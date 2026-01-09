12 Things 'Emotionally Immature' Parents Say That Are Actually Red Flags

Parenting is undoubtedly one of the most challenging jobs in the world. While being a mother or father is a blessing, most of us struggle with figuring out how to parent with patience, intention, and grace, especially on hard days.

Sometimes, we say things we don’t mean or use a tone that comes off a little too snappy than intended. We’re human, after all. But even with that reality, striving to grow and do better matters because our words help shape how safe and supported our children feel.

With that in mind, here are some emotionally immature parenting phrases to be mindful of. Left unchecked, these patterns can cause lasting hurt over time, and avoiding them is one small but meaningful way to create a healthier emotional environment for our kids.

12 phrases 'emotionally immature' parents will often say.

Karola G. ‘I Do Everything For You’ If you look up emotionally manipulative in the dictionary, this phrase will pop right up next to it. Don’t guilt-trip your son or daughter for the sacrifice that you signed up for. Parenting was your choice that you made as an adult. Not theirs.

Shutterstock ‘Because I Said So’ This is an overly authoritative statement and shuts down any opportunity for connection. It creates a dynamic where there’s no room for critical thought or growth. Kids deserve a legitimate reason *why* you said so.

RDNE Stock project ‘You’re Too Sensitive’ Never scold your child for having emotions. Expressing one's feelings is a sign of emotional maturity, while attempting to suppress them is the polar opposite. Allow your little one to experience the depth of their feelings, or else they’ll bottle it all up, which is the definition of unhealthy.

Shutterstock 'You Ruin Everything' That is quite the burden to put on your child. Clearly, at such a young age, a child can not possibly be responsible for ruining everything. However, if you say this to your kid, they'll likely believe you. It'll set them up for a life of constant self-blame, so it's better not to put that weight on your child's shoulders.

August de Richelieu ‘Stop Crying Already’ Any variation of this shuts down their ability to feel things and express those feelings. Crying is a sign of being human, which should be celebrated rather than frowned upon.

Kindel Media ‘I Don’t Want To Hear It’ You should always strive to create an environment where your little ones can express their thoughts and emotions. Shutting it down just leads them to feel neglected and unheard, which is the last thing you want.

Shutterstock 'You're Just Like [Insert Family Member]' Never take your resentment toward someone else out on your child. Not only will your child start to feel bad about themself, but you're also setting them up for a life of constant comparison.

Karola G 'I'm Not Your Friend, I'm Your Parent' Of course, there needs to be a line between being someone's friend and someone's legal guardian. Oftentimes, parents treat their kids too much like friends, and that can lead to its own issues. However, the problem with this phrase is that it teaches kids they cannot have the same warm, vulnerable relationship with their parents that they have with their friends. It creates coldness and distance. Even if you want respect from your child, you should never make them feel like they can't bond with you. While parenting is never easy, you should never lose your cool to the point where you use one of these phrases.

Looking for more parenting hot takes? Sign up for our newsletter!