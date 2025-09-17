It's the summer we discovered 'Regretting You.' 😉
The 'Regretting You' Cast Spills On The "Tragedy" Of The New Colleen Hoover Movie (Exclusive)
Regretting You is Colleen Hoover's newest movie adaptation, and just like It Ends With Us, the new movie is taking a look at all kinds of relationships: romantic relationships, family relationships, and our relationships with ourselves. We have an exclusive look behind the scenes of the movie, coming to theaters this fall. You won't want to miss it!
Here's an exclusive look behind-the-scenes of Colleen Hoover's Regretting You, coming to theaters October 24, 2025.
What is the book Regretting You about?
Regretting You follows the Grant family, who are rocked by a tragedy that nearly rips their family apart. But while the story is definitely heartbreaking, it's also full of hope.
"It's a mother and a daughter rebuilding their lives after dealing with this huge loss and revelation," actress McKenna Grace says in Brit + Co's exclusive clip. "It's also about your first love."
"With these characters, it's a bit of a rollercoaster," actor Mason Thames adds. "Getting to explore that [has] been a lot of fun."
And that rollercoaster definitely creates some tension between the characters. "It's complicated, there is so much heavy stuff going on," Dave Franco says. "It brings certain people together and tears certain people apart."
But book fans don't need to worry — director Josh Boone promises "the movie really does follow the story of the book."
"With any book adaptation, you are breathing life into something that exists so personally for people," Alison Williams says, and McKenna agrees, "It hits in all the right places like it's dramatic, but it is so funny."
"It's easy to fall in love with these characters," Dave says.
Where can I watch the movie Regretting You?
Paramount Pictures
Regretting You will be available to see in theaters. Stay tuned for news of where you can stream the movie in 2026!
When is Regretting You coming out?
Paramount Pictures
Regretting You comes out October 24, 2025.
Who is in the Regretting You cast?
Paramount Pictures
The Regretting You cast includes:
- Allison Williams as Morgan
- McKenna Grace as Clara
- Dave Franco as Jonah
- Mason Thames as Miller
- Scott Eastwood as Chris
- Willa Fitzgerald as Jenny
- Ethan Samuel Costanilla
- Sam Morelos
- Clancy Brown
Is Regretting You spicy?
Regretting You will have some romance, but it's less spice than Colleen Hoover's other books. This TikToker ranks it as CoHo's least-spicy book, so it's a good option for anyone who prefers closed-door romances.
Where was Regretting You filmed?
Paramount Pictures
Regretting You began around Georgia (including Atlanta and Clarkston) in March of 2025.
