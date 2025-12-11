Your new obsession.
This New Romantasy Book Will Hold You Over Until 'ACOTAR' Book 6
Romantasy fans (and anyone waiting on ACOTAR book 6) are in for a treat when it comes to Emma Hamm’s The Heartless One. The book (second in The Gravesinger trilogy) is all about Princess Jessamine and her slow-burn relationship with a death god named Elric. Things are crazier than ever now that he's back to his full form — and we have all the info you need before the book comes out this spring.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about Emma Hamm’s The Heartless One before it releases on March 3, 2026.
What is The Heartless One about?
The Heartless One takes place after Jessamine helps Elric return to his regular, full form. Now Jessamine has to defend the kingdom against enemies looking to exploit Elric's restored power...and not get totally distracted by Elric or the coven that's helping him maintain that power.
When is The Heartless One coming out?
The Heartless One will hit shelves on March 3, 2026. Go ahead and pre-order the book now!
What are the other Gravesinger books?
Simon & Schuster
The Gravesinger trilogy will be comprised of three books, and The Heartless One is the second book:
- The Deathless One
- The Heartless One
How many books has Emma Hamm written?
Emma Hamm has written 24 books so far. Here's the breakdown of her bibliography:
- The Heartless One
- The Deathless One
- A Darkness So Sweet
- A Light So Blinding
- A Spark So Bright
- Whispers of the Deep
- Song of the Abyss
- Echoes of the Tide
- Call of the Fathoms
- Secrets of the Void
- The Demon Court
- The Demon Crown
- The Demon Prince
- The Demon Mark
- Fire Heart
- Bright Heart
- Brave Heart
- Torn Heart
- Taloned Heart
- Of Goblins and Gold
- Of Shadows and Elves
- Of Pixies and Spells
- Of Werewolves and Curses
- Of Fairytales and Magic
