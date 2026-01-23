Mourning The Choco Taco? Salt & Straw’s Taco Bell Collab Is The Comeback We Needed

If you’re still mourning the Choco Taco (RIP to the greatest ice cream truck treasure of our childhood), you’re not alone — I’m convinced none of us truly healed after Klondike discontinued it in 2022 due to supply chain issues. But just when I thought I’d have to carry that heartbreak forever, Salt & Straw and Taco Bell stepped in with a collaboration that feels like a warm hug… in dessert form. The duo dropped a Choco Taco–inspired treat — only this time, with a very unexpected twist.

Meet the new spicy Tacolate.

The Rise and Fall of the Original Choco Taco Shutterstock The Choco Taco was originally invented in the early 1980s and was distributed through ice cream trucks. Later, it was distributed more widely by brands like Unilever, Klondike's parent company. Eventually, the Choco Taco was discontinued, and ever since, people have been trying to recreate it.

Meet the Tacolate Salt & Straw The latest version is the Tacolate. It is not just your average freezer-aisle novelty. The Tacolate is ice cream stuffed in a taco shell made of a waffle cone, which is then dipped in creamy, dreamy chocolate and dusted with crunchy, toasted brown rice. Not only is the dessert sweet, but it's also spicy, thanks to Taco Bell's touch.

How Salt & Straw Reinvented the Ice Cream Taco Salt & Straw and Taco Bell Just Created a Spicy Choco Taco Comeback Salt & Straw Tyler and Kim Malek, the founders of the Portland-based ice cream company, developed the Tacolate to feature the signature, sog-resistant and extra-crunchy waffle cone, but opted against filling it with basic vanilla ice cream.

Taco Bell’s Flavorful Twist Salt & Straw That's where Taco Bell comes into play. Instead of vanilla, the ice cream flavor is much more unique and unexpected: cinnamon and ancho chile. It perfectly encapsulates the chain's flair for flavor fusion. Taco Bell also provided its packaging for two sauce packets—Mango Jalapeño and Wildberry Cinnamon. You can drizzle one or both of these sauces on your Tacolate to elevate each bite.

From Cult Favorite to Official Collaboration Salt & Straw The Tacolate has actually been years in the making. It has spent the past five years under development and has now finally made its official debut. Back in 2019, Salt & Straw first toyed with the ice cream taco concept at its experimental food hall, Wiz Bang Bar. In 2022, the company brought it back, and fans went feral for the limited-edition item. It sold out within minutes, capturing the attention of Taco Bell. Two years later, the Mexican-inspired chain announced the collaboration in February 2024 during its Live Más Live event. From there, dessert history was made. "It has been a dream to collaborate with Taco Bell to bring this product to life," said Tyler Malek, co-founder of Salt & Straw. "We've developed a reimagined version of the nostalgic treat, and we could not be more excited to share it with ice cream and taco lovers alike."

Where to Find the Tacolate Salt & Straw According to Salt & Straw's website, the Tacolate is currently sold out online for national delivery, but those lucky enough to live near a Salt & Straw location may still be able to snag one. The Tacolate is the star of an awesome culinary comeback story. It just goes to show that some legends never die. They just get a little spicier.

