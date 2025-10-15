Grab your tissues!
Mckenna Grace Promises A "Devastating" 'Sunrise On The Reaping': "It's Very Sad." (EXCLUSIVE)
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Ever since I finished reading The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, I knew I would cry my eyes out during the movie. After all, the ending of the book left me weeping in bed in the middle of the night...which honestly bumped its rating up. I love crying while reading a book. And when I talked to Mckenna Grace for her new movie Regretting You, I asked just how much Hunger Games fans can expect to cry during the new adaptation.
Here's what Mckenna Grace said about Sunrise on the Reaping during Brit + Co's exclusive Regretting You interview.
@britandco Grab your tissues 😭 #RegrettingYou #mckennagrace #sunriseonthereaping #hungergames #fyp @The Hunger Games ♬ Can’t Catch Me Now - from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes - Olivia Rodrigo
"It's very sad, it's going to be very sad," the actress promises in Brit + Co's exclusive interview. "Everybody's on set killing it, it's really, really sad to watch." But Hunger Games fans can rest assured that the cast is still having a blast bringing the story to life.
"Oh it's a blast," she continues. "We are having so much fun on set. I talk to Mason [Thames] about it, like, every day. But, no, it's going to be very sad. Joe [Zada] is devastating as Haymitch and Ben [Wang] and Iona [Bell] and Molly [McCann] are also fantastic."
Whitney, Ben, McKenna & Joseph in bear shirts pic.twitter.com/zkw6jretXZ— PanemPropaganda.com (@panempropaganda) October 1, 2025
Joseph Zada also teased the cast dynamic when I talked to him for Prime Video's We Were Liars. "There should be [a group chat], maybe I need to start that. I will," he exclusively told Brit + Co at the beginning of the summer. "I chatted to a few of them just to say hello and then I'm excited, but it's also very early days. We don't start shooting until later into the summer."
Well based on the viral bear shirts, it appears that the cast has definitely gotten close over the summer. Stay tuned for official updates on Sunrise on the Reaping as we get closer to the movie's release!
We Finally Know Who's Playing Elle Fanning's Sister In The Sunrise On The Reaping Cast — check it out!