I Live In Wine Country: The Only Napa and Sonoma Wineries I Recommend to Friends

I've lived in Sonoma, CA for nearly a decade now and I'm just a bike ride away from most of the wineries in town. You can’t help but become immersed in the culture of wine here. And it's more than just the wine — though Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Cabernet definitely reign here — it’s the entire winery experience. Summer is especially magical, with live music, incredible food events, and those long, sunny days where no rain is practically guaranteed. I love bike riding to wineries with guests in town. My boyfriend lives in Napa, and since we often attend winery events together, we’ve explored quite a few over the years. In honor of National Wine Day (May 25), these are the wineries I love. Not planning a visit soon? You can experience the wines online too. Cheers!

Here are my favorite wineries to visit and share with visitors.

Auteur Wines Emma Kruch EmmaK Creative Founded by husband-and-wife duo Kenneth and Laura Juhasz, Auteur Wines has long been a favorite stop in downtown Sonoma thanks to its charming bungalow tasting room right on the plaza near The Girl & The Fig. But their newer winery and tasting experience in Healdsburg (Sonoma County) is totally worth the drive. Think warm, modern design, amazing vineyard views, and a relaxed vibe that feels both elevated and totally welcoming. Known for their elegant Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays sourced across the Sonoma Coast and Russian River Valley, Auteur is a must visit — and Healdsburg itself is such a fun, bougie Wine Country town with an incredible restaurant scene.

Jordan Winery Jordan Winery Also in Healdsburg, Jordan Vineyard & Winery is a French-inspired winery known for its Chardonnays and Cabernets — and they really know how to throw a party. Beyond their epic annual Halloween bash (last year’s Great Gatsby theme was so good), the winery hosts a lineup of culinary events led by executive chef Jesse Mallgren, who serves up creative delicacies you’ll instantly want the recipe for, alongside wines crafted by winemaker Maggie Kruse. Guests can dine on the terrace overlooking the estate’s pollinator garden, which only adds to the dreamy atmosphere. The winery also remains family-owned, with John Jordan, son of the original founders, still running the show. Definitely stop by for a tour and tasting, and check out standout events like the Sunset Supper or Bastille Day Brunch.

Reeve Wine Reeve Wines I love this little Dry Creek Valley winery. Reeve Wines feels more like a relaxed outdoor dinner party than a traditional tasting room. Founded by husband-and-wife duo Kelly and Noah Dorrance, the winery is known for its beautifully balanced cool-climate wines, including crisp Riesling, Sauvignon Blanc, and elegant Pinot Noir. Grab a seat outside, order one of their wood-fired pizzas, and spend the afternoon sipping wine beneath the towering oak trees.

Bartholomew Estate Winery Bartholomew Estate Winery This historic gem is truly my happy place — and the fact that it’s a bike ride from my house makes it even better. Run by a foundation, the estate offers free public hiking trails and picnic areas, with winery proceeds helping support the park itself. Home to Sonoma’s first private vineyard, established in 1832, the property is full of history and full of charm. There’s also a small art gallery inside the winery, plus dreamy tasting spots beneath the oak trees. I always recommend biking there via the Sonoma bike path, then taking the short Miwok Trail hike for sweeping Sonoma views before settling in with a bottle and a picnic.

Donum Estate Donum Estate If you are an art and wine lover, Donum is a must visit. The estate is just as acclaimed for its Pinot Noir and Chardonnay as it is for The Donum Collection, a open-air sculpture park spread across 200 acres of rolling vineyards. You can take a self-guided tour of nearly 70 monumental works by internationally renowned artists, with many pieces created specifically for the landscape. The landscape feels more like a dreamy outdoor museum with excellent wine.

Baldacci Winery Baldacci Vineyards In the Stags Leap District of Napa Valley, Baldacci Family Vineyards is a family-owned winery that not only serves up award-winning wines, but their vineyards are farmed using organic practices. Sheep help manage weeds naturally and owl and bird boxes support the ecosystem around the vines. Whether you’re sipping their bold Cabernet Sauvignon or crisp Carneros Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, everything here feels approachable and connected to the land.

​Far Niente Far Niente This dreamy hilltop in the tiny town of Oakville in Napa County is home to the romantic Far Niente Winery. Wandering the estate’s lush gardens, historic stone winery, and candlelit caves. Tastings spotlight Far Niente’s iconic Chardonnays and Cabernet Sauvignons and take place in charming indoor and outdoor alcoves. Make sure to swing by the nearby Oakville Grocery for one of their famously gooey chocolate chip cookies after. Check out their events list for summer gatherings.

Bella Union Bella Union Winery Bella Union Winery in Rutherford brings a fresh, modern energy to Napa Valley wine tasting. Created by the Far Niente family in 2012, the winery is known for its Rutherford Cabernet blends, artist-in-residence gallery, and seriously gorgeous design. The soaring tasting room — inspired by a bird’s nest — overlooks the vineyards and sets the stage for one of the best food and wine pairing experiences in Napa. Between the contemporary art installations, warm hospitality, and beautifully crafted wines, Bella Union feels creative, elevated, and refreshingly approachable.

Gloria Ferrer Vineyards Gloria Ferrer Caves & Vineyards in Sonoma is always a good idea if you’re in the mood for sparkling wine and sweeping vineyard views. Founded by the Ferrer family of Spain, the winery is known for its bubbles and laid-back terrace tastings. For a little wine history, a visit to Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars in Napa is practically essential — it’s the iconic winery that helped put Napa Valley on the global map after winning the legendary 1976 Judgment of Paris (the first American winery to beat out the French). Bottle Shock is a great movie about the Judgement, starring Chris Pine, Alan Rickman and Bill Pullman.

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