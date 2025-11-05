Sip your way through Oz.
Dunkin’s ‘Wicked’ Menu Is Officially Here With 2 New Drinks & Limited-Edition Merch
Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Everyone deserves a chance to fly, erm, try Dunkin’s all new menu celebrating the release of Wicked: For Good. Coffee runs are about to get so much more magical, thanks to the addition of two new drinks, Wicked Munchkins, and limited-edition merch. We simply cannot wait to try everything from the lineup as we count down to the film’s November 21 release.
Scroll on for everything you need to know about Dunkin’s new Wicked collaboration!
Dunkin'
Dunkin’ dropped three new menu items to mark their collaboration with Wicked: the Wicked Green Matcha, Wicked Pink Refresher, and Wicked Munchkins Donut Hole Treats.
The Wicked Green Matcha features Dunkin’s classic iced matcha latte flavored with brown sugar and toasted almond. It’s finished off with whole milk for a creamy finish, though you can easily customize your order with your favorite milk alternative. It’s the perfect emerald color reminiscent of the icon herself, Elphaba.
Next up is the Wicked Pink Refresher for all the Glinda fans out there. Made with strawberry, dragonfruit, and blueberry flavors, it’s a bubbly, bright, and undeniably pink sip full of Wicked energy.
The final item in the suite is the Wicked Munchkins. Dunkin’s signature glazed Munchkins get a pink and green makeover to channel Oz’s coolest duo, Elphaba and Glinda.
Dunkin'
Fans also have the chance to get a collectible Wicked Munchkins tin with the purchase of 10 Wicked Munchkins. Beyond the tin, Dunkin’ is bringing the world of Wicked to additional merch items like a tumbler ($23), straw buddy and topper set ($17), and cup sleeves ($7).
To mark the collaboration, Wicked cast members Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey star in a commercial that imagines what would really happen if the world of Dunkin’ and Oz collided. In the clip, the two stars brainstorm a bonus scene for Wicked: For Good, complete with silly puns about both franchises.
Subscribe to our newsletter for more Dunkin' news!