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This sweet tooth has some strong opinions.

From Mint Chip To Cookie Butter: The 7 Best Trader Joe’s Ice Creams, Ranked

​Trader Joe's Ice Cream Ranking
Trader Joe's
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserApr 10, 2026
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

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If there’s one section at Trader Joe’s that never disappoints, it’s the freezers. More specifically, it’s the ice cream lineup. The grocer’s got so many good flavors on deck, that it’s sometimes super hard to just choose one. After years worth of shopping at Trader Joe’s, though, I’ve definitely found my favorites. Wondering which Trader Joe’s ice creams are truly worth the freezer space? I ranked seven popular choices to help you decide.

Scroll on for my full ranking of the 7 best Trader Joe’s ice creams!

Trader Joe's\u200b Wildberry Cheesecake Ice Cream

Trader Joe's

1. Wildberry Cheesecake Ice Cream

Oh, this one’s so good. It’s honestly one of the most loaded-up ice creams at Trader Joe’s when it comes to inclusions and toppings, and I can never get enough! It has a perfect balance of sour and sweet, thanks to the tangy berry swirls and rich cheesecake chunks. It feels indulgent without being overwhelming, and I like that it includes a berry-forward flavor that’s not your typical strawberry.

Trader Joe's\u200b French Vanilla Ice Cream

Trader Joe's

2. French Vanilla Ice Cream

I know vanilla ice cream can oftentimes be boring, but hear me out. Trader Joe’s formula is insanely good. It leans a bit more custardy and rich, so it immediately stands out from other icy vanilla pints. I think I love it most for its versatility. From a la mode creations to eating it alone with sprinkles and a pinch of flaky salt (you just have to try it), it’s one Trader Joe’s ice cream I buy quite frequently.

Trader Joe's\u200b Mint Chip Ice Cream

Trader Joe's

3. Mint Chip Ice Cream

I have such nostalgia for mint chip ice cream, having grown up on Blue Bell’s bright green version (IYKYK). Mint and chocolate just belong together! Where Blue Bell’s scoops are more mint-forward, Trader Joe’s takes the subtle route, which I’m honestly not mad about. It’s subdued, but still super satisfying.

Trader Joe's\u200b Coffee Bean Blast Ice Cream

Trader Joe's

4. Coffee Bean Blast Ice Cream

I’m a coffee lover to my core, and though this TJ’s ice cream is lovely, it’s not my total favorite when I take their other flavors into account. It’s definitely strong on the coffee component, so anyone sensitive to caffeine might need a smaller serving. I don’t eat it alone often, but I do think it makes a good binding and freezing agent for coffee milkshakes!

Trader Joe's\u200b Horchata Ice Cream

Trader Joe's

5. Horchata Ice Cream

Though this flavor is tasty, I much rather prefer a cup of actual horchata. Nonetheless, it’s still sweet, spiced, and creamy with a cinnamon-forward flavor most people can easily enjoy.

Trader Joe's\u200b Strawberry Ice Cream

Trader Joe's

6. Strawberry Ice Cream

To be completely honest, I’ve never been a massive fan of strawberry ice cream, which is why I can’t totally back this Trader Joe’s version. Even though it’s not my kind of scoop, TJ’s takes care to see that it’s nothing short of creamy and velvety with fresh berry flavor.

Trader Joe's\u200b Speculoos Cookie Butter Ice Cream

Trader Joe's

7. Speculoos Cookie Butter Ice Cream

Don’t get it twisted, I adore Trader Joe’s Speculoos Cookie Butter, but it just feels a tad too heavy in ice cream form. It’s definitely rich and sweet, but also designed to be eaten in small portions. Just give me a spoonful of the cookie butter itself, and I’m good.

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This post has been updated.

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