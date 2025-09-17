The 'Regretting You' Cast Spills On The "Tragedy" Of The New Colleen Hoover Movie (Exclusive)

Regretting You is Colleen Hoover's newest movie adaptation, and just like It Ends With Us, the new movie is taking a look at all kinds of relationships: romantic relationships, family relationships, and our relationships with ourselves. We have an exclusive look behind the scenes of the movie, coming to theaters this fall. You won't want to miss it!

What is the book Regretting You about?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Regretting You follows the Grant family, who are rocked by a tragedy that nearly rips their family apart. But while the story is definitely heartbreaking, it's also full of hope.

"It's a mother and a daughter rebuilding their lives after dealing with this huge loss and revelation," actress McKenna Grace says in Brit + Co's exclusive clip. "It's also about your first love."

"With these characters, it's a bit of a rollercoaster," actor Mason Thames adds. "Getting to explore that [has] been a lot of fun."

And that rollercoaster definitely creates some tension between the characters. "It's complicated, there is so much heavy stuff going on," Dave Franco says. "It brings certain people together and tears certain people apart."

But book fans don't need to worry — director Josh Boone promises "the movie really does follow the story of the book."

"With any book adaptation, you are breathing life into something that exists so personally for people," Alison Williams says, and McKenna agrees, "It hits in all the right places like it's dramatic, but it is so funny."

"It's easy to fall in love with these characters," Dave says.