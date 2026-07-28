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Prince William & Kate Middleton's Summer Family Photos Offer a Surprise Peek into Royal Life

prince william princess kate summer photos
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Jul 28, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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I am always excited to see new photos from Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, and the Prince and Princess just shared some family photos to celebrate summer 2026.

Between the incredible fashion, family cuddles, and updates on their different visits, the Instagram post offers the kind of glimpse into Royal life that we'd never have gotten before social media! That is definitely one of my favorite parts of the internet; it's crazy when you think about how much we can know about people we'll never meet.

Keep reading to see Kate Middleton and Prince William's new summer photo dump.

Kate Middleton offers a 'summer rewind'.

In the Instagram carousel, my favorite phots include Kate's gorgeous canary yellow dress as well as the shots of the kids. We get a sweet photo of all of them lying together in the grass, as well as individual shots of 13-year-old Prince George, 11-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 8-year-old Prince Louis.

I can't help but wonder if the kids' chosen backgrounds reflect their personalities! George is in a suit with a clean, neat background (which is totally giving eldest kid), while Charlotte looks put together and relaxed against a woodsy background. And Louis' personality definitely comes out in his portrait against the ocean!

The Royal Family also shared a video of George in honor of his 13th birthday on July 22. The video includes footage of George and the rest of the family spending time together on the coast; they're hiking, they're playing with their dog, and they're playing cricket. This looks just like my family vacations TBH (minus the crowns, of course).

Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more updates on the Royal Family. And if you love celebrity news, read up on Jennifer Garner & Judy Greer Spotted Filming 13 Going on 30 Reboot.

pop culturekate middletoncelebrity

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