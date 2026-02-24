Body wash, sweet treats, cosmetics, and more make up this season's most elegant Bridgerton collaborations. As fans prep for the Season 4 premiere, all kinds of brands are leaning into the Regency-era romance with collections that capture the show’s whimsical essence. We've rounded up only the best Bridgerton collabs to peruse before Part 1 drops on January 29, 2026. Part 2 will arrive on February 26, 2026 with the remaining four episodes.

Below, discover 9 must-have Bridgerton collabs worth shopping now before Season 4 makes them impossible to find.

Bridgerton x Loungefly Loungefly Bridgerton x Loungefly Silhouette Floral Mini Backpack Flaunting your fandom is easier than ever with Loungefly's new Bridgerton collab. The five-piece collection features two mini backpacks, two handbags, and one wallet, all adorned with elegant floral patterns inspired by the show. Prices range from $42 to $90.

Bridgerton x McCormick McCormick Bridgerton x McCormick Finishing Sugars McCormick released three distinct finishing sugars to welcome the fourth season of Bridgerton. The trio includes flavors like Strawberries & Cream, Sweet Lemon, and Lavender Vanilla, all reminiscent of the show's oh-so dreamy vibe. These will be perfect for completing any baked goods you're making for a premiere party.

Bridgerton x NYX Cosmetics Ulta Bridgerton x NYX Cosmetics Limited-Edition Collection Vault Inspired by the Ton's elegant makeup looks, NYX's Bridgerton beauty vault (available online only at Ulta!) includes blushes, highlighters, sparkly eyeliners, and lip glosses packaged up in a stunning limited-edition box. Plus, buying the entire collection gets you $103 worth in NYX products for just $45.

Bridgerton x Jeni's Ice Cream Jeni's Ice Cream Something sweet is coming from Jeni's Ice Cream in light of Bridgerton Season 4! The ice cream brand will release two fantastic flavors inspired by the series in January and February: Queen Charlotte Sponge Cake and Earl Grey Crème Brûlée. The first flavor (pictured above) will debut on January 15 and features Princess Cake, bright berries, soft sponge, and custard. The latter follows in February with a release date of February 12. It'll feature an earl grey-infused custard base rounded out with burnt-sugar candies inspired by crème brûlée.

Bridgerton x Pandora @theofficialpandora Launching on January 15, Pandora is bringing Bridgerton-inspired fine jewelry to dedicated fans of the Ton. Leading the campaign are none other than show stars themselves, Hannah Dodd and Claudia Jessie. Based on the sneak peek of the collection, there will be ornate bracelets, rings, necklaces, and earrings crafted in both gold and silver iterations.

Bridgerton x Floral Street Floral Street Bridgerton x Floral Street Enchanted Masquerade Eau de Parfum If the Bridgerton series could be summed up in a scent, this would be it. This new floral-gourmand eau de parfum from Floral Street embraces notes like fresh pear, hazelnut, gardenia, rose, musk, and sweet cedarwood to create a "romantic, spellbinding, elegant and spectacular" effect. The vegan and cruelty- free Enchanted Masquerade is available now in two sizes: 10ml ($35) and 50ml ($99).

Bridgerton x Nuuly Nuuly Dressing up to the nines gives us the same feeling of escapism that watching Bridgerton does, so it's only right that Season 4 sees our most darling outfits. Clothing rental subscription service, Nuuly, is making that fantasy a reality by releasing a custom 24-piece capsule collection inspired by the series. The capsule is made in collaboration with four independent fashion designers: Guizio, Fashion Brand Co., House of Aama, and Studio Tessa Fay, with every style reflecting the 'Regencycore' aesthetic. Plus, sizes range from XS to 3X. Bridgerton x Nuuly drops February 26. Simply sign up with your email address and choose any six items to rent for an entire month for $98.

Bridgerton x LOOPS LOOPS Bridgerton x LOOPS The Garden Face Mask Duo Bridgerton x LOOPS includes a suite of face mask duos that tap into the show's masquerade ritual. From Royal Treatment to The Garden and beyond, each set will leave your skin glowing and you feeling like the belle of the ball.

Bridgerton x Betty Crocker Walmart Bridgerton x Betty Crocker Baking Kits Betty Crocker dropped three delicious baking kits in light of Bridgerton season 4: Petite Strawberry Scone, Crème Puff, and Petite Sponge Cake. Each are available at retailers nationwide (like Walmart and Target) so you can bake up something sweet while you indulge in Season 4, Part 2.

This post has been updated.