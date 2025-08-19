Get ready, Stanley 1913 fans! The famed drinkware brand dropped yet another collection with LoveShackFancy, and it’s likely to sell out within minutes, just as the last one did. Filled with “dreamy” prints on six stunning pieces made to celebrate summer, anyone who adores either Stanley 1913 or LoveShackFancy (or both!) is going to want in, especially since these prices start at just $40.

Scroll on to shop the latest Stanley 1913 x LoveShackFancy collection!

Meet The New Stanley x LoveShackFancy Collection Stanley 1913 Both Stanley 1913 and LoveShackFancy collaborated to create the Ibiza Sunset Collection for summer 2025. Featuring four fun tumblers and two stylish (and easy-to-carry) coolers, the entire product suite taps into big summer energy and keeps the seasonal vibes going, even once summer’s come to an end. “Whether you’re sipping something sweet from your IceFlow™ or sharing snacks from the Julienne, these pieces are made to go wherever the season takes you—beach days, backyard hangs, and everything in between,” Rebecca Hessel Cohen, Founder and Creative Director of LoveShackFancy said about the collection. “I can’t wait to see where you take them!”

When does the Stanley x LoveShackFancy collab drop? Iris Apatow brings the latest Stanley x LoveShackFancy collection to life. Stanley 1913 The Stanley 1913 x LoveShackFancy Ibiza Sunset Collection will drop on August 19 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET. All six pieces will be available to shop at Stanley1913.com, LoveShackFancy.com, and select LoveShackFancy stores. To be notified when the collection drops, you can sign up with your email address here. Scroll on for a sneak peek of the Stanley 1913 x LoveShackFancy Ibiza Sunset Collection!

Shop The New Stanley x LoveShackFancy Collection Here Stanley 1913 Stanley 1913 x LoveShackFancy All Day Julienne Mini Cooler This $140 mini cooler is perfect for day trips. It's easy to load and unload, thanks to the unique hinge top closure. Plus, this cutie can fit 10 whole cans – or practically anything else you want to tow along, like charcuterie goodies or pre-made sandwiches. You'll be able to carry it with ease using the top-carry handle or crossbody strap that attaches on both sides.

Stanley 1913 Stanley 1913 x LoveShackFancy All Day Madeleine Mini Cooler Backpack Priced at $155, this cooler actually doubles as a backpack! The print is downright adorable, plus it's complete with gold zipper pulls and LoveShackFancy charms for added flair. Though you don't necessarily have to use it as a cooler all the time, it keeps contents cold and secured. This bag even has mesh pockets on each side to slip your fave Stanley bottle in.

Stanley 1913 Stanley 1913 x LoveShackFancy Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler (40-Ounce) Complete with a "subtle and shimmery" finish, this $60 tumbler can carry 40 ounces of your fave beverage, keeping it ice-cold for hours, thanks to its double-wall vacuum insulation. That bow straw topper has our hearts!

Stanley 1913 Stanley 1913 x LoveShackFancy Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler (30-Ounce) You can also buy the Flowstate Tumbler in a slightly smaller, 30-ounce size for $50.

Stanley 1913 Stanley 1913 x LoveShackFancy Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler (20-Ounce) And if you prefer even smaller Stanley cups, this 20-ounce beauty is just $40 and has all of the same features as the rest of the collection.

Stanley 1913 Stanley 1913 x LoveShackFancy IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler (30-Ounce) The final piece is this fun Flip Straw Tumbler that boasts a swing handle for seamless on-the-go moments. It holds 30 ounces and goes for $50.

