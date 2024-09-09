Kate Middleton Shares She Finished “Incredibly Tough” 9-Month Chemo Treatment
After revealing her cancer diagnosis back in March, Kate Middleton just announced she's finally finished her nine-month long chemotherapy treatment. Instead of releasing a written statement or an Instagram post, Middleton shared an emotional, gorgeous video featuring her entire family. It's a serene celebration of her loving family as they take the next steps in her cancer journey together. Here's what the Princess of Wales said.
This three minute video packs in a lot of love — and a lot of life – after such a grim circumstance for the beloved royal family. Middleton opens with what a relief it is to announce that she's finished her chemo treatment, and continues by explaining, "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
The Princess of Wales elaborates that cancer is "complex, scary, and unpredictable," especially for friends and family. She says, ""This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved."
Middleton says that her main goal is to remain cancer-free, and continue on her long healing journey. She plans to "each day as it comes," while also hoping to join some public engagements in the future. She says, "Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life."
The Princess wraps up her statement by saying that she and Prince William are "grateful" for everyone's enduring support, noting that the overall graciousness and kindness has been "truly humbling." She says, "To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright."
Throughout her contemplative statement, the video features gorgeous shots of the entire family out in nature, splashing through the beach, walking through a nature trail, and just generally being together. With three grown, yet still young, children, this family vibrancy resonates deeply, reminding us all to hold those we love closely.
We're so thrilled for Princess Kate, and the entire family, on this incredible health milestone, and we continue to wish them well!
When did Kate Middleton get cancer?
Kate Middleton officially announced her cancer diagnosis back in March of 2024. The Princess never explicitly stated what kind of cancer she's battling, only that she was in the midst of a thorough treatment plan.
Back in January of that same year, Middleton underwent abdominal surgery that many assume is associated with the diagnosis at hand. After the described "successful" surgery, Kensington Palace stated that Middleton wished that her "personal medical information" remained "private." They further explained that the public would get updates "when there is significant new information to share."
The next update we received was the March video, explaining Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis, leading us to believe that each incident is tied together.
Regardless, it's great to hear that the Princess of Wales has officially completed her chemotherapy treatment as of today!
