Will There Be A 'We Were Liars' Season 2? Here's What You Need To Know.

We Were Liars is one of my favorite June TV shows because it simply has everything I love: romance, mystery, and an impeccable summer atmosphere. Plus the cast really and truly became a family!! Well, Cadence's story might end with the first book, but all my fingers are crossed that the show continues with We Were Liars season 2. Here's what we know about a potential sophomore season.

Here's everything we know about Prime Video's We Were Liars season 2.

Will there be We Were Liars season 2? Author E. Lockhart admits she's not allowed to talk about whatever season 2 plans Prime Video might have. "But if you watch We Were Liars all the way til the end, and you watch the little coda, you can see that that coda tips to the start of Family of Liars," she toldDeadline. "And you know, we have not forgotten about what's going on with Johnny and Carrie." I'd love to see Prime Video tackle this prequel, especially after Bess teases that she thinks the tragedy of We Were Liars was punishment for what the moms did when they were teens. Stay tuned for any official We Were Liars season 2 news!

Is there a We Were Liars sequel? We don't have a direct We Were Liars sequel yet, but there is a prequel book called Family of Liars that E. Lockhart published in 2022. The book follows Johnny's mom Carrie the summer she was 17, alongside her sisters. Carrie's life changes forever when her dad orchestrates a cosmetic surgery and she gets addicted to the pain pills. And things on Beechwood island get super complicated when Carrie's uncle brings three teen boys to the island to make her cousin Yardley happy.

What happened to Cadence when We Were Liars? The end of We Were Liars see Cadence learn (or remember) that she came up with the idea to burn down her the family house — and that Gat, Mirren, and Johnny died in the fire alongside the family dogs. Actress Emily Alyn Lind toldVariety how difficult it was to film the show knowing how it ends. "Usually when you’re doing a series, you expect with all these characters that Season 2 is going to be a breeze, because you’ve really built this chemistry, and fans will love it," she said. "While we were filming all of that, we knew the main characters weren’t going to live on. Literally. So it was kind of a goodbye to this thing we built."

Check out The We Were Liars Ending, Explained for more.