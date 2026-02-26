5 Real-Life Romantasy Castles to Live Out Your Bookish Dreams

If your ideal getaway involves dragons, dagger-wielding heroines, brooding antiheroes, and a castle perched somewhere ridiculously dramatic, consider this your sign. From Gothic monasteries in Italy's Dolomites to Highland estates in Scotland, these real-life destinations feel ripped straight from the pages of your favorite romantasy books. And yes — you can actually stay in them. Planning a milestone birthday? A honeymoon? A main-character reset? Ahead, five European stays where every view deserves its own dramatic plot twist.

Here are 5 castles you can actually book.

Scottish Highlands at Gleneagles Gleneagles If your romantasy tastes lean more windswept romance of the Bridgerton variety, Gleneagles is calling. Surrounded by the rolling hills of the Scottish Highlands, this 850-acre "sporting" estate offers more than 50 outdoor activities — from archery and clay shooting to falconry (for real) and off-roading.

Gleneagles The brand-new Sporting Club ups the ante with tennis courts, padel courts, and a towering indoor climbing wall.

Gleneagles Afterward? A banquet-style feast in The Strathearn, where French-style trolley service means dishes are carved or flambéed tableside beneath candlelight. The mood is elegant but relaxed — the kind of atmosphere that naturally invites playful recaps of the day’s activities.

Gleneagles How to book: Rates from £595 (approx. $804) based on two sharing, including breakfast. Visit gleneagles.com.

Castel Badia, Dolomites Castel Badia Set in the storybook peaks of Italy’s Dolomites, Castel Badia feels like the monastery-turned-royal-residence your fantasy heroine would inherit. Originally a 1,000-year-old Benedictine convent, the property now features 28 curated rooms and suites plus a private three-floor chalet. Preserved stonework and architectural details meet Alpine modernism — meaning you get the drama and the plush robes.

Castel Badia This junior suite pairs panoramic mountain views with a bathroom so spa-worthy, you’ll want to linger long after a day spent hiking through the alpine landscape.

Castel Badia Beyond the interiors, Castel Badia offers a spa carved directly into natural mountain rock and the hotel’s perch in the Puster Valley provides access to Plan de Corones, where the landscape shifts from snowy serene vibes to wildflower-filled summer trails.

Castel Badia The Gothic-style Abbess’ Hall practically demands a candlelit confrontation scene. Meanwhile, the historic Refectory — now a breakfast space — balances morning gatherings with the hush of its monastic past (very secret-council-coded). How to book: Rates start around €540 ($640 USD). Visit castelbadia.com.

Ballyfin, Ireland Ballyfin For those who prefer their fantasy with a side of sweeping gowns and slow-burn tension, Ballyfin delivers. Set against the Slieve Bloom Mountains, this Regency mansion sits within 614 acres of parkland, lakes, and formal gardens. High ceilings, ornate plasterwork, sweeping staircases, and chandelier-lit dinners create the perfect backdrop for martinis in the drawing room.

Ballyfin The interiors lean fully into fantasy. Soaring ceilings and Neoclassical-style furniture creates a vibe that feels both grand and quietly transportive. There’s a sense of occasion here.

Ballyfin With just 20 individually designed rooms and suites, the aesthetic is period-drama fever dream. Outside, misty morning lake walks, boating, horseback riding, and guided hikes make you feel like you're inside a Sarah J. Maas novel. It’s expansive, elegant, and just a little conspiratorial.

Ballyfin Step outside, and the mood shifts again. The landscape feels expansive without ever overwhelming — a backdrop that complements the architecture rather than competing with it. The estate carries a subtle sense of drama, where every space invites lingering just a little longer. How to book: Rates start at €870. Visit www.ballyfin.com.

Aldourie Castle, Loch Ness Aldourie Castle Ready to fully commit to your main-character arc? WildLand and Cookson Adventures are taking immersive storytelling to the next level across two jaw-dropping Highland estates. At Aldourie Castle , a restored 17th-century castle on the shores of Loch Ness, turrets and concealed staircases set the stage for midnight missions and candlelit round-table reveals. Actor-led sequences unfold throughout the castle — complete with evolving scripts and dramatic twists.

Aldourie Castle Inside, the Great Hall feels cinematic. Evenings naturally become part of the experience. Long dinners stretch into spirited debates, alliances shift between courses, and the castle’s theatrical atmosphere does much of the storytelling on its own.

Aldourie Castle The castle’s 12 en-suite bedrooms are each uniquely styled in a relaxed Scottish country-house aesthetic, framing dreamy views of the loch or manicured gardens.

Glenfeshie Lodge, Cairngorms Glenfeshie Lodge For a mood that feels entirely different but equally inspiring, Glenfeshie Lodge trades castle drama for modernist minimalism and raw Highland wilderness. Tucked deep within the Cairngorms, the lodge sits against a vast, literary landscape that becomes an active participant in the experience.

Glenfeshie Lodge Here, Cookson Adventures’ multi-day challenges push the narrative outdoors. Guests might find themselves paramotoring above the glen, deciphering clues mid-hike alongside a wilderness guide, or skimming across the water on an e-foil en route to a covert rendezvous point. The setting heightens everything: wide-open terrain, strategic isolation, and the quiet intensity of the Highlands subtly amplify every interaction.

Nick Law, Glenfeshie Rather than staged theatrics, the wilderness introduces a quieter, psychological layer. The environment itself creates a sense of anticipation that evolves naturally over the course of the stay.

Glenfeshie Lodge Each Cookson Adventures’ experience is custom-built, incorporating planted actors, evolving scripts, and dramatic reveals that unfold organically across the weekend. The storytelling often begins before guests even reach the estates, with orchestrated encounters subtly layered into the journey — including unexpected moments en route by train. Every experience is professionally filmed and edited, creating a polished keepsake that feels more like a short film than a vacation recap.

Alex Baxter So yes, you’ll leave with your own cinematic recap of the weekend’s adventures, romance as well as betrayals and alliances. How to book: Bespoke itineraries available via cooksonadventures.com. Exclusive-use rates for Aldourie Castle start from £30,000 per night (up to 24 guests).

Subscribe to our newsletter for more travel ideas!