Regretting You is finally coming to theaters this weekend on October 24, and romance movie fans — if you don't already have your tickets, what are you doing?! The movie follows a mother-daughter duo named Morgan (Allison Williams) and Clara (Mckenna Grace) whose lives are turned upside down by a tragic accident. It's a story about love, loss, and family, and the cast absolutely steals the show.

Meet the full Regretting You cast before you see the movie this weekend!

1. Allison Williams as Morgan Grant Paramount Pictures Get Out's Allison Williams stars as Morgan Grant, Clara's mom and Chris' wife.

2. Mckenna Grace as Clara Grant Paramount Pictures Mckenna Grace joins Allison as her onscreen daughter Clara, who's beginning a friendship (and maybe more) with the town's bad boy Miller.

3. Dave Franco as Jonah Sullivan Paramount Pictures Now You See Me, Now You Don't star Dave Franco is also in the Regretting You cast as Jonah, Jenny's partner and Miller and Clara's teacher.

4. Mason Thames as Miller Adams Paramount Pictures Mason Thames stars as Miller Adams, who's quite taken with Clara. He takes care of his grandpa, but has dreams of breaking into Hollywood. Mason and Mckenna are literally the cutest, and our exclusive interview proves it!

5. Willa Fitzgerald as Jenny Davidson Paramount Pictures Willa Fitzgerald stars as Jenny Davidson, Morgan's sister and Clara's aunt. She just brought a new baby into the family (arguably the smiliest baby I've seen in a movie in a long time) and she's always down to have a good time — or keep a secret.

6. Scott Eastwood as Chris​ Paramount Pictures The Regretting You cast also features Scott Eastwood as Chris Grant, Morgan's husband and Clara's dad. Chris knew Morgan, Jenny, and Jonah in high school and they're pretty much bonded for life. But Chris is keeping some secrets of his own — and you'll have to watch the movie to find out more.

Subscribe to our Weekend Watch email newsletter for even more TV & movie news and Brit + Co celebrity exclusives!