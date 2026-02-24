Celebrate the show's latest installement with collaborations from Loungefly, NYX, Pandora, and more.
Don’t Wait For Part 2: 11 Stunning Bridgerton Collabs To Shop Now
Body wash, sweet treats, cosmetics, and more make up this season's most elegant Bridgerton collaborations. As fans prep for the Season 4 premiere, all kinds of brands are leaning into the Regency-era romance with collections that capture the show’s whimsical essence. We've rounded up only the best Bridgerton collabs to peruse before Part 1 drops on January 29, 2026. Part 2 will arrive on February 26, 2026 with the remaining four episodes.
Below, discover 9 must-have Bridgerton collabs worth shopping now before Season 4 makes them impossible to find.
Bridgerton x Loungefly
Loungefly
Bridgerton x Loungefly Silhouette Floral Mini Backpack
Flaunting your fandom is easier than ever with Loungefly's new Bridgerton collab. The five-piece collection features two mini backpacks, two handbags, and one wallet, all adorned with elegant floral patterns inspired by the show. Prices range from $42 to $90.
Bridgerton x Dove
Target
Bridgerton x Dove Moonlit Masquerade Body Wash
Dove's limited-edition Bridgerton body care collab celebrates the series with four scrumptious scents: Moonlight Masquerade (hydrangea white wisteria), Whispering Wisteria (orchid champagne), Love & Meadows (wildflower, basil, bergamot), and Raspberry Rendezvous (raspberry rose). The collection features Bridgerton-inspired products in several different formats: body mists, body scrubs, hand wash, antiperspirant deodorant, and 4-packs of bar soap. It's shoppable now at Target, plus you can find more places to shop the suite here.
Bridgerton x McCormick
McCormick
Bridgerton x McCormick Finishing Sugars
McCormick released three distinct finishing sugars to welcome the fourth season of Bridgerton. The trio includes flavors like Strawberries & Cream, Sweet Lemon, and Lavender Vanilla, all reminiscent of the show's oh-so dreamy vibe. These will be perfect for completing any baked goods you're making for a premiere party.
Bridgerton x Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma
Bridgerton x Williams Sonoma Sweet Delights Countdown Calendar
Williams Sonoma's fabulous Bridgerton collection includes everything from elderflower lemonade and floral teacups to bake-worthy gift sets and an entire macaron tower. We particularly adore this countdown calendar packed with eight days' worth of confections to help quell your impatient excitement ahead of the fourth season's release date.
Bridgerton x NYX Cosmetics
Ulta
Bridgerton x NYX Cosmetics Limited-Edition Collection Vault
Inspired by the Ton's elegant makeup looks, NYX's Bridgerton beauty vault (available online only at Ulta!) includes blushes, highlighters, sparkly eyeliners, and lip glosses packaged up in a stunning limited-edition box. Plus, buying the entire collection gets you $103 worth in NYX products for just $45.
Bridgerton x Jeni's Ice Cream
Jeni's Ice Cream
Something sweet is coming from Jeni's Ice Cream in light of Bridgerton Season 4! The ice cream brand will release two fantastic flavors inspired by the series in January and February: Queen Charlotte Sponge Cake and Earl Grey Crème Brûlée. The first flavor (pictured above) will debut on January 15 and features Princess Cake, bright berries, soft sponge, and custard. The latter follows in February with a release date of February 12. It'll feature an earl grey-infused custard base rounded out with burnt-sugar candies inspired by crème brûlée.
Bridgerton x Pandora
Launching on January 15, Pandora is bringing Bridgerton-inspired fine jewelry to dedicated fans of the Ton. Leading the campaign are none other than show stars themselves, Hannah Dodd and Claudia Jessie. Based on the sneak peek of the collection, there will be ornate bracelets, rings, necklaces, and earrings crafted in both gold and silver iterations.
Bridgerton x Floral Street
Floral Street
Bridgerton x Floral Street Enchanted Masquerade Eau de Parfum
If the Bridgerton series could be summed up in a scent, this would be it. This new floral-gourmand eau de parfum from Floral Street embraces notes like fresh pear, hazelnut, gardenia, rose, musk, and sweet cedarwood to create a "romantic, spellbinding, elegant and spectacular" effect. The vegan and cruelty- free Enchanted Masquerade is available now in two sizes: 10ml ($35) and 50ml ($99).
Bridgerton x Nuuly
Nuuly
Dressing up to the nines gives us the same feeling of escapism that watching Bridgerton does, so it's only right that Season 4 sees our most darling outfits. Clothing rental subscription service, Nuuly, is making that fantasy a reality by releasing a custom 24-piece capsule collection inspired by the series.
The capsule is made in collaboration with four independent fashion designers: Guizio, Fashion Brand Co., House of Aama, and Studio Tessa Fay, with every style reflecting the 'Regencycore' aesthetic. Plus, sizes range from XS to 3X.
Bridgerton x Nuuly drops February 26. Simply sign up with your email address and choose any six items to rent for an entire month for $98.
Bridgerton x LOOPS
LOOPS
Bridgerton x LOOPS The Garden Face Mask Duo
Bridgerton x LOOPS includes a suite of face mask duos that tap into the show's masquerade ritual. From Royal Treatment to The Garden and beyond, each set will leave your skin glowing and you feeling like the belle of the ball.
Bridgerton x Betty Crocker
Walmart
Bridgerton x Betty Crocker Baking Kits
Betty Crocker dropped three delicious baking kits in light of Bridgerton season 4: Petite Strawberry Scone, Crème Puff, and Petite Sponge Cake. Each are available at retailers nationwide (like Walmart and Target) so you can bake up something sweet while you indulge in Season 4, Part 2.
