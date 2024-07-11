Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

nyx fat lip oil review
Makeup

This Drug Store Lip Oil Has Taken Over My Group Chat

elle fanning dakota fanning the perfect couple trailer
TV

Elle Fanning Had The Perfect Response To Dakota Fanning's 'The Perfect Couple' Trailer

paramount+ landman tv show
TV

Paramount+'s New Drama Will Fill The 'Yellowstone' Void In Your Life

blake lively instagram
Celebrity News

Blake Lively Got "The Best Compliment Of My Life" And It Proves She's THE Girls' Girl

regencycore home decor
Home Decor Inspo

15 Regencycore Home Decor Items For Your Inner Lady Bridgerton

target circle week dresses
Trends and Inspo

8 Flattering Target Dresses On Sale For Circle Week

Trending Stories

beauty
Makeup

This Drug Store Lip Oil Has Taken Over My Group Chat

tv
TV

Elle Fanning Had The Perfect Response To Dakota Fanning's 'The Perfect Couple' Trailer

tv
TV

Paramount+'s New Drama Will Fill The 'Yellowstone' Void In Your Life

blake lively
Celebrity News

Blake Lively Got "The Best Compliment Of My Life" And It Proves She's THE Girls' Girl