavao/Netflix
When The Perfect Couple trailer dropped July 11, Dakota Fanning posted the teaser to her Instagram, and mentioned how much she loved working with costars like Meghann Fahy and Nicole Kidman. "Love these crazy people too much," she says in her caption.
Where can I watch The Perfect Couple?
Seacia Pavao/Netflix
All six episodes of The Perfect Couple will hit Netflix September 5, 2024.
What is The Perfect Couple about?
Seacia Pavao/Netflix
Based on Elin Hilderbrand’s book of the same name, The Perfect Couple follows bride-to-be Amelia Sacks, who's about to marry into one of the wealthiest families in Nantucket. Her future mother-in-low, famous author Greer Garrison Winbury, makes all of Amelia's wedding dreams come true. That is, until a dead body appears on the beach, and everyone's romantic plans burst.
Who's in The Perfect Couple cast?
Images via Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros/Rich Fury/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Where was The Perfect Couple filmed?
Netflix
Netflix's The Perfect Couple was filmed in places like Chatham, Eastward Point, Hardwick, and around Cape Cod during the spring and early summer of 2023.
Lead images via Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros/Rich Fury/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
