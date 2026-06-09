Romantasy fans, this is officially your year. If 2025 belonged to gothic castles and hidden realms, 2026 is doubling down with a spectacular mix of massive, highly anticipated bestsellers and fresh, addictive hits. We’re talking everything from long-awaited ACOTAR universe updates and epic dragon-riding duels to dark academia mysteries and forbidden, witchy romances. Because your TBR pile is about to get a serious upgrade, we’ve broken down the ultimate 2026 romantasy guide into two essential halves: the massive blockbusters still headed your way later this year, and the blockbuster new releases you can already add to your shopping cart and binge-read right now. Pour some wine and clear your weekend schedule — your couch is calling.

The Romantasy Bestsellers Still to Come in 2026

Sarah J. Maas and Amazon A Court of Thorns and Roses 6 (ACOTAR #6) by Sarah J. Maas After a five-year wait that had BookTok collectively losing its mind, Sarah J. Maas is finally returning readers to Prythian. While plot details remain tightly under wraps, fan theories are already running wild about Elain, Azriel, Lucien, mating bonds, and the future of the Night Court. Maas has described the upcoming installments as one massive story that became too large for a single novel, meaning readers can expect jaw-dropping revelations, heart-wrenching romance, and enough fae drama to fuel the internet for months. Whether you're Team Azriel, Team Lucien, or simply here for the chaos, this is the romantasy event of 2026. ACOTAR 6 is scheduled for release on October 27, 2026, with ACOTAR 7 following just months later on January 12, 2027.

Amazon The Surprise Empyrean Novella by Rebecca Yarros While readers continue anxiously refreshing their feeds for updates on the next Empyrean installment, the fandom has shifted its attention to a surprise novella set within Rebecca Yarros' dragon-filled universe. Details remain tightly guarded, but even the smallest updates have sparked massive speculation online. If 2025 taught us anything, it's never to underestimate the power of dragon riders and emotional damage. Still unreleased and tightly under wraps as fans wait for official publication details.

​The Mega-Hits Available Now Amazon The Kings' List (The Never List, 2) by Jade Presley The heat is turned all the way up in The Kings' List, the highly anticipated sequel to Jade Presley's breakout romantasy sensation, The Never List. Blending high-stakes fantasy with irresistible why-choose romance, this addictive follow-up plunges readers deeper into a world of dangerous power plays, deadly secrets, and multiple swoon-worthy love interests competing for both the heroine's trust and her heart. Packed with political intrigue, simmering tension, and plenty of gasp-worthy twists, The Kings' List is the kind of romantasy you'll tell yourself you'll read "just one more chapter" of—until suddenly it's 3 a.m. and you've finished the entire book.

Amazon Strange Familiars (Seamere College Duology Book 1) by Keshe Chow Dark academia meets magical mystery in Strange Familiars, the enchanting first book in Keshe Chow's Seamere College duology. Set at an elite school where magic is woven into everyday life, the story follows students uncovering dangerous secrets, unexpected alliances, and powers that may be far more unpredictable than they seem. With atmospheric campus vibes, witty banter, intriguing magical creatures, and a dash of romance, this spellbinding fantasy is perfect for readers who loved A Deadly Education and crave their magic with a side of mystery and mischief.

Amazon Verity Guild by Mai Corland If you love found family, dangerous missions, and morally gray characters you can't help but root for, Verity Guild belongs at the top of your TBR. Mai Corland returns with another immersive fantasy adventure filled with hidden agendas, razor-sharp twists, and relationships that are every bit as compelling as the action. With a cast of complex characters navigating loyalty, betrayal, and impossible choices, this highly anticipated release delivers the perfect blend of heart-pounding intrigue and slow-burn emotional stakes. Consider this your next fantasy obsession waiting to happen.

Amazon Fury Bound (The Wolves of Ruin Book 2) by Sable Sorensen Werewolves, vengeance, and a dangerously irresistible romance? Fury Bound delivers everything romantasy readers are craving. The second book in The Wolves of Ruin series throws readers back into a brutal world where loyalty is tested, tempers run hot, and love may be the most dangerous force of all. Packed with fierce heroines, possessive wolf shifters, pulse-pounding action, and enough romantic tension to leave you breathless, this sequel raises the stakes in every way. If you're a fan of feral book boyfriends and relationships that burn as fiercely as the battles around them, prepare to devour this one in a single weekend.

