Meet The Ultimate Super Bowl Punch Recipe: The Scorpion Bowl
No idea what a Scorpion Bowl is? Typically served in Chinese restaurants, this mother of all drinks can easily be reappropriated for the mother of all bowls, the Super Bowl!
This Super Bowl punch is a great party drink, and our take involves a little bit of red (grenadine) and gold (Goldschlager) for our hometown 49ers. Let's make it!
If you’re going for the full Scorpion experience, you and your peeps will have to use fun straws to drink out of one big punch bowl!
Ingredients For Our Super Bowl Punch
The ingredients for this Super Bowl punch recipe definitely have an everything-but-the-kitchen-sink quality. Many people add gin, dark rum, gold rum, and more. We tried to keep things on the simple side. Here's what you'll need:
- 6 oz citrus vodka
- 6 oz white rum
- 6 oz Goldschlager
- 2 oz grenadine
- 8 oz orange juice
- 3 cans pineapple juice (~18 oz)
- 1 bottle champagne or Prosecco
- Optional: canned cherries + pineapple chunks
We love easy punch recipes like this one because you can totally freestyle and make use of all those random liquors and ingredients you have sitting around your kitchen.
How To Make This Fruity Super Bowl Punch
1. First, mix the vodka, rum, Goldschlager and grenadine together in a punch bowl.
2. Then, add in the pineapple juice, orange juice, cherries, and pineapple chunks.
3. Right before you serve the punch, pour in a bottle of bubbly!
4. Serve the Super Bowl punch with a bunch of straws, pineapple wedges, and cups! Get creative with the rest of your table spread, too!
Our Super Bowl punch inspired by the Scorpion Bowl is perfect for entertaining the entire party! No matter which team you're rooting for, this drink is a real winner. It provides the perfect balance between boozy and fruity, so you'll still get a little kick, if you catch our drift.
