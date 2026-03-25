Savannah Guthrie is appearing in a new interview with her Today co-host Hoda Kotb about her mother's disappearance. The full interview will air in two parts on March 26 and 27, but in a clip shared on March 25, Savannah details the "agony" she feels. Savannah's mother Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31.

"Someone needs to do the right thing," Savannah says in the clip. "We are in agony. We are in agony. It is unbearable."

Keep reading to see the first clip from Savannah Guthrie's interview with Hoda Kotb.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow) An emotional Savannah Guthrie continues, "I wake up every night in the middle of the night, every night. And in the darkness, I imagine her terror. And it is unthinkable, but those thoughts demand to be thought. And I will not hide my face. But she needs to come home now." In an Instagram clip, the official Today account also reports that the Guthrie family is offering $1 million as a reward for Nancy's return home. The FBI is also offering a $100,000 reward. If you have any information, you can call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

After the FBI released footage of a masked man appearing at Nancy's front door in the middle of the night, they are believing she was kidnapped. "We believe we know why [the kidnapper] did this and we believe that it was targeted, but we’re not 100% sure of that,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told NBC News on March 12. "I think day one, we had some strong beliefs about what happened, and those beliefs haven’t diminished.”

Nathan Congleton/NBC Savannah Guthrie has "plans to return to the [Today] show on air," according to a spokesperson for the anchor. They told People in a statement that Savannah said, "I don't know how to come back, but I don't know how not to. You're my family. And, I would like to try." Her return hasn't been announced yet, and for the time being, "she remains focused right now supporting her family and working to help bring Nancy home."

We are sending Savannah Guthrie and the rest of her family peace and love during this time.