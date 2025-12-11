This New Romantasy Book Will Hold You Over Until 'ACOTAR' Book 6

Romantasy fans (and anyone waiting on ACOTAR book 6) are in for a treat when it comes to Emma Hamm’s The Heartless One. The book (second in The Gravesinger trilogy) is all about Princess Jessamine and her slow-burn relationship with a death god named Elric. Things are crazier than ever now that he's back to his full form — and we have all the info you need before the book comes out this spring.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about Emma Hamm’s The Heartless One before it releases on March 3, 2026.

What is The Heartless One about? The Heartless One takes place after Jessamine helps Elric return to his regular, full form. Now Jessamine has to defend the kingdom against enemies looking to exploit Elric's restored power...and not get totally distracted by Elric or the coven that's helping him maintain that power.

When is The Heartless One coming out? The Heartless One will hit shelves on March 3, 2026. Go ahead and pre-order the book now!

What are the other Gravesinger books? Simon & Schuster The Gravesinger trilogy will be comprised of three books, and The Heartless One is the second book: The Deathless One

The Heartless One

How many books has Emma Hamm written? Emma Hamm has written 24 books so far. Here's the breakdown of her bibliography: The Heartless One

The Deathless One

A Darkness So Sweet

A Light So Blinding

A Spark So Bright

Whispers of the Deep

Song of the Abyss

Echoes of the Tide

Call of the Fathoms

Secrets of the Void

The Demon Court

The Demon Crown

The Demon Prince

The Demon Mark

Fire Heart

Bright Heart

Brave Heart

Torn Heart

Taloned Heart

Of Goblins and Gold

Of Shadows and Elves

Of Pixies and Spells

Of Werewolves and Curses

Of Fairytales and Magic

Stay tuned for more book & Romantasy news with our Weekend Watch pop culture newsletter!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.