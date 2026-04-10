From Mint Chip To Cookie Butter: The 7 Best Trader Joe’s Ice Creams, Ranked

Create A Secondhand Living Space

First, consider how you want to use your outdoor space. Do you anticipate eating meals outside or just having a place to sit with friends and relax? Plan for that, and then head to Facebook Marketplace.

All of my outdoor furniture has been secured secondhand and has saved me so much money. Outdoor furniture sets are not cheap, but people in the process of moving or those who are simply over their current furniture are willing to let it go for very reasonable prices.

The trick to scoring good finds on Facebook Marketplace is to make the seller's life easy. Offer cash, same-day pickup, or even slightly above their listing price to ensure you get to take your treasures home. Most of the used outdoor furniture I’ve found just needs a hose down, quick clean, or light sand to bring it back to life.