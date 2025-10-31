Red Flags People Actually Find Attractive In A Partner (According To Reddit)

We all have a type when it comes to relationships, but sometimes, that type should come with the biggest, boldest warning label. Recently, Reddit users shared the oddly specific and toxic traits that they can't help but be drawn to, even when they know it's a disaster waiting to happen.

Their responses were posted to the subreddit Ask Women. Here are the most common red flags that people actually find attractive. For whatever reason, the heart wants what it wants!

Scroll to see all the relationship red flags people (surprisingly) like...

Savannah Dematteo The Rule-Breaking Rebel "A tendency to break rules or bend the system. I like it when someone is a bit rebellious, lol. It is dangerously attractive and makes life feel less boring." —whyisthissarah The Ones Who Never Make the First Move "Shy guys with low self-esteem who wouldn't ask me out because they'd be terrified. Or if they did, they would blush and stutter and would probably run away. I'm like that, too, so we would never ask each other out. Homebodies and loners. People who prefer staying at home, don't do sports, and don't have any friends. Because again, I'm like that, too." —Ostruzina A Fixation On Broken Men "Extremely emotional men who clearly just want to be loved, didn't get loved properly as children. In my warped brain, my love will resolve all their other issues, which usually include alcoholism, drug use, and an affinity for fighting. FML, thankfully, my partner is none of those things, but I still feel a certain sort of way about the chaotic types." —mangofishsays

cottonbro studio The Caveman Project "Unkempt, unshaven, probably hasn't had a haircut in over 5 years. I want to Eliza Doolittle that man. Tame and civilize him, show him how to bathe and talk properly, etc." —TintarellaDiLuna An Attraction To Arrogance "Cocky, pretentious men...if you put all of the men I've ever been involved with in a room, they would all think that they were so much cooler and better than each other. Unfortunately, this is one of the things I'm most attracted to." —Electrical_Score_606 Finding Delight In Divas "I'm always drawn to charismatic, self-absorbed women. The more flamboyant, the better. Each time, I think 'She'll be different!' They never are, so I keep looking. I'm not gay, and my husband thinks I'm a little absurd." —Adorable-Run9291

Flo Maderebner The Grumpy Sunshine Trope "A grouch. I love a grumpy, scowling man of few words. It's so satisfying to see him out in the real world being a raincloud, then coming home and relaxing because he pretty much only likes being around me." —wowlookanotherone Rockstar Romance Turned Traumatic "Emotionally unavailable musicians. I dated only musicians in my 20's and hold a lot of trauma from it, but I still can't help but find them so attractive lol." —qtslug A Passion For Possession "Like so many before me, possessiveness. Possessive pet names. Possessive behaviors. Possessive demands. Possessive statements. Possessive aggression. Anything that reminds me I'm his forever. —HisPerfection You can view the Reddit post from pickausernameto here.

