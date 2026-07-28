I am always excited to see new photos from Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, and the Prince and Princess just shared some family photos to celebrate summer 2026.

Between the incredible fashion, family cuddles, and updates on their different visits, the Instagram post offers the kind of glimpse into Royal life that we'd never have gotten before social media! That is definitely one of my favorite parts of the internet; it's crazy when you think about how much we can know about people we'll never meet.

Keep reading to see Kate Middleton and Prince William's new summer photo dump.

Kate Middleton offers a 'summer rewind'. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) In the Instagram carousel, my favorite phots include Kate's gorgeous canary yellow dress as well as the shots of the kids. We get a sweet photo of all of them lying together in the grass, as well as individual shots of 13-year-old Prince George, 11-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 8-year-old Prince Louis. I can't help but wonder if the kids' chosen backgrounds reflect their personalities! George is in a suit with a clean, neat background (which is totally giving eldest kid), while Charlotte looks put together and relaxed against a woodsy background. And Louis' personality definitely comes out in his portrait against the ocean!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) The Royal Family also shared a video of George in honor of his 13th birthday on July 22. The video includes footage of George and the rest of the family spending time together on the coast; they're hiking, they're playing with their dog, and they're playing cricket. This looks just like my family vacations TBH (minus the crowns, of course).

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