Finding Her Edge fans have quite a lot of thoughts about the end of season 1 (now streaming on Netflix). After 8 episodes of tension, chemistry, and back and forth between her first love Freddie (Olly Atkins) and her new partner Brayden (Cale Ambrozic), Adriana (Madelyn Keys) picks Freddie — which means her and Brayden are on the outs. But Keys says that actually works in Braydriana fans' favor.

"I am excited by the fact that there is so much discourse around what happened, what should have happened, what could happen next. I know the Bradriana fans are out there, and they are vocal," Madelyn Keys exclusively tells Brit + Co. "I also think if that is truly where you want the story to end up, as it is for some people, I hope you're very happy that this is where the first season starts. Because if Adriana ends up with Brayden right away — usually that's not how plots work, right? There's going to be a push and pull between all of these characters, I'm sure, no matter what happens."

"I am happy in the fact that Brayden doesn't get what he wants right away," she continues. "I think that he has definitely made some changes, but he is absolutely not where Adriana needs him to be for them to have a healthy relationship at this moment. I also think there's things Adriana has to learn, there's things Freddie has to learn, for everyone to be viable options to be happy together."

Keep reading to for Brit + Co's exclusive interview with Finding Her Edge star Madelyn Keys.

'Finding Her Edge' is more than just a love triangle. But beyond just giving the fans what they want, this journey is also good for the characters' individual development. "If we put these characters in situations where maybe they look best together or they have the most chemistry in the moment, I still want there to be accurate representations of what it needs to be a healthy relationship," she says. "Because I think there's a lot of people who idolize these kinds of relationships, and I don't want their perception of what is normal or what is healthy to be skewed." From The Hunger Games to The Summer I Turned Pretty to Twilight, pop culture fans are more than familiar with how thrilling a love triangle can be, and Madelyn Keys is no exception. "I think any time that you see wonderful qualities in a bunch of different people is a good sign of good writing," she says of why The Hunger Games' Katniss, Peeta, and Gale is her favorite love triangle. "If it is too easy or obvious to pick, it's less fun." While the future Adriana's relationships with Brayden and Freddie are up in the air, one thing's for sure: fans can just rewatch all their scenes from the first season...as many times as we want. My personal favorite moments between Adriana and Brayden are all their training dances and exercises as they form their connection and build the trust they need to win the World Championship. "The train scene was the first scene that we shot in the whole show, and learning that choreography was the first day that Cale and I met," Madelyn Keys spills. "So I think in a lot of ways, it took away some of the scariness of moments like that when you just have to get into it. And I wanna to credit our wonderful directors, as well as our intimacy coordinator, who made those moments feel really nice and comfortable." "Of course Cale and I had lots of conversations about what we were comfortable with and how we could make this fun for both of us," she continues. "But I think in those moments, it is all about the desire between the characters that they feel for each other, and especially when they are hiding it and when they are leaning into it. And so I think, especially the closer the camera gets, that becomes like, what is your character thinking in that moment? What are they trying not to think about? And I think that's, that's where the magic starts."

Netflix And it's those off-camera connections that allows the chemistry between all the characters to shine. And Madelyn shares that the cast had plenty of adventures while brining the story to life! "The cast and crew kind of lived together at the same spot while we were shooting. And so, in a sense, it kind of felt like summer camp," Madelyn Keys shares. "We also just have fun together in the time off. And there was one of the crew's birthday parties where we had like a karaoke machine going, and everyone was bringing snacks. It was, it was just a great time." And the connection has continued even after filming wrapped. "There's absolutely an active cast group chat. I'm gonna say [the most active cast member is] probably Yonah [Epstein-Roth], who plays JJ," she continues. "He is always in there with some sort of funny reference, and keeping everybody updated on what's going on on social media, depending on how many people are on versus off at a given time. So he'll send all the edits in." ICYMI, social media is flooded with edits of the main love triangle (this is my favorite Braydriana edit, thank you Niall Horan), but the relationships aren't fans' only focus — the skating is a major part of the story too. In fact, Keys says it's "almost like a character in itself. It infects every element of the story." "While some of us were more comfortable on skates than others, none of us had extensive figure skating training. And so, a lot of it was a learning curve," Madelyn Keys says, crediting coaches who helped the cast feel more comfortable on the ice. "It was really interesting, even as a film lover myself to see like, what are we able to do ourselves? And how can we make the cameras be able to catch it?" From rigs on the ice to cinematographers who doubled as skaters, it took a whole team to bring those sequences to life. "If you think of a routine as sort of a dance, I think the camera operators become their own characters, even drone operators as well," she says. "When they are finding unique ways to capture it, they have to learn the choreography just even so they don't crash into the performers."

Netflix And thankfully, we'll see even more skating routines (and relationship drama) when the show returns for season 2! Fans have been very vocal about what they want to see in the upcoming episodes, but they're not alone: Madelyn Keys has a few wishes of her own. "I think that Adriana absolutely has some lessons that she still needs to learn. And I love that in this show, we see our characters make big mistakes. They try hard, and sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn't," she says. "I wanna see Adriana be a better friend to Riley. I want to see her have a relationship with her younger sister, Maria, where she is not always going to Maria for help, but she is being there as a support for Maria as well. Of course, I wanna know what happens in the love triangle. I want it to be steamy and gossipy, and I want it to be messy. And, also, I need to fight with Elise at least one more time, right?"

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.