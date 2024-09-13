5 Old-School Shows To Stream On Prime Video This Weekend
Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman
CBS
As someone who's lived on the East coast my entire life, my brain categorizes any story set out West the same way it does fantasy. And this drama TV show, about a doctor who moves to Colorado Springs from Boston in the 1800s, is one of my favorite series ever. Jane Seymour stars as Dr. Michaela Quinn, who, after an accident, ends up adopting three children as well as a new medical practice in Colorado. The show ran from 1993-1998 and scored 19 Emmy nominations and 4 Emmy wins.
Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman stars Jane Seymour, Joe Lando, Chad Allen, Shawn Toovey, Orson Bean, Jessica Bowman, and Erika Flores.
The Waltons
CBS
Moesha
UPN
Moesha stars Brandy Norwood, William Allen Young, Countess Vaughn, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lamont Bentley, Shar Jackson, and Marcus T. Paulk.
Little House on the Prairie
NBC
Inspired by Laura Ingalls Wilder's novels, this old school drama TV show ran for 9 seasons and follows the Ingalls family as they make a home for themselves in Walnut Grove, Minnesota. At the time, this classic series won 4 Emmys, and got 16 nominations, and was later criticized for being racially insensitive towards Native Americans.
In the era of TikTok, Gen Z is revisiting the series' most terrifying episodes and cracking up at how often Michael Landon (who served as star, executive producer, writer, and director) wrote shirtless scenes for his character.
Little House on the Prairie stars Michael Landon, Karen Grassle, Melissa Gilbert, Melissa Sue Anderson, and Lindsay & Sydney Greenbush.
7th Heaven
The WB/The CW
7th Heaven serves as both a family drama and a teen drama because, man do these kids go through it. The Camden family, led by pastor Eric and his wife Annie, help their community through all kinds of issues: gun violence, drug abuse, gangs, and more. The show definitely evolves into a caricature of the 90s if you ask me, but the actors who play the five children (later seven, after Annie has twins) are so lovable. Plus, this show launched Jessica Biel into Hollywood so we're more than thankful for that :).
7th Heaven stars Stephen Collins, Catherine Hicks, Barry Watson, David Gallagher, Jessica Biel, Beverley Mitchell, and Mackenzie Rosman.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!