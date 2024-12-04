35 Magical Photos Of Christmas In New York To Inspire Wanderlust
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Hallmark might have convinced us that the holidays are best spent in a small town, but I think Christmas in New York is just as magical. Look in any corner of this massive city and you'll find lights, decor, and your favorite Christmas songs. And just like the city itself, the holiday comes in multitudes. Some of it's maximalistic and over-the-top, and some of it is sleek and chic. It all depends on which corner you find yourself!
Here are 35 photos of Christmas in New York that will leave you daydreaming about a holiday in the city — and might just convince you to book a trip for next year!
Get in the spirit with these Christmas in New York photos!
Getty Images
The only thing more magical than a Christmas tree in Manhattan? A Christmas tree in Manhattan covered in snow. Yes, please.
Alison Ives/Brit + Co
There's an endless supply of coffee shops in the city, and when they feature bright red color palettes, it just means the corner gets some Christmas cheer all year long.
Getty Images
I love how this photo captures the energy of the city. The hustle! The bustle! The lights!
It wouldn't be Christmas in New York without a trip to Radio City Music Hall. Rockettes anyone?
Alison Ives/Brit + Co
Another iconic part of any trip to New York during the holidays is ice skating at Rockefeller center. You'll feel like you're in a movie!
Chloe Williams/Brit + Co
And right up the stairs after ice skating, you'll find Rockefeller plaza lit by angels and stars. You can almost hear the trumpets!
Feel like you're an elf in the North Pole when you check out these larger-than-life red baubles.
Haley Sprankle/Brit + Co
The Rockefeller tree is a gorgeous, gorgeous girl. Stop by after 10pm to avoid the crowds!
Getty Images
You'll also find that the simple details of Christmas in New York will take your breath away too. Like these boughs and red bows!
Alison Ives/Brit + Co
Match the holiday decor with your brightest red sweater(and black knee high boots while you're at it).
Getty Images
Just because New Yorkers don't have front yards doesn't mean they can't have outdoor decor. Look at this festive fire escape!
Chloe Williams/Brit + Co
Gorgeous lights are all over the city — like this spot just outside the Plaza and Central Park.
Getty Images
Bask in the glow of a holiday-themed Empire State Building. It only happens once a year!
Getty Images
Even the New York Public Library lions are getting into the spirit!
Alison Ives/Brit + Co
And inside the iconic library, you'll find even more Christmas trees decorated with pinecones, bows, and fake snow. Absolutely magical.
Chloe Williams/Brit + Co
The most fun thing about walking around the city at Christmas is seeing all the shops full of garland, lights, and bows!
Chloe Williams/Brit + Co
And Christmas in New York means plenty of stoop decor — wreaths, lights, garlands, oh my!
Keep scrolling to see even more Christmas in New York!
Getty Images
You'll find lights on every street corner!
Take a trip to DUMBO (Down Under the Manhattan Bridge Overpass) for an iconic photo opportunity and (hopefully) some snow too.
Chloe Williams/Brit + Co
Christmas in New York can brighten even the dreariest winter day.
Remember what I said about bright red restaurants? Well, add a Christmas tree and you've got yourself an extra-festive street corner.
Haley Sprankle/Brit + Co
Saks Fifth Avenue might not be doing a light show this year, but it's always a good time to go down memory lane.
Minimalist decor helps landmarks like The Vessel stand out against a dark night sky — and serve as a lesson in enjoying simple details.
Chloe Williams/Brit + Co
Nobody does a bright and colorful Christmas like Tiffany & Co. I mean, just LOOK, at this tree!
Chloe Williams/Brit + Co
If you've been missing Tumblr, and listening to "I Look in People's Windows" by Taylor Swift on repeat, I chose this vibey picture with you in mind.
There's never a shortage of oversized Christmas icons in the city! These giant candy canes make me feel like I'm in Santa's workshop.
Chloe Williams/Brit + Co
Grand Central Station is decked out for the season with garland, wreaths, and red and green lights.
Christmas in New York wouldn't be complete without these iconic locations.
Cartier always makes Christmas in New York feel more sophisticated and their starry design for 2024 is breathtaking.
I'm dreaming of a White Christmas in New York!
Chloe Williams/Brit + Co
The Columbus Circle shops always have the brightest (and most colorful) Christmas stars.
Haley Sprankle/Brit + Co
New York isn't all apartment buildings! Take a trek out to Dyker Heights to see some serious Christmas lawn decor.
Haley Sprankle/Brit + Co
Not a fan of red or green? There are plenty of other color options ;).
Haley Sprankle/Brit + Co
"Snowflakes and nutcrackers" sounds like the perfect way to start a Christmas song.
Eloise at Christmastime is one of the ultimate Christmas movies, and Christmas in New York simply isn't Christmas in New York without the Plaza. Seeing it during the holidays is like nothing you've seen before.
Getty Images
This photo of the Empire State Building looks the way "River" by Joni Mitchell sounds. And I love it for that.
What's your favorite part about Christmas in New York City? Let us know on Facebook!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!