Meghan Markle Just Moved The 'With Love, Meghan' Release Date To Focus On L.A. Wildfire Relief
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Viewers who were ready to watch Meghan Markle's new Netflix showWith Love, Meghan January 15 will have to wait just a little bit longer. Meghan decided to delay the show in the midst of the L.A. wildfire crisis, focusing on being more of a good samaritan and placing her focus on the cataphoric fires that have demolished parts of L.A. Here's what to know about the delayed release of With Love, Meghan — plus, Meghan's efforts to provide L.A. wildfire relief!
Scroll to find out everything you need to know about Meghan Markle's With Love, Meghan release date!
When is the new premiere date of 'With Love, Meghan?'
According to Netflix, With Love, Meghan will now premiere March 4.
What has Meghan Markle said about delaying her show?
We're sure Meghan Markle was excited to share her love for cooking and living in California, but the Duchess is more concerned about the tragedy occurring in L.A. She said, "I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California," via Netflix.
What have critics said about 'With Love, Meghan?'
Meghan's decision and comment about it come on the heels of some people expressing their dislike for the show. Just last week, Meghan McCain shared her own thoughts about With Love, Meghan.
In a rather length X post, she started by saying, "I was originally a Meghan Markle supporter, I thought she was cool, stylish and refreshing." Her tone quickly changed because she believes Markle not only "disrespected the royal family," but McCain also believes Markle "wants to be American again instead of British aristocracy."
She called the trailer for With Love, Meghan "highly curated, produced, and out of touch" because of the "2 terror attacks in 2 days, major wars raging" and the fact people are facing high grocery prices. As if that weren't enough, McCain decided to throw in, "This is why the world doesn’t like you, nothing else. Just completely and utterly tone deaf to the moment" which feels more based on an emotional opinion than fact.
While this criticism came before the terrible L.A. fires struck, it's in line with a lot of criticism Meghan's faced since. However, PEOPLEspoke with an "industry insider" about why they feel Meghan Markle truly decided to delay With Love, Meghan. "Delaying the release of With Love, Meghan was likely an easy decision for her. I don’t think she could imagine putting out a show centered on joy and hosting when so many people in her home state no longer have homes to host people in," the source said.
They also touched on the continued criticism the Duchess is once again facing for her decision not to premiere her show right now. "I think it’s sad that critics are saying she’s only doing this to avoid the fires overshadowing her show. We’re all human, and we’re dealing with a catastrophe."
How have Meghan Markle and Prince Harry been helping those affected by the L.A. fires?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are doing their best to help those who have been displaced by the L.A. fires. They've since made their California home a safe haven for those who have been displaced and have been actively assisting in other ways.
For one, they showed up at the World Central Kitchen in Pasadena, California to "help distribute food and supplies to victims of the Eaton fire" last Friday, January 10 (via PEOPLE). At the time, Mayor Victor Gordo said the couple cared about being "as helpful as they can be" and that "they took the time to meet the people that are affected."
They've also listed resources for those who are inspired to help victims as well on their official Sussex site.
We commend Meghan Markle for doing everything she can to assist with L.A. wildfire relief, and TBH we think that's what others should be focused on instead of critiquing her every move.