Amazon A Vow in Vengeance by Jaclyn Rodriguez Revenge and romance are the ultimate romantasy catnip, and this January release delivers both. Centered on dangerous promises, simmering attraction, and the kind of enemies-to-lovers tension readers devour in a single sitting, A Vow in Vengeance is already generating buzz among fantasy romance fans looking for their next obsession. Expect morally gray characters, deadly secrets, and a romance that burns as hot as the vengeance driving the plot.

Amazon The Wolf and the Crown of Blood by Elizabeth May Werewolves, royal intrigue, and blood-soaked fantasy? That's basically a romantasy bingo card. Elizabeth May's upcoming release combines supernatural danger with epic romance, creating the perfect setup for fierce heroines, dangerous alliances, and the sort of impossible love story readers can't resist. Expect this one to dominate fantasy book club conversations.

Amazon Innamorata (The House Of Teeth Duology) by Ava Reid Ava Reid knows how to blend gorgeous prose with absolute heartbreak. Innamorata promises a lush, romantic fantasy filled with yearning, mythology, and devastating emotional stakes. This is likely to be the book everyone recommends with the warning: "It's beautiful, but it absolutely wrecked me."

Amazon West of Wicked by Nikki St. Crowe Nikki St. Crowe has become synonymous with deliciously dark fantasy romance, and her April 2026 release, West of Wicked, is no exception. Packed with dangerous magic, irresistible antiheroes, and plenty of high-stakes spice, this is a must-read for anyone who likes their fairy tales twisted and seductive. If your favorite reading vibe is a morally black book boyfriend and a plot that leaves you breathless, consider this your summer escape.

Amazon Storm Breaker by Nisha J. Tuli If you missed the memo, dystopian romantasy is officially back. The Trial of the Sun Queen author Nisha J. Tuli kicked off a brand-new series this May with Storm Breaker, and it is the ultimate cross between Divergent and Fourth Wing. Set in the exclusive, high-stakes Amery Academy within the walled city of New Manhattan, the story follows nineteen-year-old Poet Graves. She is doing everything she can to play by the rules of the ruling elite and hide a lethal secret: the devastating storms ravaging the outer wastelands actually answer to her. Add in a brutal gauntlet of academy trials, a dangerous outsider from an enemy faction, and an explosive forbidden romance, and you have a recipe for your next book club obsession.

Amazon The Ballad of Falling Dragons (The Moonfall Series Book 2) by Sarah A. Parker If your favorite romantasy trope is "touch her and die," The Ballad of Falling Dragons deserves an immediate spot on your TBR. The highly anticipated second installment in Sarah A. Parker's Moonfall series picks up after the jaw-dropping events of When the Moon Hatched, plunging readers back into a world of dragon riders, ancient magic, forbidden love, and devastating betrayals. Expect heart-pounding action, soul-crushing twists, and enough yearning to leave you emotionally compromised for days. Parker's signature blend of lush world-building and all-consuming romance makes this one of 2026's most irresistible romantasy releases.

Amazon Blood Bound by Ellis Hunter If your Fourth Wing hangover is still going strong, Ellis Hunter’s explosive debut is exactly what your nightstand needs. Step aside, vampires—this high-stakes fantasy is all about a brutal, once-in-a-generation duel to the death between powerful witches and elite dragon riders. When an unlikely alliance forms between opposing sides, it sparks an incredible enemies-to-lovers tension filled with forced proximity, life-or-death stakes, and a slow-burn romance that will keep you up way past your bedtime.

Amazon City of Iron and Ivy by Thomas Kent West For readers who prefer their fantasy romance with a side of fog-lit mystery and dark academia vibes, Thomas Kent West’s City of Iron and Ivy is a masterclass in atmospheric storytelling. Forget standard court politics—this unique story takes place in a dark, alternate London where the magic system is entirely based on botanical floromancy (think growing lethal plants right from your fingertips). The plot follows a brilliant scholar tracking down her sister's murderer, forcing her into a dangerous, shifting alliance with a brooding investigator. It is equal parts historical mystery, lush world-building, and captivating romantic tension.

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