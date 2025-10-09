Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Bre Avery
Oct 09, 2025
Prime Video’s October lineup has a little something for everyone, from psychological thrillers to period dramas, lighthearted rom-coms, and emotional love stories. If you’re wondering where to start, here are four of the most talked-about releases landing this month.

Scroll to see all the exciting Prime Video shows and movies we're looking forward to in October!

Madelaine Petsch in Maintenance Required on Prime Video

Prime Video

Maintenance Required — October 8

On the lighter side, Maintenance Required is a romantic comedy with a fun setup. It follows Charlie, who runs an all-female mechanic shop and prides herself on being independent and driven. Things get complicated when she starts exchanging anonymous messages with someone who seems to understand her—only to realize it’s Beau, the owner of the new rival garage across the street. What follows is part rivalry, part chemistry, and plenty of back-and-forth tension. It’s playful and charming, making it an easy watch if you’re in the mood for something more feel-good.

Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara in Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault) on Prime Video

Pablo Ricciardulli

Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault) — October 16

This Spanish-language drama picks up with Noah and Nick as they reconnect at a wedding after a painful breakup. Both are dealing with unresolved feelings, and neither is sure if the relationship can be saved. Old resentments hang in the air, and the film leans into the push and pull of love, forgiveness, and second chances. It’s emotional, romantic, and a little messy in the best way—perfect if you like love stories that don’t shy away from real complications.

Sam Claflin in Harlan Coben's Lazarus on Prime Video

Prime Video

Harlan Coben’s Lazarus — October 22

Harlan Coben is back with another twisty thriller, and this one looks especially intense. Lazarus follows Joel Lazarus, who returns home after his father’s sudden death. What starts out as grief quickly unravels into something darker, as he gets pulled into old family secrets and the mystery surrounding his sister’s death 25 years earlier. Add in strange visions and the weight of a past that won’t stay buried, and you’ve got a psychological drama that’s bound to keep you guessing. If you like stories where nothing is quite as it seems, this one should be on your list.

Tom Bateman and Tessa Thompson in Hedda on Prime Video

Prime Video

Hedda — October 22

Closing out the month is Hedda, a modern take on the classic Hedda Gabler. The story centers on Hedda, a newlywed who seems to have it all together on the surface but is full of inner conflict. When someone from her past reappears, her carefully built world starts to unravel. It’s character-driven, layered, and full of tension, making it one of those dramas that draws you in slowly but doesn’t let go. For fans of strong performances and stories about identity and control, Heddaoffers a fresh perspective on a classic tale.

With Lazarus, Hedda, Maintenance Required, and Culpa Nuestra, Prime Video is giving viewers a full mix this October. Whether you want a suspenseful thriller, a dramatic reimagining, a playful rom-com, or a heartfelt romance, there’s plenty to queue up this month.

