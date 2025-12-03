The winter season brings its own brand of charm: cozy blankets, steaming cups of hot chocolate, surprise snowstorms, and holiday magic. If there's one event that lets you know that the holidays are officially here, it's the annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting.

There's a lot to enjoy about it, even as freezing temperatures take over. Here's how to catch the world's most iconic Christmas tree lighting right from home.

This year, the tree was donated by the Russ family and is from East Greenbush, New York. It is a Norway Spruce that weighs 11 tons and is 75 feet tall and 45 feet wide. Over 50,000 multicolored, energy-efficient LED lights are on the tree, and they are connected by about five miles of wire. The tree lighting has been going on since 1931. Here's what to know about how you can watch the lighting at home!

Scroll to find out everything you need to know about watching the Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting in 2025!

​How can I watch the 2025 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting? NBCU The Christmas in Rockefeller Center special will air on NBC and Peacock at 8 p.m. ET on December 3, 2025. The tree will be lit at the end of the special, just before 10 p.m. ET. For those in New York City who want to watch the lighting in person, head to the Rink at Rockefeller Center between 49th and 50th streets and 5th and 6th Avenues. Viewers can also purchase tickets to be photographed with the tree in the background. To gain a closer spot to the tree, VIP tickets are available to buy as well.

​Who is hosting the 2025 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting? NBCU The special will be hosted by Reba McEntire, who is taking over for Kelly Clarkson. Previously, Kelly Clarkson was the host for two years in a row. Reba McEntire will be joined by TODAY's Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, Al Roker, and Hoda Kotb.

Who is performing at the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting? NBCU This year, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Gwen Stefani, Laufey, Halle Bailey, Marc Anthony, Brad Paisley, Carly Pearce, New Edition, and the Radio City Rockettes will be performing at the event. Last year's performers included big names like Kelly Clarkson, Dan + Shay, the Backstreet Boys, Thalia, and more.

​When is the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lit, and how long will it be up? NBCU The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is lit every day from 5 a.m. to midnight. The tree will be lit for 24 hours on Christmas Eve. On New Year's, it will be illuminated for shorter hours, from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. The spruce will be on public display through mid-January.