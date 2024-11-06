12 Cozy New Christmas Movies On Netflix, Prime Video, Hallmark Channel, & More This Year
Holiday movies are one of the best ways to get into the spirit of the season and luckily, there are plenty of options to choose from. Whether you’re looking for a laugh-out-loud comedy or romance, we’ve got you covered. Pour yourself a mug of comforting hot chocolateand snuggle up with a blanket. Here are our picks for the most highly anticipated new Christmas movies releasing soon!
Trivia at St. Nick's — On The Hallmark Channel November 8, 2024
Hallmark Channel
Let’s be honest, we all love when Pretty Little Liars co-stars reunite for a new project and the Hallmark Channel is delivering with Trivia at St. Nick’s. When Celeste and Max end up on the same team for their university's annual faculty Christmas Bar Trivia Tournament, they discover a newfound friendship — and chemistry. Who knows what could happen between the two of them before the championship?
Trivia at St. Nick’s stars Tammin Sursok and Brant Daugherty.
Hot Frosty — On Netflix November 13
Petr Maur/Netflix
The holidays can be hard for those dealing with a loss, which is something Kathy is still experiencing. However, what will happen after she magically brings a handsome snowman to life? Will she learn to love again?
Hot Frosty stars Lacey Chabert, Dustin Milligan, Katy Mixon Greer, Lauren Holly, Chrishell Stause, Joe Lo Truglio, and Craig Robinson.
Red One — In Theaters November 15, 2024
Karen Neal/Amazon MGM Studios
Who doesn’t love an action-packed holiday adventure with Dwayne Johnson as the North Pole's main security guard and Chris Evans as a bounty hunter? Throw in a kidnapped Santa Claus and you have a Red One Christmas.
Red One stars Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt, Kristofer Hivju, Nick Kroll, Wesley Kimmel and J.K. Simmons.
An Almost Christmas Story — On Disney+ November 15, 2024
Walt Disney Studios
The third and final installment of Alfonso Cuarón’s holiday shorts collection for Disney+ is almost here, and it follows the adventure of an unlikely duo: a young owl called Moon and a lost little girl named Luna, both wanting to make it home for the holidays. This Christmas movie was was inspired by the tiny owl who was actually rescued from NYC's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in 2020!
An Almost Christmas Story stars Cary Christopher, Estella Madrigal, Jim Gaffigan, Mamoudou Athie, Alex Ross Perry, Gianna Joseph, Phil Rosenthal, Natasha Lyonne, and John C. Reilly.
The Night Before Christmas In Wonderland — On November 15, 2024
Universal Pictures/Hulu
There's nothing more festive than an animated musical and this year, we’re finally getting the film adaptation of Carys Bexington’s The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland, which is a perfect mix of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas and Alice in Wonderland. Down the rabbit hole we go!
The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland stars Emilia Clarke, Gerard Butler, and Simone Ashley.
The Merry Gentlemen — On Netflix November 20
Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix
The Merry Gentlemen is your classic story of a former big-city girl returning to her parents’ small-town to save the day, but with a twist…a steamy, all-male Christmas-themed production!
The Merry Gentlemen stars Britt Robertson, Chad Michael Murray, Marla Sokoloff, Beth Broderick, Michael Gross, Maxwell Caulfield, Hector David Jr., Colt Prattes, and Marc Anthony Samuel.
Our Little Secret — On Netflix November 27, 2024
Chuck Zlotnick/Netflix
Christmas with your ex? Definitely not fun for anyone, especially when you’re stuck under the same roof with new partners. Prepare for a whole lot of chaos and mixed feelings!
Our Little Secret stars Lindsay Lohan, Ian Harding, Tim Meadows, Jon Rudnitsky, Henry Czerny, Judy Reyes, Chris Parnell, Kristin Chenoweth, Dan Bucatinsky, Katie Baker, Jake Brennan, Ash Santos, and Brian Unger.
Nutcrackers — On Hulu November 29, 2024
Nutcracker Productions LLC/Hulu
Ben Stiller is back on our screens after seven years in Nutcrackers! The comedy is filled with heart and tells the story of Mike, who's all work and no play. Everything turns upside down when he becomes the guardian for his orphaned nephews. What’s extra fun is actors Homer, Ulysses, Arlo, and Atlas Janson are actually siblings in real life.
Nutcrackers stars Ben Stiller, Linda Cardellini, Edi Patterson, Tim Heidecker, Toby Huss, Homer Janson, Ulysses Janson, Arlo Janson, and Atlas Janson.
A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter — On Netflix December 6, 2024
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
After Sabrina Carpenter’s incredible sixth album, Short n’ Sweet, she’s ready to give us the holiday special we deserve this season. That’s right, it’s a nonsense Christmas with the singer performing songs from her fruitcake holiday EP as well as some unforgettable covers. Plus, we all know there will be some fun surprises!
A Nonsense Christmas stars Sabrina Carpenter.
A Carpenter Christmas Romance — On Lifetime December 21
Lifetime/A+E
Andrea escapes to her family’s farmhouse to finish her novel. This leads to a run-in with her woodworker ex-crush, who's helping rebuild the town after a tragedy. Naturally, sparks fly.
A Carpenter Christmas Romance stars Sasha Pieterse and Mitchell Slaggert.
Oh. What. Fun. — On Prime Video Soon
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Claire's preparing to celebrate Christmas with a special family outing, until they forget her (giving classic Home Alone vibes). While this could lead to a miserable holiday for everyone, Claire's determined to get back to her family.
Oh. What. Fun. stars Michelle Pfeiffer, Felicity Jones, Chloë Grace Moretz, Denis Leary, Dominic Sessa, Jason Schwartzman, Eva Longoria, Joan Chen, Devery Jacobs, Havana Rose Liu, and Maude Apatow.
Champagne Problems — On Netflix Soon
Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images for Clase Azul
Who doesn’t want to take a trip to the city of love? Friday Night Lights' Minka Kelly is set to play an executive who goes to France in hopes of obtaining a well-known champagne brand. But life has other plans when she falls in love with the founder’s son.
Champagne Problems stars Minka Kelly.
